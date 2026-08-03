[AI Patent Software Reviews] Why GreyB Values Orbit Intelligence For AI-Powered Patent Research

For organizations conducting large volumes of patent research and analytics, efficiency, accuracy, and access to reliable data are critical. Director Deepak Syal explains why and how GreyB Services Pte. Ltd.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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For organizations conducting large volumes of patent research and analytics, efficiency, accuracy, and access to reliable data are critical. Director Deepak Syal explains why and how GreyB Services Pte. Ltd. (GreyB) relies on Orbit Intelligence to streamline patent searching, perform comprehensive analysis, and keep its analysts within a single, integrated ecosystem.

Integrated AI solutions for patent research help organizations save time and effort when undertaking complex patent search and analytics tasks. In our latest AI patent software review, Deepak Syal, Director at GreyB, shares how Orbit Intelligence delivers value to his team through its extensive patent intelligence capabilities, excellent customer support, and rapidly evolving AI-powered features.

Challenge: Maintaining Efficiency Across Research Workflows

As a patent and innovation consulting firm, GreyB's analysts regularly perform complex patent searches, technology landscaping, and competitive intelligence projects. Managing these activities efficiently requires access to comprehensive patent information, powerful search capabilities, and analytical tools that reduce the need to switch between multiple platforms.

For teams with large research volumes to handle, access to a unified environment for patent discovery and analysis can significantly improve productivity and consistency.

Solution: A Complete Patent Intelligence Ecosystem

GreyB selected Orbit Intelligence because it provides the breadth of capabilities required to support end-to-end patent research within a single platform.

From patent searching and analytics to AI-assisted research, Orbit Intelligence enables analysts to access the information they need without leaving the ecosystem, helping to streamline workflows and accelerate decision-making.

“Questel has everything in one place that helps our analysts stay in one ecosystem when performing searches. Questel also offers excellent customer service." Deepak Syal GreyB Services Pte. Ltd. Director

Driving Greater Efficiency with AI-Powered Innovation

One area that has particularly impressed the GreyB team is the pace at which Questel's AI capabilities have evolved.

Over the past year, Questel has continued to enhance its AI-powered functionality, including innovations such as the Sophia AI Agent, helping users uncover insights faster and improve research efficiency. As AI becomes increasingly important in patent intelligence workflows, GreyB has seen clear progress in the quality and usefulness of these capabilities.

“We have seen a very fast improvement in the AI solutions. When they were launched, they were very basic, but within a year they started performing excellently. Kudos to the team." Deepak Syal GreyB Services Pte. Ltd. Director

Why GreyB Recommends Orbit Intelligence

When asked about their overall experience with Questel, GreyB awarded the company a 5-star rating, highlighting both the strength of the Orbit Intelligence platform and the support provided by the Questel team.

For organizations seeking a comprehensive patent intelligence solution that combines powerful search capabilities, analytics, and rapidly evolving AI-driven innovation, GreyB considers Orbit Intelligence a trusted partner in delivering high-quality research outcomes.

A Five-Star Service

Experience working with Questel, as rated by GreyB:

Why Orbit Intelligence?

Trusted by IP professionals worldwide, Orbit Intelligence combines comprehensive global patent data with AI‑powered search, review, and analytics, helping organizations like GreyB turn complex patent information into clear, actionable intelligence.

To find out more about Orbit Intelligence or to read more AI patent software reviews, contact our subject matter experts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.