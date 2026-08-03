LD Brussels, July 23, 2026, Decision On Public Access To The Register, UPC_CFI_2192/2026

- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
Public access during ongoing proceedings requires a specific interest
Granting access to a case file is the general rule and restricting access is the exception (Sec. 7). However, where proceedings are still ongoing, public access to the register requires a “more specific” or “direct legitimate” interest of the applicant to override the interest in protecting the integrity of the proceedings (Sec. 13, with reference to UPC CoA Ocado v Autostore) . Such interest may particularly exist if the applicant is a competitor or licensee with regard to the products within the scope of the patent-in-suit. Also, it would be helpful to specify any client, product or allegation of infringement in relation to the patent in question to meet the threshold for access (Sec. 15).
General business relevance to an attorney firm’s area of practice does not constitute a specific interest
The mere assertion that the applicant, such as an attorney firm, generally advises “pharmaceutical companies in many areas in technology” and that the proceedings are “highly relevant to Applicant’s business” without identifying any specific client, product or infringement allegation connected to the patent-in-suit does not constitute such a specific interest (Sec. 15).
2. Division
Local Division Brussels
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_2192/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Application for access to the register (Rule 262.1(b) RoP)
5. Parties
Applicant: Ter Meer Steinmeister & Partner Patentanwälte mbB
Respondents:
Claimant: Seventy Bio, Inc.
Defendants: Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag NV, Janssen Biologics B.V., Janssen-Cilag B.V., Janssen-Cilag GmbH, Janssen-Cilag SAS, Janssen-Cilag SpA, Janssen-Cilag A/S, Janssen-Cilag Aktiebolag, Janssen-Cilag Farmaceutica Lda., Legend Biotech Corporation, Legend Biotech USA Inc., Legend Biotech Ireland Limited, Legend Biotech Belgium BV
Intervener: The United States of America, including the Department of Health an Human Services, Office of Technology Transfer
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 689 383
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 262.1(b) RoP, Art. 10 UPCA, Art. 45 UPCA
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