LD Brussels, July 23, 2026, Decision On Public Access To The Register, UPC_CFI_2192/2026

A patent law firm seeks access to the register in proceedings involving Seventy Bio, Inc. against Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech entities, with the United States government intervening. The case concerns European Patent EP 3 689 383 and involves multiple Janssen pharmaceutical subsidiaries across Europe and Legend Biotech entities in the USA, Ireland, and Belgium.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

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1. Key takeaways

Public access during ongoing proceedings requires a specific interest

Granting access to a case file is the general rule and restricting access is the exception (Sec. 7). However, where proceedings are still ongoing, public access to the register requires a “more specific” or “direct legitimate” interest of the applicant to override the interest in protecting the integrity of the proceedings (Sec. 13, with reference to UPC CoA Ocado v Autostore) . Such interest may particularly exist if the applicant is a competitor or licensee with regard to the products within the scope of the patent-in-suit. Also, it would be helpful to specify any client, product or allegation of infringement in relation to the patent in question to meet the threshold for access (Sec. 15).

General business relevance to an attorney firm’s area of practice does not constitute a specific interest

The mere assertion that the applicant, such as an attorney firm, generally advises “pharmaceutical companies in many areas in technology” and that the proceedings are “highly relevant to Applicant’s business” without identifying any specific client, product or infringement allegation connected to the patent-in-suit does not constitute such a specific interest (Sec. 15).

2. Division

Local Division Brussels

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_2192/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Application for access to the register (Rule 262.1(b) RoP)

5. Parties

Applicant: Ter Meer Steinmeister & Partner Patentanwälte mbB

Respondents:

Claimant: Seventy Bio, Inc.

Defendants: Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag NV, Janssen Biologics B.V., Janssen-Cilag B.V., Janssen-Cilag GmbH, Janssen-Cilag SAS, Janssen-Cilag SpA, Janssen-Cilag A/S, Janssen-Cilag Aktiebolag, Janssen-Cilag Farmaceutica Lda., Legend Biotech Corporation, Legend Biotech USA Inc., Legend Biotech Ireland Limited, Legend Biotech Belgium BV

Intervener: The United States of America, including the Department of Health an Human Services, Office of Technology Transfer

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 689 383

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 262.1(b) RoP, Art. 10 UPCA, Art. 45 UPCA

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