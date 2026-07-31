CD Munich, July 27, 2026, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_894/2026

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1. Key takeaways
“Withdrawal” of confidential document possible before adversary’s access
The Court acceded to the request of the Claimant to withdraw a confidential document by ordering that the unredacted version of the document be disregarded. The confidential document will not become accessible to the Defendant but will remain in the CMS.
Initially, the Claimant submitted an unredacted version of an Investment Agreement and confidentiality requests. Before the Court issued any order regarding confidentiality and before the Defendant was granted access to the document, the Claimant requested that the Court take note of the withdrawal of the unredected document, order that it be treated as not submitted and that its content not be taken into account in the decision making.
2. Division
Central Division (Section Munich)
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_894/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Revocation action
5. Parties
Sypox GmbH (Claimant);
Topsoe A/S (Defendant)
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 802 413
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 262A, 262.2 RoP, Art. 58 UPCA
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