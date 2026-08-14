LD Mannheim, August 11, 2026, Order On Change Of Language Of Proceedings, UPC_CFI_2082/2026

The Mannheim Local Division of the Unified Patent Court addressed a procedural application by Google LLC and Google Germany GmbH seeking to change the language of infringement proceedings from German to English under Rule 323 of the Rules of Procedure. The decision examines how a claimant's demonstrated capacity to litigate in English in comparable proceedings may outweigh traditional factors such as party size and domicile when determining language-of-proceedings applications under Article 49(5) UPCA.

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1. Key takeaways

A claimant’s demonstrated capacity to litigate in English in comparable proceedings may outweigh party size and domicile in a change-of-language decision under Art. 49(5) UPCA, R. 323 RoP (cf. headnote, mn. 21).

Under the CoA case law (Order of 17 April 2024, UPC_CoA_101/2024, para. 22-25 and Order of 18 September 2024, UPC_CoA_354/2024, para. 26-27), changing the language of proceedings under Art. 49(5) UPCA, R. 323 RoP requires an overall assessment of all relevant circumstances – such as the language most common in the technical field and the parties’ nationality, domicile, size, internal working language and capacity for coordination. Where the balance of interests is equal, the defendant’s position becomes decisive, since the claimant chooses forum and timing while the defendant faces strict deadlines under the UPC framework (mn. 10 et seqq.).

Significant in this case: Although the claimants qualified as SMEs headquartered in Germany – a factor that, as a general rule, weighed in favour of retaining German, i.e., the language in which the action was originally brought, to ensure fair access to justice –, the LD Mannheim held that this was not decisive. The claimants had themselves brought comparable parallel infringement actions in English, demonstrating their capacity to litigate in English, while the defendants – part of the English-speaking Google group – faced a structural disadvantage in coordinating and translating their defence in German within tight deadlines (mn. 20, 21).

Takeaway, especially for SMEs: A claimant’s own choice to litigate in English in comparable matters can be held against them when a defendant seeks to change the language of proceedings under R. 323 RoP.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_2082/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement – Application to change the language of proceedings pursuant to R. 323 RoP

5. Parties

Applicants / Defendants (in the main infringement proceedings): Google LLC, Google Germany GmbH

vs.

Respondents / Claimants (in the main infringement proceedings): BF exaQC AG, ParTec AG

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 614 263, EP 3 743 812

7. Jurisdictions

UPC – CFI

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 323 RoP

R. 321 RoP

R. 324 RoP

R. 109 RoP

R. 220(c) RoP

Art. 49(1) UPCA

Art. 49(2) UPCA

Art. 49(3) UPCA

Art. 49(5) UPCA

Art. 49(6) UPCA

Art. 73(2)(a) UPCA

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