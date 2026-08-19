LD Hamburg, Order Of August 10, 2026, Order On Provisional Measures, UPC_CFI_1321/2026

The Hamburg Local Division of the Unified Patent Court addresses an application for provisional measures in patent infringement proceedings involving a European patent related to child safety products. The case involves Cybex GmbH seeking interim relief against NUNA International B.V. and Allison GmbH under the Rules of Procedure governing urgent patent disputes.

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1. Key takeaways

Asserting claims in a form narrower than the granted (independent) claims in proceedings for provisional measures is admissible

Relying on a claim combination narrower than any of the granted claims does not, in principle, preclude the ordering of provisional measures (cf. headnote 1).

Where auxiliary requests are only introduced in the reply and add a feature that, in this form, is not the subject matter of any dependent claim, they are inadmissible. This would leave the defendants only a very short period of time to prepare a defense, particularly on the issue of validity, unacceptably restricting their ability to defend themselves in expedited proceedings (headnote 2).

Necessity of provisional measures confirmed despite the market having already been established for some time

The attacked system (i.e., child seat system) had already been on the market since early 2025. The Court nevertheless affirmed the necessity of the provisional measures: the attacked products are durable goods that cover a family’s needs for the first four years of a child’s life. Waiting would mean that the affected families would become permanently unreachable for the Applicant – including for any subsequent children (mn. 174).

Reference for the question of urgency was grant of the patent on March 18, 2026. The request for provisional measures was filed on April 20, 2026.

2. Division

LD Hamburg

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_1321/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Proceedings for provisional measures

5. Parties

Applicant: Cybex GmbH

Defendants: NUNA International B.V. and Allison GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 4 242 056 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 206.1 RoP, R. 211.1 RoP.

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