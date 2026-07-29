[AI Patent Software Reviews] How Italdesign Trusts Orbit Intelligence For Faster, AI-Powered Prior Art Identification

- in European Union
- in European Union
As one of the world's leading automotive design and engineering companies, Italdesign-Giugiaro S.p.A. relies on innovation to maintain its competitive edge. Managing intellectual property (IP) efficiently is therefore a critical component of its innovation strategy, as IPR Manager Vincenzo Zecchino explains.
To enhance patent searching, prior art identification, and IP decision-making, the company leverages Orbit Intelligence, Questel’s patent search and analytics platform. According to Vincenzo Zecchino, IPR Manager at Italdesign, Orbit Intelligence — particularly its AI-powered assistant, Sophia — has helped streamline patent research, improve search quality, and enable a more data-driven approach to IP management.
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