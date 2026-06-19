Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 47, May 2026

This bi-monthly update examines recent developments in immigration and global mobility law across multiple jurisdictions, including EU social security coordination agreements, Hong Kong's wealth and mobility hub initiatives, Czech Republic's talent attraction programs, and visa policy changes in Brazil, Chile, and Sweden.

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Every two months, our experts from around the world compile an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

Read our latest Immigration and Global Mobility Update to learn about the EU provisional agreement on social security coordination, the developments Hong Kong is introducing to reinforce its position as wealth and mobility hub, efforts by the Czech Republic to attract scientific and technical talent, visa-waiver and expedited visa programs that have been introduced in Brazil and Chile, a tightening of migration rules in Sweden, and more. For full details on all the developments, please download the update below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.