New EU Border Checks To Start This Weekend For Non-EU Travellers

On 12 October 2025, the EU Entry/Exit System (EES) will start operating. From this date, the EES will be gradually rolled out over the coming six months at the external borders of 29 European countries.

What is the EES?

The EES is an automated IT system for registering travellers from third countries entering the Schengen area for short stays (90 days within a rolling 180 day-period) each time they cross a Schengen external border. It covers both short-stay visa holders and visa-exempt travellers.

The system will register the person's name, type of travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images), and the date and place of entry and exit.

The purpose of this system is to automatically calculate the duration of the person's stay and verify that it does not exceed the maximum duration allowed.

Takeaway for employers

Employers should actively monitor non-EU staff travel to the Schengen area to ensure compliance with the 90/180-day rule, as the EES will enforce this digitally from 12 October 2025. Additionally, they should review travel policies and secure any necessary work permissions in advance to avoid disruptions.

