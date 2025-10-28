Which Portuguese Visa Option Is Your Key To The Perfect European Adventure?

Planning on relocating to Portugal? Choosing the right type of visa can become an overwhelming task once you have rolled up your sleeves to understand each option in more detail. Fortunately, we have put together a summary below to give you some of the most important details for consideration. Speaking to a professional remains key in your decision-making to ensure that your circumstances are best aligned to the most appropriate option available in Portugal. This will allow you to live your best life – whether that is for work or play – while we do the heavy lifting.

Below is a summary of the most popular visas – click on each visa for more information.

GOLDEN VISA D2 VISA D7 VISA DIGITAL NOMAD VISA Eligibility Non-EU/EEA National Time to Get Almost 2 years 5 to 8 months Eligibility for the Visa Investment under the Portuguese law Incorporating a company or independent activity Passive income, such as pensions, or dividends Work contract or service provision contract Investment Required From €200,000 Incorporation of a company N/A Specific Requirements Investment Investment activity Passive income of at least the amount of the minimum wage Salary of at least 4x the minimum wage over the last 3 months (average) Minimum Stay Requirements 7 days per year Not being absent from the country for more than 6 months in a row or 8 months over 24 Citizenship After 5 years of legal residency Travel Benefits Visa-free entry to the Schengen Area Tax Implications Depends Tax resident – taxed on a worldwide income basis; Possibility to apply for the Non-Habitual Resident Regime

July 2025: The Portuguese Parliament has begun discussing significant changes to the country's nationality and immigration laws, including extending the required residence period for citizenship and altering how that period is calculated. These proposed amendments, which also cover stricter requirements for family reunification, are still in early stages and may be subject to revisions.

