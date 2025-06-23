A New Path For Hiring International Talent In Portugal

Following the entry into force of the new immigration programme – "Via Verde", introduced by the...

Following the entry into force of the new immigration programme – “Via Verde”, introduced by the portuguese government, our team would like to highlight its main features:

Aims of Via Verde Programme:

In general terms, Via Verde main aim is to boost and speed the hiring and using of foreign labour by the portuguese companies, with a view to meeting the needs of sectors such as agriculture, construction and tourism, which are particularly short of labour;

More specifically, the Portuguese economy is short of labour in many sectors, which has been replaced by foreign labour force in recent years. However, given the successive delays at Agência para a Integração Migrações e Asilo (“AIMA”) in regularising immigrants arriving in Portugal, companies have found it more difficult to hire;

As such, this programme has two holistic dimensions: an economic one, which will be boosted by labour immigration, and may serve as a solution to the successive administrative delays that AIMA is responsible for.

Which foreign citizens may benefit from the Via Verde programme?

Foreign citizens from countries with consolidated diplomatic relations with Portugal and with large Portuguese emigrant communities (e.g. Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, etc…).

How does Via Verde works?

In this sense, the company must send an electric correspondence to Direção Geral dos Assuntos Consulares e das Comunidades Portuguesas (“DGACCP”) with the following documentation essential to apply for the Via Verde:

Firstly, it might be important to emphasize that as the programme is mainly geared towards the economy, the process may only be initiated by a portuguese company who wishes to hire foreign worker(s) to develop an activity in their company ;

; Foreign Employee Information (e.g. Passport, Certificates, etc…); Valid Labour/Employment Agreement; Health and Travel Insurance for the worker(s); Plan for professional training and learning the Portuguese language; Plan for adequate and decent accommodation. Although not defined, the criteria generally associated with suitable accommodation are the place being habitable (safe structure, no risk to health or safety, drinking water, electricity and sanitary facilities, no overcrowding, etc.).

The DGACCP will proceed with a preliminary analysis of the documentation provided to ensure all the conditions of application to the Via Verde are guaranteed. Afterwards, within 2 (two) days, DGACCP must send to the Portuguese Consulate, territorially competent in the foreign worker(s) area(s) of residence, all the documents previously provided.

The Consulate will arrange for the applicants to be seen to present the original documentation. The application will then be analysed and the process of issuing the visa will begin;

Please consider that it will also be necessary to obtain a favourable decision from AIMA and the Unidade de Coordenação de Fronteiras e Estrangeiros (“UCFE”) before the visa can be granted.

Deadline for issuing the Via Verde

Assuming that all the documentation provided is sufficient the deadline is 20 (twenty) days.

Which companies are able to submit a Via Verde request to DGACCP?

Only Business Associations with at least 30 (thirty) members and a turnover equal to or greater than EUR 250 (two hundred and fifty) million euros per year can benefit from Via Verde;

They might also enjoy from Via Verde companies, with at least 150 (one hundred and fifty) employees, a turnover equal to or greater than 25 (twenty-five) million euros per year and have no debts to Social Security or the Tax Authority.

