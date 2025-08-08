Malta Immigration For Skilled Workers: EU Blue Card Explained

The EU Blue Card allows highly qualified non-EU nationals to live and work in EU Member States under favourable conditions. In Malta, the scheme is governed by Subsidiary Legislation 217.27, which aligns with Directive (EU) 2021/1883. It offers a structured route for skilled professionals to enter the Maltese labour market. The permit is issued by Identità Malta and provides a range of rights to the holder and their family members.

Eligibility Criteria in Malta

To qualify for the EU Blue Card in Malta, applicants must satisfy the following:

Be in possession of an employment contract: a valid work contract for at least 6 months in Malta; Salary threshold: Gross annual salary must be at least 1.5 times the average gross annual salary in Malta. For 2025, this is approximately €37,134; Professional Qualifications: A higher education qualification (recognition of qualifications is required under Maltese law), or

For unregulated professions present documents attesting to relevant higher professional qualifications in relation to the work to be carried out; Insurance: full health insurance covering at least €100,000; Valid travel document and visa (if required).

Application Process and Duration

As stated above applications for the EU Blue Card are processed by Identità Malta. The employer must submit all supporting documentation, including proof of qualifications, employment contract, and insurance.

Processing Time: Up to 90 days.

Fee: €300 (new or renewed application).

Once issued, the EU Blue Card remains valid for:

Initial Duration: Two years, or the length of the employment contract plus three months.

Renewal: Permitted if employment continues and all eligibility requirements are still met.

In addition to granting the right to work, Malta's Blue Card system extends a range of legal rights and safeguards to both the cardholder and their family members.

Should the employment relationship end before the permit expires, the cardholder is entitled to maintain legal residence for a defined duration:

For up to 3 months if employed for less than two years; or

For up to 6 months if employed for two years or more.

Malta facilitates swift reunification with family members for Blue Card holders:

Residence permits for family are issued within 30 days; and

Applications may be submitted simultaneously with the main applicant.

Blue Card holders are entitled to the same treatment as Maltese nationals in key areas such as:

Working conditions and employment rights;

Social security and tax benefits;

Recognition of academic and professional qualifications;

Access to education and public services.

The Blue Card also supports cross-border mobility:

Short-term: Cardholders may travel and conduct business in other EU countries for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without additional permits;

Long-term: After 12 months of residence in Malta, the cardholder may apply to relocate to another EU Member State under simplified conditions.

The Blue Card offers a route toward more permanent residence and one would be eligible to apply for EU long-term resident status after 5 years of legal residence in the EU, with at least 2 years spent in Malta.

Malta fully participates in the EU's harmonised Blue Card framework. The national system provides access to intra-EU mobility rights and a pathway to long-term legal status.

For professionals seeking to establish themselves in the EU, Malta offers a well-regulated and accessible environment. The country's legal and administrative structures provide a balance between procedural clarity and practical flexibility.

