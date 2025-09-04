Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Scheme – 2025 Update: A Gateway For Remote Professionals

Purpose of the Scheme

Cyprus continues to enhance its appeal as a destination for international professionals and entrepreneurs. In March 2025, the Civil Registry and Migration Department officially re-opened and revised the Digital Nomad Visa Scheme, offering an attractive legal framework for non-EU/EEA nationals who wish to reside in Cyprus while working remotely. This scheme is part of a broader national strategy to attract digital talent, diversify the economy, and position Cyprus as a modern tech and business hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify under the Digital Nomad Visa scheme, an applicant must demonstrate the following:

a. Remote Employment or Business Activity:

Be employed by a company registered abroad without any physical presence in Cyprus, or

Be self-employed and offer services primarily to clients established outside Cyprus.

b. Sufficient Monthly Income:

The main applicant must earn at least €3,500 net per month (after tax deductions).

This threshold increases by 20% for a spouse and 15% for each minor child.

c. Clean Criminal Record:

A criminal record certificate must be submitted from the applicant's country of residence

or origin, issued within the last 6 months.

d. Health Insurance:

Applicants must have comprehensive health insurance covering inpatient and outpatient

care while residing in Cyprus.

e. Accommodation in Cyprus:

Proof of rental agreement or property ownership is required.

Duration of Stay and Renewal

The initial residence permit is granted for 1 year.

It may be renewed for an additional 2 years, subject to continued eligibility.

Dependents may reside in Cyprus for the same duration as the main applicant, but are not permitted to work or engage in business activities.

If the digital nomad resides in Cyprus for more than 183 days in a calendar year, they may be considered Cyprus tax residents, subject to local tax legislation.

Alternatively, Cyprus offers a 60-day tax residency rule for individuals who meet certain conditions, even if they stay less than 183 days.

Tax Advantages for Digital Nomads

Cyprus offers one of the most attractive personal tax regimes in Europe:

a. 50% Income Tax Exemption:

New residents earning more than €55,000 per year may benefit from a 50% exemption on income tax, for up to 17 years, provided they had not been Cyprus tax residents for at least 10 years prior to relocating.

b. Non-Domicile Regime:

Qualifying individuals are considered non-domiciled in Cyprus and are exempt from Special Defence Contribution (SDC) on dividends and passive interest income for 17 years.

c. Updated Personal Tax Rates (2025):

Up to €20,500: 0%

€20,501 – €29,000: 20%

€29,001 – €37,300: 25%

€37,301 – €64,400: 30%

Over €80,000: 35%

Application Procedure

Applications must be submitted personally or through a representative to the Civil Registry and Migration Department (CRMD) in Nicosia. Applicants already residing legally in Cyprus may apply from within the Republic.

Required Documents:

1. Passport copy (valid for at least 3 months after intended stay)

2. Employment contract or self-employment proof

3. Bank statements showing sufficient income

4. Proof of accommodation (rental contract or title deed)

5. Clean criminal record certificate

6. Health insurance certificate

7. CV or academic qualifications (optional but recommended)

8. Recent passport-size photos

Fees:

Application fee: €70

Residence permit issuance: €70

Timeline:

Applications are typically processed within 5 to 7 weeks.

Our Legal Services

Our firm provides end-to-end support for Digital Nomad Visa applicants, including:

Initial eligibility assessment

Guidance on Cyprus tax residency options

Document preparation and certification

Application submission and follow-up

Advice on transitioning to other residence or PR categories

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.