FAQ: Cyprus Citizenship By Descent

Who can claim Cypriot citizenship by descent?

Cyprus follows jus sanguinis (citizenship by blood). If you have a Cypriot parent, you can usually register as a Cypriot citizen. The exact form and evidence depend on when and where you were born and your parent's status at the time of your birth.

Which form applies to me?

– Born abroad after 16 August 1960 → usually M121.

– Adults born on or after 16 August 1960 of Cypriot origin → usually M123.

– Persons of Cypriot origin born before 16 August 1960 → M124.

– Minor children of Cypriot citizens → M126.

Does it matter if my Cypriot parent has passed away?

What matters is your parent's status at the relevant time and your ability to document it. A parent's later death does not extinguish your right to register.

Can I apply outside Cyprus?

Yes. You can sign and file at a Cyprus embassy/consulate. Those offices then forward your application to Nicosia.

Why work with a lawyer if I can file at the embassy/consulate?

You can start at the embassy/consulate. However, consulates often batch applications, adding months of delay. A lawyer in Cyprus can submit directly to the Civil Registry once your documents are certified, making the process faster and allowing direct handling of any clarifications.

What documents are typically required?

– Full birth certificate.

– Cypriot parent's proof of citizenship or entitlement.

– Marriage certificate (if relevant).

– Passport/ID.

– Apostilles/legalisations and translations.

Do I need to sign in front of someone specific?

Certain routes require signatures before a Registrar of a Cypriot Court or a Cypriot consular officer.

How long does it take?

Timelines vary, depending on route and workload. Direct submission through a lawyer avoids some of the delay caused by consular forwarding.

What happens after approval?

You receive the registration certificate, after which you may apply for a Cyprus ID card and passport.

Common pitfalls

– Using the wrong form.

– Missing apostilles/legalisations.

– Insufficient proof of parent's citizenship/entitlement.

– Incorrect witnessing.

