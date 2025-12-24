Study Visa For Italy: Requirements For International Students

Italy, home to prestigious universities and the cradle of European culture, is one of the most sought-after destinations for international students.

Studying in Italy: an achievable dream with a study visa

Italy, home to prestigious universities and the cradle of European culture, is one of the most sought-after destinations for international students. However, to gain lawful access to the Italian academic system, it is essential to understand the procedures and requirements for obtaining a study visa. This document is mandatory for non-EU citizens who intend to stay in Italy for more than 90 days in order to attend university courses, master's programmes, PhDs or other training courses.

Who must apply and when

The study visa must be applied for before entering Italy, at the relevant Italian embassy or consulate in the student's country of residence. Citizens of the European Union, on the other hand, do not require a visa but must register with the local municipal registry office in their Italian place of residence within 90 days of arrival.

The application process should begin well in advance of the expected start date of the course, as processing times can vary significantly.

Essential requirements to obtain a study visa

To obtain a study visa, the international student must demonstrate that they:

Have been admitted to a course of study at a recognised Italian institution

Have sufficient financial resources to cover living costs, study expenses and return travel to their country of origin

Have valid health insurance coverage in Italy (private insurance or registration with the National Health Service - SSN)

Have suitable accommodation for the duration of their stay

The required documentation includes, among other things, the university's letter of acceptance, proof of financial means (such as bank statements), health insurance policy and accommodation documentation.

Residence permit for study purposes: what to do after arrival

Once in Italy, within 8 working days the student must apply for a residence permit for study purposes at the relevant Police Headquarters (Questura). This document is separate from the visa: while the visa allows entry into the country, the residence permit allows the holder to remain legally in Italy.

The permit is valid for the duration of the course of study and can be renewed annually by submitting documentation proving continued enrolment and successful completion of the required examinations.

Working with a study visa: is it possible?

International students holding a residence permit for study purposes may undertake employed work for up to a maximum of 20 hours per week, with an annual limit of 1,040 hours. This opportunity allows students to support themselves financially during their stay without compromising the priority of their studies.

However, a residence permit for study purposes does not automatically allow conversion into a work permit. To make such a transition, specific requirements and timelines set out in immigration legislation must be met.

Renewal and conversion of the residence permit

Renewal of a residence permit for study purposes requires the submission of updated documentation demonstrating continuity of studies. The student must prove that they have passed examinations and are regularly enrolled in the following academic year.

Conversion to a work permit may take place within the limits of the annual Decreto Flussi. This requires the student to have received a job offer and for conversion quotas to be available.

The role of a specialised legal professional

Dealing with bureaucratic procedures and legal requirements for obtaining or renewing a study visa can be complex. For this reason, relying on a lawyer specialised in immigration law can simplify the entire process and prevent errors that could jeopardise one's stay in Italy.

