UAE Golden Visa For High-Net-Worth Investors (2025 Guide)

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced to attract foreign investment, entrepreneurship, and exceptional talent. Unlike standard UAE residency visas...

What Is the UAE Golden Visa?

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced to attract foreign investment, entrepreneurship, and exceptional talent. Unlike standard UAE residency visas, it:

Does not require a local sponsor

Allows long-term residence (5 or 10 years)

Is renewable indefinitely

Remains valid even if the holder resides outside the UAE for extended periods

The program is governed federally by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), with implementation supported by emirate-level authorities such as Dubai GDRFA and Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO).

Golden Visa Duration for Investors

The duration depends on the type of investment:

1. Five-Year Golden Visa

Typically issued to:

Real estate investors owning UAE property valued at AED 2 million or more

Key notes:

Property may be single or multiple units

Equity value must meet the AED 2 million threshold

Renewable as long as ownership is maintained

2. Ten-Year Golden Visa

Typically issued to:

Public investment investors

Business investors

Partners or shareholders in UAE companies

Investors meeting tax contribution thresholds

This is the preferred route for HNWIs seeking long-term planning certainty.

Investor Eligibility Routes (Official – 2025)

An investor may qualify for the Golden Visa through any one of the following 4 officially recognised routes although the most common and straight forward route is via property investment.

Golden Visa Options:

1. Public Investments (AED 2 million Threshold)

An investor qualifies if they make one of the following investments:

Deposit of at least AED 2,000,000 in: A UAE-licensed investment fund, or A national bank operating in the UAE



Conditions:

Funds must be owned outright (not loan-financed)

Confirmation letter from the fund or bank is required

2. Investment in a UAE-Based Company (Capital ≥ AED 2 million)

Eligibility applies if the investor:

Establishes a new UAE company with capital of at least AED 2,000,000, or

Becomes a partner/shareholder in an existing UAE company with shares valued at AED 2,000,000 or more

Conditions:

Company must be legally registered (mainland or free zone)

Investment must not be entirely financed through loans

Trade licence, MOA, and shareholding proof required

3. Tax Contribution Route (AED 250,000 Annually)

Eligibility applies if the investor:

Owns or partners in a UAE company that pays at least AED 250,000 annually in federal taxes, or

Holds a share proportional to a tax contribution of AED 250,000 per year

Confirmation from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) is required.

4. Real Estate Investment Route (AED 2 Million)

Eligibility applies if the investor:

Owns one or more UAE properties valued at AED 2,000,000 or more

Conditions:

Property ownership must be confirmed by the relevant emirate's land department

In some emirates, property must not be fully mortgaged

Proof of housing (ownership or lease) required

Approved UAE-Based Companies or Funds – Practical Reality

Important Clarification for HNWIs

There is no publicly published official list of “approved” funds or companies exclusively designated for Golden Visa purposes.

Instead, eligibility is determined by whether the investment entity is:

Licensed and regulated in the UAE

Recognised by UAE authorities (banking, securities, or corporate regulators)

Able to issue official confirmation letters supporting Golden Visa applications

Commonly Used UAE-Regulated Institutions (Examples)

These entities are frequently used by investors because they meet regulatory and structural requirements, not because they are “pre-approved lists”:

Banks & Asset Managers

Emirates NBD (Asset Management & Deposits)

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

Investment & Holding Companies

Dubai Investments PJSC

Mubadala-related investment structures (case-specific)

Final acceptance is always determined by ICP or emirate authorities, not marketing claims.

Important notes affecting all programs

The investor capital must not be entirely loan-financed. Equity component is emphasised.

Documents must be properly attested and, if not in English/Arabic, translated.

The rules differ slightly by emirate — property valuations, mortgages, holding periods differ.

As from 2025, the ICP made clear that digital currency/crypto-investments do not qualify under the Golden Visa program.

The Golden Visa is not a lifetime visa

Compliance and maintenance of investment may be required over the visa period (e.g., maintaining the investment value)

Documentation Requirements (Investor Applications)

Core Documents (All Applicants)

Valid passport

Passport-size photographs

Health insurance valid in the UAE

Medical test certificate

Police clearance / good conduct certificate

Proof of UAE residence (ownership or lease)

Investor-Specific Documents

Depending on route:

Public Investment / Fund Route

Bank or fund letter confirming AED 2M deposit

Proof investment is not loan-financed

Business Investment Route

Trade licence

Memorandum of Association

Shareholding certificate

Audited financials (if applicable)

Statement confirming capital is not loan-financed

Real Estate Route

Title deed(s)

Property valuation letter

Land Department confirmation

Proof of housing

Document Attestation Process (Mandatory)

Foreign-issued documents must be legally attested. This is a service performed by 3rd parties called service providers.

Step 1: Home Country Attestation

Notarisation Ministry of Foreign Affairs (home country) UAE Embassy or Consulate

Step 2: UAE Attestation

Attestation by UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFAIC)

Step 3: Legal Translation (If required)

Documents not in Arabic or English must be translated

Translation stamped by UAE Ministry of Justice

The applicant should not worry about the above as these services are included in the application fee / package of the service provider completing the exercise.

Step-by-Step Application Process

The application process should be conducted by an experience service provider as there are many activities and departments involved for the entire process which could take time. Luck of knowledge of procedural and departmental matters will also have an impact on the application.

Eligibility Review (often via ICP portal or advisory firm) Submission of Application via ICP Smart Services or emirate authority Security & Medical Checks Visa Approval Emirates ID Issuance Family Sponsorship (Optional)

Important Points to Consider:

1. Process

The applicant / the property owner will need to stay in the UAE during the time of visa processing and cannot leave. Therefore, applicants living abroad should organise their travels as;

For 1 Visa Applicant the stay is usually - 7 working days,

For a Family (spouse and children) the stay is usually - 10 to 12 working days.

2. Emirates ID

Owner of the property must have the Emirates ID and then the family members will get it (3 days after the golden visa is issued to the owner of the property). The process requires the buyer to get his / her Emirates ID first and subsequently the family will apply for it and get it.

This means that the family must stay in the UAE for at least 2 weeks in order to have this process completed.

3. Property Acquisition

How was the property acquired? Was it paid in full or it carries a loan? Was it off plan? Maybe it was purchased in the past and the buyer has now decided to proceed with the golden visa.

The property may be mortgaged (through approved UAE bank) in some cases, but full or significant ownership is expected. Off-plan properties may be accepted if purchased from approved developers and payments evidence provided.

All these must be discussed with your service providers as changes occur and you may risk your application being accepted.

4. Medical & Biometric Testing

During the applicants stay in the UAE the medical and biometric tests will take place. Children <18 years do not need to do them.

5. Time Takes for the Issuance of the Visa: 3 – 4 business days

6. Paperwork needed:

Passport copy

Photo

For ready property: Title Deed(s) with total value exceeding 2m AED

For off-plan property: Initial Contract of Sale & Statement of Accounts from the developer

7. Paperwork attestation

The applicant or Berkley acting as service providers need to provide certificates attested in the UAE embassy of the country of issuance. Attested marriage and birth certificates I will need to attest them in UAE MOFA and translate into Arabic before starting the applications.

8. Insurance

Immigration may request health insurance. Most likely they won't but regulations change all the time. Basic insurance is ~1,500aed per person in Dubai.

Key Benefits for High-Net-Worth Individuals

5 or 10-year renewable residency

No local sponsor required

No minimum stay requirement

Ability to sponsor spouse, children, and parents

Long-term estate and succession planning flexibility

100% ownership of UAE businesses

Enjoy low taxation opportunities as an individual and corporate

Access to world-class banking and financial infrastructure

Strategic base between Europe, Asia, and Africa

Stable jurisdiction with investor-friendly regulation

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is the Golden Visa permanent?

No, but it is renewable indefinitely as long as requirements are met.

Is there a minimum stay requirement?

No. You may live outside the UAE without invalidating the visa.

Does real estate qualify for a 10-year visa?

Typically real estate qualifies for 5 years; public investments qualify for 10 years.

Can investments be financed by loans?

No. The qualifying portion must be owned outright.

Are crypto investments accepted?

No. Crypto investments are not recognised for Golden Visa eligibility.

Is there an official list of approved funds?

No. Eligibility is assessed case-by-case.

Can I combine multiple investments?

In some cases, yes, depending on emirate rules at the time of the application.

Can I sponsor my family?

Yes, including spouse and children. This is common and expected.

Does free-zone ownership qualify?

Yes, subject to proper licensing and documentation.

Are offshore companies accepted?

No. The company must be UAE-registered.

Do documents need attestation?

Yes, all foreign documents must be attested.

Is health insurance mandatory?

Yes, for the applicant and dependents.

How long does processing take?

Depends on the complexity and the visa route chosen. For Golden Visas via investment, it typically takes, whilst stretching it 1 – 2 working weeks. To be comfortable allow 7 working days for 1 Visa of the buyer of the property and another 5 – 7 working days for the family members visa to be issued.

Can the visa be revoked?

Yes, if investment conditions are no longer met.

Is professional advisory recommended?

Strongly recommended for all applications which require multiple actions and local government departments approvals and issuance of certificates. In addition, if the applicant is not staying in the UAE and it is visiting from abroad professional advisory is a must.

Conclusion

For High-Net-Worth Individuals seeking long-term security, global mobility, and strategic positioning, the UAE Golden Visa stands as one of the most compelling residency solutions available today. While the framework is clear, successful execution depends on proper structuring, compliant investments, and meticulous documentation.

For investors approaching the program strategically, the UAE Golden Visa is not merely a residency permit—it is a long-term platform for wealth preservation, business expansion, and global lifestyle flexibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.