Mandatory Pre-Departure Course For Malta Work Permits: What Employers & TCNs Must Know In 2026

Since early 2026, Malta has introduced the Pre-Departure Course as a core part of its updated labour migration framework. The programme officially launched on 05 January 2026, when the Skills Pass portal opened, allowing third-country nationals (TCNs) to register and begin the course. However, it becomes fully mandatory from 01 March 2026. From that date onward, Identità requires a valid Pre-Departure Course Certificate for all first-time Single Permit applications submitted by TCNs.

Designed to help incoming TCN workers prepare for life and work on the island, this requirement ensures they understand Maltese culture, workplace norms, and basic rights, ultimately supporting smoother integration and stronger workplace performance.

Who needs to complete the pre-departure course?

This requirement applies to all third-country nationals applying for their first Single Permit while still abroad and before starting employment in Malta.

Key exemptions include:

Maltese nationals;

EU/EEA and Swiss citizens;

TCNs who already hold a valid work permit (including those changing employers or sectors);

Existing valid Skills Pass certificate holders (for renewals);

EU Blue Card applications;

Intra-company Transferee workers.

For Tourism and Hospitality roles in Malta Tourism Authority (MTA)-licensed establishments, applicants must also complete the full Skills Pass. Exemptions in this sector include cleaners & kitchen porters, HR, accounts, employees working in stores and marketing (confirm via email info@skillspass.org.mt if unsure).

Course Structure:

The programme uses a clear two-parts structure delivered via Skills Pass Portal. The course is online through Coursera, with videos and reading material.

Part 1: Pre-Departure Course (Mandatory for All).

Phase 1: Two online modules.

Living and Working in Malta;

Rights and Obligations at the Workplace.

Each Pre-Departure module consists of approximately 10-12 hours of online learning, featuring a mix of engaging video lessons, essential reading materials, and practical practice assignments. At the end of each module, candidates complete an online assessment to confirm their understanding before moving forward.

Phase 2: Interview.

To finalise the process, candidates must complete a concise 20-minute interview. This interview serves two main purposes: it verifies the candidate's English language proficiency in a practical, conversational context and confirms their genuine understanding of the Pre-Departure Course content.

The interview is conducted either directly by the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) in Malta or at one of the authorised Global Assessment Centres worldwide, many of which are conveniently located at VFS Global facilities.

Part 2: Sector-Specific Certification (Only for Certain Occupations)

Once candidates successfully complete the Pre-Departure Course (Part 1), they can proceed to the Skills Pass specifically designed for the hospitality and tourism sector. This additional step confirms that candidates are fully prepared to work effectively in hotels, restaurants, or other tourism businesses in Malta. It builds directly on the foundational knowledge from the Pre-Departure Course by adding sector-specific training and validation, ensuring you meet Malta's standards for customer service, local tourism knowledge, and your chosen occupation.

The Skills Pass is available under four main categories:

1. Still Abroad;

2. Summer Students;

3. ELT;

4. Qualified candidates with an EU / Maltese Qualification ONLY.

Sectors governed by their own subsidiary legislation, such as Tourism and Hospitality (under Subsidiary Legislation 409.22) can introduce tailored additional online modules and assessments to meet their specific policy and legal requirements. These sector-specific components are seamlessly integrated into the Phase 2 interview, creating a single, unified evaluation that covers both general integration topics and occupation-relevant skills.

Fees:

Pre-Departure Course: €250 (including €5 for Phase 2 interview booking in case of candidate does not have to do the Skills Pass);

Hospitality & Tourism Skills Pass (including interview): €230.

Employers play a central role in ensuring a smooth and compliant recruitment process for TCNs. To avoid delays or complications with Identità permit applications, it is essential to guide candidates from the very beginning.

Key responsibilities include:

Inform candidates early about the Pre-Departure Course and (where applicable) the full Hospitality & Tourism Skills Pass requirements. The best time to do this is immediately after a job offer is made, so candidates can start the process well in advance of their intended start date.

Ensure full completion of all required steps, covering the Pre-Departure Course modules, any sector-specific online assessments, the Phase 2 interview, and obtaining the relevant official certificate(s) before submitting any work permit application to Identità.

Verify the authenticity of issued certificates by scanning the QR code printed on them. This quick step confirms the document is genuine and has not been altered.

Never employ TCNs without valid, up-to-date Skills Pass documentation, where applicable.

The Pre-Departure Course represents Malta's commitment to sustainable migration and high standards in its labour market.

Whether you are a job seeker planning your move to the Mediterranean island or an employer recruiting globally, early preparation is key.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.