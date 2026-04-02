Maltese Citizenship In 2026

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5 Paths to Maltese citizenship, including the emerging merit-based naturalisation framework

Maltese citizenship law in 2026 offers five distinct routes to citizenship: descent, registration, standard naturalisation, merit-based naturalisation, and dual citizenship provisions. Following the July 2025 reforms, Malta now grants citizenship by merit under updated rules that emphasise contributions and residence rather than investment. This yearly overview sets out the legal basis, residence requirements, and strategic implications for international families and advisors.

Key Legal Points

Citizenship by Descent – Jus sanguinis remains the most common path, available to descendants of Maltese citizens.

– Jus sanguinis remains the most common path, available to descendants of Maltese citizens. Citizenship by Registration – Specific rights for spouses, long-term residents, and persons with Maltese ancestry.

– Specific rights for spouses, long-term residents, and persons with Maltese ancestry. Citizenship by Naturalisation – Standard path requiring long residence and good character.

– Standard path requiring long residence and good character. Citizenship by Merit – As of July 2025, Malta’s only extraordinary naturalisation route, replacing investment-based models, requiring minimum residence and contributions aligned with Malta’s Vision 2050.

– As of July 2025, Malta’s only extraordinary naturalisation route, replacing investment-based models, requiring minimum residence and contributions aligned with Malta’s Vision 2050. Dual Citizenship Rules – Malta permits dual or multiple citizenship.

5 Routes to Maltese Citizenship

Maltese Citizenship in 2025 is regulated by the Maltese Citizenship Act, Chapter 188 of the Laws of Malta. Together with other legal notices and subsidiary legislation, it provides for the modes of acquisition, deprivation, and renunciation of Maltese citizenship. The first laws regulating Maltese citizenship were found in the Maltese Constitution and later complemented by the Maltese Citizenship Act in 1965. Along the years, there were significant amendments mainly in 1989, 2000 and 2007.

When Malta gained its independence in 1964, the Constitution established who would be entitled to claim Maltese citizenship by birth, descent or through registration. Such provisions later on were removed from the Constitution and included in the Maltese Citizenship Act.

More information about the benefits of acquiring Maltese citizenship here.

Malta Citizenship by Birth

The acquisition of Maltese citizenship by birth is today regulated by Article 5 of the Maltese Citizenship Act, Cap. 188 provides that:

“A person born on or after the appointed day shall be deemed to have become a citizen of Malta at the date of his birth if at that date his father or mother is a citizen of Malta.” (Art. 5, Cap. 188)

This remains the primary avenue for Maltese citizenship, particularly for children and grandchildren of Maltese emigrants abroad.

Previously, Article 23 of the Malta Independence Order stipulated that persons who held the status of citizens of the United Kingdom and Colonies who were born in Malta before 21st September 1964 became citizens of Malta provided that one of the parents was also born in Malta. This article also provided that persons born outside of Malta before independence, and held the status of citizens of the United Kingdom and colonies also acquired Maltese citizenship if their father became or would but for his death have become a citizen of Malta.

Nowadays, Malta does not grant citizenship to individuals who are just born in Malta without having Maltese parents.

This was not the case however for individuals who were born in Malta between 21st September until August 1989. Persons who were born in Malta during this period became automatically Maltese provided that their father, who was not a citizen of Malta, did not enjoy diplomatic immunity.

After 1989 persons born in or outside Malta and at the time of their birth their father or mother are Maltese citizens also become Maltese citizens.

Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation

The Maltese Citizenship Act provides a route for individuals residing in Malta for a number of years (without Maltese family ties) to apply for Maltese citizenship through a process called naturalisation. This is regulated by Article 10(1) of Chapter 188. In such cases it is important to point out that ultimately even if one qualifies to apply for Maltese citizenship through naturalisation, it is the Minister responsible for this matter who has the ultimate discretion to grant or refuse an application. The Minister is not obliged to give a reason on his decision and such decision is not subject to any appeal.

Ordinary naturalisation remains available for long-term residents who can prove integration and good character. The Act requires:

“The Minister may grant a certificate of naturalisation to an applicant of full age and capacity if satisfied that the applicant has resided in Malta throughout the period of twelve months immediately preceding the date of application and for periods amounting to not less than four years during the six years preceding that period.” (Art. 10(1), Cap. 188)

Under this route, an applicant needs two sponsors to submit a citizenship application. The first sponsor can be any citizen of Malta who knows the applicant for at least two years. The second sponsor needs to be either a lawyer, notary, medical practitioner, parish priest, judge, magistrate or a police officer not below the rank of inspector.

Who is eligible for Maltese citizenship through naturalisation?

He/ She has resided in Malta throughout the period of 12 months preceding the date of the application, and During the 6 years preceding the said period of 12 months has resided in Malta for periods amounting in the aggregate to not less than 4 years, and The applicant has an adequate knowledge of the Maltese or English language, and The applicant is of good character and the applicant would be a suitable citizen of Malta

An applicant would also need to submit their current and all other expired passports covering their period of residence in Malta together with supporting documents evidencing their stay in Malta.

Malta Citizenship by Marriage

The Maltese Citizenship Act also provides for the acquisition of Maltese citizenship to persons who marry a Maltese national. Article 6(1) of Chapter 188 holds that any person who has been married and residing with a Maltese national for at least five years can apply for Maltese citizenship through registration. The granting of Maltese citizenship under this provision is subject that the Minister responsible for Maltese citizenship is satisfied that the grant of citizenship to such person is not contrary to public interest.

Malta Citizenship by Descent

An individual can also apply for Maltese citizenship if he/she has any Maltese ascendants. It is possible to apply for Maltese citizenship through registration if one is a descendant in the direct line of an ascendant born in Malta of a parent likewise born in Malta. The applicant here needs to present the birth and marriage certificates of the applicant’s ascendants to provide evidence of the direct link with the two consecutive generations of ascendants born in Malta.

Where any of the parents of a person applying to be registered as a citizen of Malta by virtue of this route was alive on 1st August 2007 and the relevant parent is also a descendant in the direct line of an ascendant born in Malta of a parent likewise born in Malta, such person shall not be entitled to be registered as a citizen of Malta unless the relevant parent had at any time acquired Maltese citizenship. The law further clarifies that if any such relevant parent who dies before 1st August 2010 and who would have been entitled to acquire such citizenship under sub article (3) shall be deemed to have acquired such citizenship for the purposes of that sub-article.

Citizenship by Merit (2025 Update)

The July 2025 amendments repealed the Maltese Citizenship for Exceptional Services by Investment rules and strengthened the merit-based naturalisation model. The law now provides that:

“...the Minister may grant a certificate of naturalisation as a citizen of Malta by merit to an alien or stateless person, namely to a person who renders exceptional services or who makes an exceptional contribution, including through job creation, to the Republic of Malta or to humanity, or whose naturalisation is of exceptional interest to the Republic of Malta.”Maltese Citizenship Act, Cap. 188, Art. 10(9), as amended by Act No. VIII of 2025.

Unlike the previous investment model, applicants must now demonstrate tangible contributions. Contributions may include philanthropy, innovation, scientific research, cultural initiatives, or other projects aligned with the Malta Vision 2050. The Amendment clarifies that physical presence requirements are determined “on a case-by-case basis”, avoiding rigid formulae.

Strategic Implications

The repeal of the investment path and expansion of the merit model represents a profound shift: citizenship is now grounded in contributive belonging rather than transactional investment. This makes Malta compliant with EU law while retaining a forward-looking route for global families who genuinely engage with Malta’s economy, society, or culture.

Dual Citizenship Rules

Malta has long permitted multiple citizenship. Cap. 188 confirms that:

“A citizen of Malta may be also a citizen of another country.” (Art. 19, Cap. 188)

This allows individuals to hold Maltese citizenship alongside other nationalities, without limitation.

How Our Malta Citizenship Lawyers Can Help You

Our Citizenship lawyers are Malta’s longest-established specialist practice. We advise on all five citizenship paths and have represented international families, entrepreneurs, and HNW individuals for over 25 years. We combine legal expertise with strategic planning to align applications with Malta’s updated framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.