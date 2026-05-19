Spain Non-Lucrative Visa: Retire In Spain The Right Way (Video)

Thinking of retiring to Spain? In this video, Javier — senior caseworker and Spanish qualified lawyer at Latitude Law — breaks down the Spain Non-Lucrative Visa.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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Thinking of retiring to Spain? In this video, Javier — senior caseworker and Spanish qualified lawyer at Latitude Law — breaks down the Spain Non-Lucrative Visa: the most popular route for UK residents who wish to live in Spain without working.

✅ What the Non-Lucrative Visa is and who it's for

✅ Financial requirements (savings & passive income)

✅ Health insurance requirements for Spain

✅ Medical certificate — what you need from your GP

✅ Your NIE number and whether you can apply from Spain

✅ Visa validity, extensions & renewals

✅ Common mistakes to avoid

This visa is ideal for retirees, pensioners, and anyone with sufficient passive income who wants to enjoy the Spanish lifestyle without the stress of employment.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.