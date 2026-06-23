Cyprus Yellow Slip: EU Residency Registration Guide (2026)

From our immigration desk: Our team handles Yellow Slip applications across the Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca Immigration Units. The guide below reflects current practice — including typical appointment lead times, the documents that most commonly trigger requests for further evidence, and the post-Brexit rules for UK nationals affected by the August 2026 biometric card mandate.

The Cyprus Yellow Slip, officially known as the Registration Certificate, is a document issued to EU and EEA citizens who wish to reside in Cyprus for more than 90 days. It confirms the holder's legal right to live and work in Cyprus under EU Directive 2004/38/EC and Article 21 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

EU and EEA citizens who wish to work, reside, or visit Cyprus for more than 3 months must apply for a Registration Certificate, often referred to as the Yellow Slip. This certificate is printed on yellow paper and serves as proof of legal residency status.

The Yellow Slip is governed by EU Directive 2004/38/EC on the right of citizens of the Union to move and reside freely, transposed into Cyprus law through the Right of Union Citizens and their Family Members to Move and Reside Freely within the Republic Regulations.

The Cyprus Yellow Slip is for European Union citizens and their family members who want to live in Cyprus. To be eligible, EU citizens must have a valid passport or identity card and demonstrate their intention to reside in Cyprus. Family members of EU citizens, including spouses, children under the age of 21, and dependent relatives, can also apply for the Yellow Slip. They must provide proof of their relationship with EU citizens and demonstrate that they depend on them.

EU citizens must apply within four months of arriving in Cyprus, as required under Regulation 9 of the Right of Union Citizens Regulations.

Legal Residency Status - The yellow slip enables EU citizens to reside legally in Cyprus for more than three months, affording a stay right equivalent to that of Cypriot citizens.

Employment Opportunities - Holders of a yellow slip can work without needing additional work permits, thus facilitating seamless employment.

Public Healthcare Services - Yellow slip holders can register for GESY, Cyprus's national health system, which provides comprehensive healthcare services.

Educational Institutions - Additionally, the yellow slip enables registration in schools and universities, ensuring educational opportunities for children and adults.

Banking facilitation - The certificate is often required for opening bank accounts and completing other formalities, simplifying various bureaucratic processes.

Non-EU family members - Non-EU family members can also gain and enjoy residency rights through the yellow slip, ensuring family unity under one application.

Obtaining a Yellow Slip is crucial for accessing employment, healthcare, and educational opportunities in Cyprus.

EU citizens moving to Cyprus for work, study, or permanent residence.

Family members of EU citizens, including spouses and children.

Non-EU family members accompanying or joining an EU citizen residing in Cyprus.

The application type and forms are different for European Union citizens and their family members who are not European.

Who Can Apply : Citizens of the European Union and their family members who are also EU citizens should use the MEU1 form.

Processing Time : Typically issued immediately or within five days at the local Immigration City Unit based on the applicant's residence.

Validity: The MEU1 does not expire and remains valid indefinitely. After five continuous years in Cyprus, EU citizens can apply for a permanent residence permit using the MEU3 form.

Who Can Apply : Non-European family members of EU citizens need to submit the MEU2 form.

Processing Details : While MEU1 is processed locally, MEU2 applications are forwarded to and examined by Nicosia's Civil Registry and Migration Department (CRMD).

Processing Time : It typically takes 6-7 months to process; the document is mailed to the applicant's address.

Validity : Valid for 5 years and renewable upon expiration. Holders can work or engage in self-employment in Cyprus, requiring a permit update through re-application.

Travel and Residence: Applicants can stay and re-enter Cyprus as long as they travel with the Receipt of Submission of the application.

Eligibility : Available to EU citizens and their family members after living in Cyprus for 5 years.

Application Process : Applications are submitted locally but are forwarded and processed by the CRMD in Nicosia.

Processing Time : The application will be processed in 6-7 months, after which it will be mailed to the applicant.

Validity: Valid indefinitely, although absences over six months within a year may affect the status. Exceptions include military service and absences of up to 12 months for important reasons. These reasons can be pregnancy, serious illness, study, or vocational training. Absence exceeding two consecutive years may result in the loss of permanent residence rights.

Ensure all documents are correctly completed and submitted to avoid delays or legal issues.

Prepare and submit the following documents for a smooth application process:

Application Forms: MEU1 and MEU2 Forms: Download the MEU1 form (for EU citizens) and the MEU2 form (for non-EU family members) from the Civil Registry and Migration Department (CRMD) website. Identification Documents: Valid Passport Copy: Essential for the application. Certified Family Status Certificates (if applicable): Marriage Certificate: This must be translated into English. It should be certified and have the "APOSTILLE." You can also get it certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Cyprus Embassy in the country that issued it can certify it too.

This must be translated into English. It should be certified and have the "APOSTILLE." You can also get it certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Cyprus Embassy in the country that issued it can certify it too. Children's Birth Certificates: These have the same certification and translation requirements as the marriage certificate. Residential Agreement: House/Apartment Contract: This can be either a rental or a sale agreement. Rental agreements should be at least one year long, certified by a Muhtar or an authorised officer, and stamped at the tax office. Financial Documentation: Bank Statements: Include six-month statements from a Cyprus or foreign bank detailing income and expenses in Cyprus. Employment Verification (if applicable): For Overseas Workers: Submit an employer's confirmation letter and a recent payslip.

Submit an employer's confirmation letter and a recent payslip. For Workers in Cyprus: Employer's confirmation letter. Social insurance registration and annual income certificate. Employer-signed application form.

Health Insurance (if not employed in Cyprus): Options for Coverage: Applicants can obtain local health insurance in Cyprus, which is generally available for around €200 per person and can be arranged within one day. Passport Photos: Photo Requirement: You do not need to provide passport photos upfront; they will be taken at the relevant office during the application.

Additional Notes:

Document Translations: Documents marked with (*) must be translated into English and properly certified.

Documents marked with (*) must be translated into English and properly certified. Apostille and Certification: Ensure relevant documents are "APOSTILLE" certified or endorsed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cyprus Embassy of the issuing country.

Reminder: Double-check that all documents are accurately prepared and meet the specified requirements to facilitate a seamless application process.

Scheduling the Submission: Applicants or their legal representatives should arrange the submission appointment well ahead of time, ideally 3-4 weeks before the desired submission date. Requirements for Presence: Applicants must be physically present when applying for the Yellow Slip. Submissions via power of attorney or solely through a lawyer are not permitted. However, lawyers are allowed to accompany applicants during the application process.

Application for the first-time issue of a Yellow Slip or its renewal: The Cyprus government fees application includes a standard charge of €20 for each family member. There are no additional government fees beyond this amount.

Processing times vary depending on the applicant type:

EU citizens (MEU1): Typically 5 days or less when all documents are in order.

Typically 5 days or less when all documents are in order. Non-EU family members (MEU2): 6 to 7 months, as the application is processed centrally by the CRMD in Nicosia.

6 to 7 months, as the application is processed centrally by the CRMD in Nicosia. Permanent residence (MEU3): 6 to 7 months.

Delays can occur if additional documentation or verification is required. Early application is recommended to avoid legal issues or penalties, such as fines or deportation for overstaying.

Common pitfall we see: The single most frequent cause of a delayed or rejected MEU1 application is missing apostille certification on foreign marriage and birth certificates. The Immigration Unit will not accept these documents without the apostille — get it done in the issuing country before booking your Cyprus appointment, not after, or you will lose your slot and re-queue (currently up to four months in Paphos).

The Yellow Slip is a yellow paper containing your ARC number. The ARC number, or Alien Registration Card number, is used for identification in various situations, such as doctor's appointments and other official processes in Cyprus.

The Yellow Slip does not need to be renewed for EU citizens, as it is valid indefinitely. However, non-EU family members must renew their certificates every five years. To renew the Yellow Slip, applicants must provide all the documents and certificates required for the first registration. They must also demonstrate that they continue to meet the eligibility criteria, including having sufficient resources and health insurance coverage.

Under EU Regulation 2019/1157, all older-format residence documents in the EU — including paper-based registration certificates — must be replaced with biometric residence cards by 3 August 2026. In Cyprus, this directly affects UK nationals who hold paper MEU1 or MEU3 certificates issued under the post-Brexit Withdrawal Agreement: their existing documents will no longer be valid for travel or as proof of residence after the deadline and must be exchanged for the new UKW1 (5-year) or UKW3 (10-year) biometric card.

For EU citizens holding a Yellow Slip (MEU1, MEU2, or MEU3), the regulation does not invalidate your existing certificate — your right of residence under EU Directive 2004/38/EC is unaffected. However, the Civil Registry and Migration Department is progressively rolling out biometric replacements across all categories. New applications submitted from mid-2026 onward may be issued in the new biometric card format rather than the traditional yellow paper certificate.

If you are a UK national with a paper MEU1 or MEU3: book your biometric card appointment now. Current appointment lead times stretch to four months in Paphos, and the 3 August 2026 deadline is non-extendable. See our full guide on the book your biometric card appointment now. Current appointment lead times stretch to four months in Paphos, and the 3 August 2026 deadline is non-extendable. See our full guide on the August 2026 biometric card transition for UK nationals in Cyprus for the complete process, fees (€20 UKW3 / €30 UKW1), and required documents.