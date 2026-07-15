Greece Golden Visa Residency Through Investment In Greece

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Strategic Overview

Greece remains one of Europe’s most attractive residency-by-investment jurisdictions, offering non-EU investors and their families a structured route to long-term residence, Schengen mobility, and strategic access to the European Union.

The Greek Golden Visa is not merely an immigration product. For many applicants, it combines a practical European residence solution with a real asset, a family planning tool, and a long-term option for future relocation, education, business activity, or wealth structuring.

Following recent legislative reforms, the Greek framework now operates through different investment thresholds depending on the location, legal nature, and technical characteristics of the investment. In practice, this makes early route selection and legal due diligence essential before an investor commits to a property.

Greek Golden Visa at a Glance

EUR 800,000 Premium

Attica, Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Mykonos, Santorini, and islands with a population above 3,100 inhabitants.

Attica, Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Mykonos, Santorini, and islands with a population above 3,100 inhabitants. EUR 400,000 Rest of Greece

Standard real estate outside the premium-location zones.

Standard real estate outside the premium-location zones. EUR 250,000 Special qualifying routes

Specific cases, including change-of-use properties and listed or preservable buildings.

Permit duration: five-year residence permit, renewable subject to applicable legal conditions.

Stay requirement: no minimum stay requirement in Greece in order to maintain and renew the permit.

Travel: Schengen mobility, subject to the applicable 90/180-day short-stay rules.

1. Eligibility Criteria

To qualify under the Greek Golden Visa regime, applicants must generally satisfy the following requirements:

be a third-country national, namely a non-EU / non-EEA citizen;

make and maintain a qualifying investment in Greece;

hold a valid passport or other travel document recognised by the Greek authorities;

submit the required residence permit application and supporting documentation;

maintain appropriate health insurance coverage in Greece; and

provide the necessary legal, transactional, banking, and source-of-funds documentation.

Applications may generally be extended to include qualifying family members:

a spouse or civil partner;

unmarried children under the age of 21; and

the parents of the investor, as well as the parents of the investor’s spouse or civil partner, subject to case-specific review.

Each qualifying family member receives an inpidual residence permit linked to the main investor’s permit. This may allow one application to cover the investor, their spouse or civil partner, eligible children, and both sets of parents.

2. Investment Options

The current Greek Golden Visa framework includes several investment routes. The applicable threshold depends on both the location of the property and the legal category of the investment.

a) EUR 800,000 Real Estate Route

This threshold applies to investments in the Region of Attica, Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Mykonos, Santorini, and Greek islands with a population above 3,100 inhabitants.

Typically relevant for Greece’s most internationally visible and commercially active locations.

For standard real estate acquisitions, the investment must generally concern one single property and, where applicable, a minimum surface area of 120 sq.m. applies.

b) EUR 400,000 Real Estate Route

This threshold applies to the rest of Greece.

Particularly relevant for investors looking outside the premium-location zones.

As with the EUR 800,000 route, the investment must generally concern one single property and, where applicable, satisfy the 120 sq.m. requirement.

c) EUR 250,000 Special Real Estate Routes

The EUR 250,000 threshold remains available in specific cases.

Qualifying properties whose main spaces are converted into residential use.

Listed or preservable buildings to be restored or reconstructed in accordance with applicable requirements.

These routes are more technical and document-sensitive than standard acquisitions.

In change-of-use cases, the conversion into residential use must be completed before submission of the Golden Visa application.

d) Other Investment Routes

Although real estate remains the most widely used route, the wider Greek investor residence framework also includes other options.

Eligible term deposits with Greek credit institutions.

Investments in Greek government bonds, qualifying listed or traded shares or corporate bonds, and units or shares in eligible investment funds.

Qualifying investments in start-ups registered with the relevant national registry, or other eligible Greek company investment structures, subject to applicable thresholds and certification requirements.

Applicants interested in these alternatives may contact Bybloserve and Frangos Law for further information and tailored support.

3. Procedure & Due Diligence

The Greek Golden Visa process usually involves several stages:

Initial eligibility and route assessment Property identification and legal suitability review Tax, banking, and source-of-funds coordination Legal due diligence on the target asset Completion of the investment and execution of notarial documentation Preparation and submission of the residence permit application Biometric appointment, where required Issuance of the residence permit

Processing timelines may vary depending on the investment route, location of the property and completeness of the file. A well-prepared and properly coordinated file can help the process move more efficiently, although any timing estimate should be assessed in light of the specific transaction structure and supporting documentation.

Due diligence should be carried out early to confirm that the asset, payment trail, property status, and supporting documentation are aligned with the Golden Visa requirements.

4. Documentation Requirements

Applicants are generally required to provide, inter alia:

valid passport copy and passport-style photographs;

application forms and relevant government fee payments;

private health insurance coverage;

property acquisition documentation or other investment evidence;

notarial certificate confirming key transaction details and method of payment;

land registry or cadastral registration documents;

family status documentation, where family members are included;

evidence of source of funds and source of wealth, where required; and

certified translations, apostilles, or legalisations where applicable.

For special EUR 250,000 routes, additional technical documentation may be required, including engineer certificates, planning documentation, change-of-use evidence, or restoration-related confirmations.

5. Key Advantages

The Greek Golden Visa offers eligible investors and their families a range of residence, mobility and long-term planning benefits, including:

a five-year renewable residence permit;

no minimum stay requirement in Greece for renewal;

Schengen mobility, subject to the applicable 90/180-day rules;

family coverage for qualifying relatives;

the ability to own and manage investments in Greece;

access to Greece as an EU Member State and Schengen country;

a euro-denominated investment environment; and

long-term flexibility for family, education, relocation, and wealth planning.

The permit does not itself grant a general right of access to employment in Greece. The qualifying investment must generally be maintained for the residence permit to remain valid. Property use and tax residence should be assessed separately based on the investor’s circumstances and intended structure.

Conclusion

The Greek Golden Visa offers a legally established and commercially attractive route for investors seeking European residence, Schengen mobility, and long-term strategic flexibility.

However, the current framework is more technical than before. The correct investment threshold, location, property category, surface area, payment structure, use restrictions, and documentation requirements should be reviewed before acquisition.

A successful Golden Visa strategy therefore begins before the property is purchased. Early legal assessment helps ensure that the investment, transaction record, and residence application are properly aligned from the outset.