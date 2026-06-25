The Malta Golden Visa Programme, officially known as the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), offers non-EU nationals and their families a pathway to permanent residence in Malta through property investment and government contributions. This comprehensive guide examines the eligibility criteria, investment requirements, application process, and the extensive benefits of obtaining permanent residence status in Malta, including the right to live, work, and travel freely within the Schengen Area.

Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates is an multidisciplinary law firm in Malta, based in Valletta, offering a comprehensive range of legal, tax, immigration and fiduciary services to international businesses and private clients worldwide. Established in 2002, our law firm in Malta employs a fully integrated approach allowing our lawyers to take ownership of your projects, advancing your interests in a holistic manner.

Article Insights

Antoine Salib Haig’s articles from Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates are most popular: within Immigration topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Property industries Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates are most popular: within Immigration, Tax and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

The Malta Golden Visa Programme officially known as the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) allows eligible Non-EU nationals and their families to obtain permanent residence in Malta through a rental or purchase of property and payment of government fees. The Malta Golden Visa is governed by the Malta Permanent Residence Programme Regulations (Subsidiary Legislation 217.26) and is designed exclusively for non-EU, non-EEA and non-Swiss nationals seeking the right to reside, settle and remain in Malta indefinitely.

The Malta Golden Visa replaced the earlier Malta Residence and Visa Programme (MRVP). The programme is administered by the Residency Malta Agency, the government body responsible for processing applications and issuing residence certificates under the Malta Golden Visa programme.

The Malta Golden Visa confers permanent residence status which is valid for life. It provides holders with the right to live and work in Malta on a permanent basis and to travel freely within the Schengen Area, making it one of the most sought-after residence-by-investment programmes in the European Union.

Malta Golden Visa — Programme Overview

Programme Type Residence by Investment Official Name Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) Eligible Applicants Third-country nationals who are not EU, EEA or Swiss nationals Government Agency Residency Malta Agency Legal Basis Subsidiary Legislation 217.26 Processing Timeframe Approximately 4 to 6 months Residence Card Validity Initially issued for five years, and renewed for 5 year periods. Schengen Travel Visa-free travel for 90 days in any 180-day period

Eligibility for the Malta Golden Visa

To qualify for the Malta Golden Visa, applicants must satisfy both personal eligibility criteria and financial investment thresholds. All applicants and their dependants are subject to background checks as part of the Malta Golden Visa application process.

Personal Eligibility Requirements

The Main applicant must be an adult aged 18 or over.

Must be a third-country national — not an EU, EEA or Swiss national.

Must hold no criminal record and must not be subject to any ongoing criminal or serious civil proceedings.

Must pass a rigorous four-tier due diligence and background check process.

Must be able to financially support themselves and their dependants without recourse to Malta's social assistance system.

Must hold a valid health insurance policy

Eligible Dependants Under the Malta Golden Visa

One of the key advantages of the Malta Golden Visa is the ability to include an entire family unit under a single application. The following dependants may be included:

Spouse of the main applicant or lifetime partner

Dependent minor children of the main applicant or spouse

Unmarried and financially dependent adult children up to the age of 28

Disabled adult children, regardless of age

Financially dependent parents or grandparents of the main applicant or spouse

Children who obtain Malta permanent residence under the Malta Golden Visa alongside the main applicant will not lose their residency status if they subsequently marry or take up employment. Furthermore, children who obtained Malta PR under the Malta Golden Visa may later obtain PR status for their own future spouse and children. This is a unique feature of the Malta Golden visa which is not available under any other programme in Europe.

Typical Documents Required

Applicants for the Malta Golden Visa are generally required to provide the following documentation:

Passport copies for all applicants and dependants

Civil status certificates (birth certificates, marriage certificates, etc.)

Police clearance certificates from all countries of citizenship and from any country where the applicant has resided for more than six months in the last ten years

Proof of residential address

Bank statements and proof of financial resources

Source of funds and source of wealth documentation

Valid health insurance policy documentation

Upon approval, a lease agreement or purchase agreement in Malta.

Malta Golden Visa Investment Requirements

To obtain the Malta Golden Visa, applicants must fulfil a set of financial investment requirements. These include a property investment (either purchase or rental), a government contribution, an administrative fee and a donation to a registered local non-governmental organisation. Crucially, the investment is only required after the application has been approved with the upfront cost being a non-refundable fee of €15,000 payable upon submission to the government agency which are then deducted upon approval.

Financial Asset Thresholds

In addition to the direct investment requirements, Malta Golden Visa applicants must demonstrate that they hold sufficient capital assets. Applicants must satisfy one of the following two options:

Option A: Capital assets of at least €500,000, of which a minimum of €150,000 must be held in financial assets such as cash deposits, equities or bonds

Capital assets of at least €500,000, of which a minimum of €150,000 must be held in financial assets such as cash deposits, equities or bonds Option B: Capital assets of at least €650,000, of which a minimum of €75,000 must be held in financial assets

These thresholds confirm that Malta Golden Visa holders and their families are financially self-sufficient and will not place a burden on Malta's public resources.

Route A — Malta Golden Visa via Property Rental

Under the rental route, the Malta Golden Visa applicant must:

Rent a qualifying residential property in Malta or Gozo at a minimum annual cost of €14,000 for at least five years (total minimum rental commitment: €70,000)

for at least five years (total minimum rental commitment: €70,000) Pay an administrative fee of €60,000

Make a government contribution of €37,000 for the main applicant, plus €7,500 for each adult dependant excluding the spouse.

for the main applicant, plus for each adult dependant excluding the spouse. Make a €2,000 donation to a qualifying local NGO or voluntary organisation registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations

After the initial five-year rental period, Malta Golden Visa holders under the rental route may choose to continue renting or to purchase a property at a lower threshold.

Route B — Malta Golden Visa via Property Purchase

Under the purchase route, the Malta Golden Visa applicant must:

Purchase a qualifying residential property in Malta or Gozo with a minimum value of €375,000

Pay an administrative fee of €60,000

Make a government contribution of €37,000 for the main applicant, plus €7,500 for each adult dependant excluding the spouse

for the main applicant, plus for each adult dependant excluding the spouse Make a €2,000 donation to a qualifying local NGO or voluntary organisation registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations

Property acquired under the Malta Golden Visa purchase route may be rented out, allowing applicants to generate rental income from their qualifying investment property.

Malta Golden Visa Investment Summary

Route A — Rental Option

Property Rental (Malta or Gozo) Minimum €14,000 per year for at least 5 years (total: €70,000+) Administrative Fee €60,000 + €7,500 per adult dependant (excluding spouse) Government Contribution €37,000 NGO Donation €2,000 to a qualifying registered voluntary organisation When is Investment Required? Only after approval — no upfront financial commitment during application

Route B — Purchase Option

Property Purchase (Malta or Gozo) Minimum €375,000 Administrative Fee €60,000 + €7,500 per adult dependant (excluding spouse) Government Contribution €37,000 NGO Donation €2,000 to a qualifying registered voluntary organisation When is Investment Required? Only after approval — no upfront financial commitment during application

Malta Golden Visa — Residence Card and Renewa

Upon successful approval of the Malta Golden Visa application, holders are issued with a Malta residence card valid for an initial period of five years. At the point of renewal, all beneficiaries — including dependants are required to be physically present in Malta so that biometric data can be recaptured before new cards are issued.

Key Benefits of the Malta Golden Visa

The Malta Golden Visa offers a broad range of benefits for the main applicant and their entire family:

Permanent residence for life — the Malta Golden Visa grants permanent residency status to the main applicant and all qualifying family members

Entire family covered under one application — spouse, children, adult dependent children, parents and grandparents can all be included

Adult children up to age 28 — unmarried and financially dependent adult children may be included

Parents and grandparents of both the main applicant and the spouse may be added

Children retain PR status — upon marriage or taking up employment, children do not lose their residence rights

Immediate effect — permanent residence is effective immediately upon approval

Schengen travel — visa-free travel throughout the Schengen Area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period

No minimum physical stay — no obligation to reside in Malta for a minimum number of days per year

No language test required as part of the Malta Golden Visa application

Investment only required after approval — no upfront financial commitment during the application stage

Property may be rented out — property purchased under the programme can generate rental income

Malta Golden Visa and Schengen Area Travel

One of the most significant advantages of the Malta Golden Visa is the Schengen travel benefit it confers. The Schengen Area comprises 29 European states that have abolished internal passport controls, effectively functioning as a single jurisdiction for international travel with a shared visa policy.

Holders of the Malta Golden Visa including all included dependants are entitled to live in Malta and travel freely within the Schengen Area without the need to apply for a separate visa, for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

This makes the Malta residence permit particularly attractive for internationally mobile investors, business persons and families who require regular and unrestricted access to continental Europe.

Why Choose Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates for Your Malta Golden Visa Application?

At Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates, our leading Citizenship & Immigration team offers strategic, end-to-end support for individuals and internationally active families pursuing Maltese residence by investment. We provide tailored legal guidance at every stage of the process, including:

Our services include:

Pre-application eligibility analysis and strategy planning

Legal preparation of submissions and supporting documentation

Due diligence support

Ongoing guidance throughout the golden visa process

Assistance with compiling and reviewing documentation

Accompanying applicants for all meetings with the Residency Malta Agency

Collection of the permanent residence certificate and residence cards

Assistance with annual compliance requirements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.