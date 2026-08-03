Family Reunification In Cyprus: Legal Framework, Eligibility And Application Process

Family reunification allows certain third-country nationals who are lawfully residing in Cyprus to bring eligible close family members to live with them in the Republic. The procedure is governed principally by the Aliens and Immigration Law, Cap. 105, which implements Council Directive 2003/86/EC on the right to family reunification.

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Introduction

Family reunification allows certain third-country nationals who are lawfully residing in Cyprus to bring eligible close family members to live with them in the Republic. The procedure is governed principally by the Aliens and Immigration Law, Cap. 105, which implements Council Directive 2003/86/EC on the right to family reunification.

The existence of a marriage or parent-child relationship does not, by itself, establish eligibility. The sponsor must fall within a residence category that permits family reunification and must satisfy requirements concerning lawful residence, financial resources, health insurance and suitable accommodation. The family relationship must also be established through properly authenticated and translated documents.

This guide concerns the statutory family-reunification procedure for eligible third-country nationals. Different rules apply to family members of Cypriot citizens, family members of EU or EEA citizens exercising free-movement rights, recognised refugees, and persons applying under dependent-visitor or other specialised residence categories. Identifying the correct route at the outset is essential.

What Does Family Reunification Mean?

For immigration purposes, family reunification is the entry and residence in Cyprus of eligible family members of a third-country national who is already lawfully residing in the Republic, so that the family may live together. The family relationship may have been created before or after the sponsor entered Cyprus, provided that all legal conditions are met.

The procedure is not available under every form of temporary residence. A person may be legally present in Cyprus without having a residence status that gives access to the family-reunification route. In such cases, a different permit, such as a dependent-visitor permit, may need to be considered.

Who Can Act as a Sponsor?

The sponsor is the third-country national already residing lawfully in Cyprus. As a general rule, the sponsor must:

have resided lawfully in Cyprus for at least two years;

hold a residence permit valid for at least one year; and

have reasonable prospects of obtaining a more permanent right of residence in Cyprus.

These requirements must be considered together. Holding a residence permit for one year does not automatically mean that the sponsor is eligible, because the immigration category and the longer-term prospects attached to that category are also relevant.

Exceptions to the Two-Year Residence Requirement

The two-year period does not apply in the same way to every category. The legislation and current administrative guidance provide exceptions for sponsors holding certain researcher and intra-corporate transferee permits. The Director of the Migration Department also has discretion, in specified circumstances, not to require two years’ previous residence where the sponsor is employed by an approved company permitted to employ foreign personnel.

Because the exceptions depend on the precise permit held by the sponsor, the residence card and the legal basis of the sponsor’s stay should be reviewed before an application is prepared.

Which Family Members Are Eligible?

The statutory procedure is intended primarily for the immediate family. Subject to the conditions below, the following family members may qualify.

Spouse

The sponsor’s spouse may qualify where both spouses are at least 21 years old and the marriage was celebrated at least one year before the family-reunification application is submitted. The marriage must be legally valid and supported by an official marriage certificate.

Where the marriage took place outside Cyprus, the certificate must be duly authenticated and officially translated, where required. If the marriage is not yet one year old, the spouse may not satisfy the statutory family-reunification conditions, although another temporary residence route may sometimes be available depending on the sponsor’s status.

Minor Children

Eligible children may include:

the unmarried minor children of the sponsor and the sponsor’s spouse, including adopted children whose adoption is recognised in Cyprus;

the sponsor’s unmarried minor children, including recognised adopted children, where the sponsor has sole custody and responsibility for their maintenance; and

the spouse’s unmarried minor children, including recognised adopted children, where the spouse has sole custody and responsibility for their maintenance.

For this purpose, a minor child is generally a child under 18 years of age. Applications involving children from a previous relationship require particular care. Depending on the circumstances, the authorities may require a custody order, evidence of sole parental responsibility, the other parent’s consent, or documents showing that the child may lawfully relocate to Cyprus.

Adult children, parents and other relatives do not ordinarily fall within this statutory definition of family members. Their position must be examined under any other residence category that may be available.

Main Conditions for Approval

Lawful and Appropriate Residence Status

The sponsor must continue to hold a valid residence status throughout the procedure. The Migration Department will examine not only the permit’s expiry date but also whether the particular residence category permits family reunification.

A work permit may qualify, but employment in Cyprus is not enough on its own. Certain employment categories have specific rules, while other forms of temporary stay may not provide access to this procedure.

Stable and Regular Financial Resources

The sponsor must show stable and regular resources sufficient to maintain the household without relying on the social assistance system of the Republic. The assessment is not limited to the balance in a bank account on a particular day. The authorities may consider the source, continuity and reliability of the income, together with the number of family members who will be supported.

Evidence may include, depending on the sponsor’s circumstances:

an employment contract and recent salary records;

social insurance and tax records;

bank statements showing the receipt and continuity of income;

evidence of other lawful and continuing income; or

financial and tax records for a self-employed sponsor.

The level and type of evidence required can vary according to the sponsor’s immigration category and household size. The documentary requirements should therefore be checked against the current Migration Department list before filing.

Health Insurance

The sponsor must have health insurance for both the sponsor and the family members covering the risks normally covered for Cypriot citizens. The form of acceptable evidence may depend on whether the persons concerned are beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System or require private medical insurance.

An application should not be filed on the assumption that health insurance can be dealt with later. The policy or other evidence relied upon should be reviewed to confirm that it meets the requirements applicable to the particular case.

Suitable Accommodation

The sponsor must show that suitable accommodation is available for the family. The property should be lawfully occupied by the sponsor and appropriate for the size of the household.

Common supporting documents include:

a valid tenancy agreement;

title deeds or a contract of sale;

utility or address evidence, where requested; and

any further document required to establish the sponsor’s lawful right to occupy the property.

The authorities may consider the overall living arrangements rather than the existence of a tenancy agreement alone.

Public Policy, Security and Health Considerations

Family reunification may be refused on grounds connected with public policy, public security or public health, in accordance with the applicable legislation. Criminal-record certificates and medical documents may therefore be required as part of the application file.

Documents Commonly Required

The exact list depends on the sponsor’s permit and the family members concerned. A typical application may require:

completed application forms and the applicable accompanying documents;

valid passports and copies of relevant passport pages;

the sponsor’s residence permit and evidence of lawful residence;

marriage, birth or adoption certificates;

custody orders, parental-consent documents or guardianship evidence, where relevant;

criminal-record certificates, where required;

evidence of stable and regular financial resources;

health-insurance evidence;

evidence of suitable accommodation; and

photographs, biometric information and proof of payment of the applicable fees.

Foreign public documents must be officially translated and duly authenticated or certified in the manner required for the country in which they were issued. Depending on the country, this may involve an Apostille or diplomatic legalisation.

Names, dates of birth and other personal details should be checked carefully across all documents. Even minor differences in spelling or transliteration can lead to requests for clarification and delay.

Where and How Is the Application Submitted?

Under the Migration Department’s current procedure, applications for entry, residence and employment permits within the family-reunification category are submitted at the headquarters of the Migration Department in Nicosia. Applicants should check in advance whether an appointment is required and whether the application may be submitted through an authorised representative.

The application should be complete when filed. The authorities may request additional evidence or explanations, but an incomplete file is likely to delay the examination and may prevent the application from being accepted for processing.

Must the Family Members Be Outside Cyprus?

As a general rule, the family members should be outside Cyprus when the application is submitted and examined. Where the application is approved, the required entry permits are issued so that they may enter the Republic lawfully and complete the residence-permit formalities.

The legislation permits exceptions in certain circumstances, and the Director may accept an application where a family member is already lawfully present in Cyprus. This should not be assumed. The person’s current immigration status and the legal basis for accepting an in-country application should be confirmed before filing.

Biometrics and Registration After Arrival

Following approval and lawful entry, the family member must complete the required registration and residence-permit formalities. This includes registration in the Aliens Register where applicable, submission of biometric data and signature, and payment of the relevant fees.

The current procedure allows biometric data to be collected at the time of submission or shortly afterwards through the competent District Aliens and Immigration Unit. Special rules apply to young children.

How Long Does the Procedure Take?

A duly completed family-reunification application should normally be examined within nine months. The period may be extended in exceptional or complex cases, particularly where further enquiries, verification or additional documents are required.

Different statutory examination periods apply to certain specialised categories, including some researcher and intra-corporate transferee cases. In practice, the time required also depends on whether the documents were correctly authenticated, translated and consistent when submitted.

Residence Permit After Approval

Family members are generally issued an initial residence permit valid for one year. The permit is renewable, provided the relevant conditions continue to be satisfied, and it cannot normally remain valid beyond the expiry date of the sponsor’s permit.

For certain researcher and intra-corporate transferee categories, the family member’s permit will generally follow the duration of the sponsor’s corresponding permit.

Can a Family Member Work in Cyprus?

Employment rights are not identical in every family-based residence category. They may depend on the sponsor’s permit, the type of residence permit issued to the family member and any conditions recorded on that permit.

Before accepting employment or beginning self-employment, the family member should confirm that the permit grants the required access to the labour market. A dependent-visitor permit, for example, should not be treated as equivalent to a family-reunification permit for employment purposes.

Common Reasons for Delay or Refusal

Applications may encounter difficulties where:

the sponsor has not completed the required period of lawful residence;

the sponsor’s permit does not fall within an eligible category;

the sponsor’s permit has insufficient validity or no reasonable prospect of more permanent residence;

the marriage does not satisfy the age or one-year duration requirements;

the financial evidence does not establish stable and regular resources;

health insurance or suitable accommodation has not been established;

custody, parental consent or adoption documents are insufficient;

foreign documents have not been properly translated or authenticated;

there are material discrepancies between passports and civil-status records;

the authorities have concerns about the genuineness of the family relationship; or

public policy, public security or public health grounds arise.

A refusal should be read carefully against the documents actually submitted. In some cases, the appropriate response will be a fresh application correcting the deficiencies. In others, the legality of the decision may need to be challenged.

Applications Involving Children from Previous Relationships

Cases involving children from a previous relationship frequently require more than a birth certificate. The authorities will need to be satisfied that the child may lawfully reside in Cyprus with the sponsor or spouse.

Depending on the circumstances, this may require a final custody order, evidence of sole parental responsibility, a properly certified consent from the other parent, or recognition of a foreign court order. Informal family arrangements are not always sufficient. These issues should be addressed before travel or filing arrangements are made.

Foreign Marriages, Adoptions and Civil Documents

A civil-status document issued abroad must be legally capable of recognition in Cyprus and must comply with the required formalities. A marriage certificate, adoption order or custody judgment may require an Apostille, consular legalisation, certified translation or additional evidence of finality and authenticity.

Particular attention is needed where documents have been issued in more than one country, where names appear in different alphabets, or where a previous marriage, divorce or change of name affects the civil-status record.

Family Reunification and Other Family-Based Residence Routes

Not every family member of a person living in Cyprus applies under the same procedure. The correct route depends on the sponsor’s nationality and immigration status.

Family members of Cypriot citizens are considered under the rules and administrative policy applicable to Cypriot families.

Family members of EU or EEA citizens exercising free-movement rights are generally considered under the EU free-movement regime.

Recognised refugees are subject to special provisions, while other beneficiaries of international protection may have a different legal position.

Family members who do not yet satisfy the family-reunification conditions may, in some categories, be considered for a dependent-visitor permit.

Digital nomads, immigration-permit holders, researchers, intra-corporate transferees and employees of approved companies may be subject to specialised rules.

Using the wrong application category can cause avoidable delay and may affect a family member’s right to work. The sponsor’s actual permit should therefore be examined before deciding which form to submit.

Can a Refusal Be Challenged?

A refusal is an administrative decision and may, depending on its nature and the circumstances of the case, be challenged before the Administrative Court under Article 146 of the Constitution. A recourse generally has to be filed within 75 days from publication or notification of the decision, or from the date on which the affected person became aware of it, unless a different statutory deadline applies.

Judicial review is concerned primarily with the legality of the decision-making process. The Court does not simply replace an incomplete application with a better one. The refusal letter, the evidence submitted and the administrative file should therefore be reviewed promptly to determine whether a recourse or a fresh application is the more appropriate course.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is family reunification in Cyprus?

It is the statutory procedure through which an eligible third-country national lawfully residing in Cyprus may apply for qualifying close family members to enter and reside in the Republic for the purpose of preserving family unity.

Must the sponsor have lived in Cyprus for two years?

As a general rule, yes. The sponsor must ordinarily have resided lawfully in Cyprus for at least two years. Exceptions apply to certain researcher and intra-corporate transferee permits, and the Director has discretion in specified cases involving employees of approved companies permitted to employ foreign personnel.

Is a one-year residence permit enough?

Not by itself. The sponsor must generally hold a permit valid for at least one year, but the authorities will also consider the residence category and whether the sponsor has reasonable prospects of obtaining a more permanent right of residence.

Which family members normally qualify?

The procedure principally covers a spouse who meets the age and marriage-duration requirements and unmarried children under 18. Children from previous relationships may qualify where the required custody and maintenance conditions are established.

Do both spouses have to be over 21?

Yes. Both spouses must generally have reached 21 years of age when the application is submitted.

Must the marriage have existed for one year?

Yes. The marriage must ordinarily have been celebrated at least one year before submission of the family-reunification application.

Can children from a previous relationship be included?

They may qualify where the sponsor or spouse has sole custody and responsibility for their maintenance. The authorities may require a custody judgment, the other parent’s consent or other formal evidence permitting the child to relocate.

Can the family apply while already in Cyprus?

The general rule is that family members should be outside Cyprus when the application is submitted and examined. An application may be accepted while a family member is lawfully present in Cyprus in limited circumstances, but this should be confirmed before filing.

Is health insurance required?

Yes. The sponsor must provide acceptable health-insurance cover for the sponsor and the family members, subject to the evidence applicable in the particular case.

How long does the application take?

A complete application should normally be examined within nine months. Incomplete files and cases requiring verification may take longer. Certain specialised categories have shorter statutory examination periods.

How long is the first family-reunification permit valid?

The first permit is generally issued for one year and is renewable. It cannot normally extend beyond the expiry date of the sponsor’s permit.

Can the spouse work?

The answer depends on the permit issued and the sponsor’s immigration category. The spouse should confirm the employment conditions recorded on the permit before beginning work.

What happens if the application is refused?

The refusal should be reviewed promptly. It may be possible to correct the deficiencies and submit a new application, or to challenge the decision before the Administrative Court. The usual Article 146 deadline is 75 days, unless a different statutory deadline applies.

Conclusion

Family reunification provides an important route for eligible third-country nationals to establish family life in Cyprus. However, eligibility depends on the sponsor’s precise immigration status and on compliance with several distinct requirements. The two-year residence rule, the validity and nature of the sponsor’s permit, financial resources, health insurance, accommodation and properly authenticated family documents must all be considered before filing.

A carefully prepared application reduces the risk of delay and allows any problems involving custody, foreign documents or the sponsor’s residence category to be addressed at an early stage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.