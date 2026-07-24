Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) 2026: Requirements, Costs & Timeline

- within Immigration topic(s)
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- with readers working within the Property industries
- within Immigration, Employment and HR and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) remains one of Europe's most established residence-by-investment frameworks, offering non-EU, non-EEA and non-Swiss nationals a lawful and permanent route to reside in Malta. The programme requires applicants to purchase or rent qualifying residential property in Malta and make mandatory government payments totalling €99,000, in addition to meeting the prescribed eligibility and due diligence requirements. Following the amendments introduced by Legal Notice 146 of 2025, the programme's structure, fee regime and processing pathway have changed materially. This article sets out the current legal and practical framework applicants should understand before proceeding.
Entry Requirement: €99,000 in mandatory government fees and contributions + purchase or rental of qualifying residential property in Malta.
MPRP Legal Basis and Regulatory Authority
The MPRP was established under Legal Notice 121 of 2021, replacing the former Malta Residence and Visa Programme (MRVP). It has since been amended on several occasions, most notably by Legal Notice 310 of 2024 and, more significantly, by Legal Notice 146 of 2025, which took effect for applications submitted on or after 1 January 2025.
The programme is administered by Residency Malta Agency, which holds sole decision-making authority through its Board of Approvals. Applications cannot be submitted directly by prospective beneficiaries; they must be filed by an agent formally licensed by the Agency acting under a Power of Attorney. Our Senior Partner, Dr Priscilla Mifsud Parker holds licence RES-ACCA.
Who should apply for the Malta Permanent Residence Programme?
Applicants to the MPRP and the underlying motivations vary considerably by nationality and personal circumstance. In our experience, demand tends to cluster around a small number of recurring drivers:
Nationals of countries without visa-free Schengen access. A significant proportion of demand comes from nationals of countries such as Turkey, India, Pakistan and South Africa, whose passports do not carry Schengen visa-free travel rights. For these applicants, the MPRP's grant of 90 days' Schengen access in any 180-day period is often the principal motivation, offering a practical solution to the friction of short-stay visa applications for business and family travel across Europe.
Retirees, particularly from the United Kingdom. Malta's climate, English-speaking environment, and established British expatriate community make it a well-established retirement destination, and British nationals form a substantial share of MPRP retiree applicants seeking a slower pace of life within easy reach of home.
United States applicants seeking a European base. American nationals already benefit from Schengen visa-free access, so the appeal here is different in nature. For US applicants, the MPRP typically reflects a wish for a genuine second home in the Mediterranean — a lifestyle choice as much as a mobility one, combined with the reassurance of holding a lawful, permanent foothold in the EU should personal or geopolitical circumstances change.
Applicants prioritising an English-speaking EU jurisdiction. Malta is the only full EU member state with English as an official language, which removes a significant barrier for applicants who do not wish to acquire a new language in order to settle, do business, or educate children in Europe.
Those drawn to Malta's political and economic stability. As a long-standing EU and Eurozone member with a stable legal system, Malta appeals to applicants often from regions experiencing greater political or economic uncertainty who are seeking a secure, well-regulated jurisdiction in which to hold residence rights and, in many cases, a portion of their wealth.
Multi-generational families. The programme's four-generation dependant structure, spanning the spouse, children up to 28, and parents and grandparents of either spouse, also attracts applicants whose primary objective is establishing a shared residence status for an extended family rather than for the main applicant alone.
These motivations are frequently combined rather than mutually exclusive — a retiree may also value the Schengen access, and a US applicant may equally be motivated by Malta's stability. The common thread across profiles is that the MPRP does not require relocation: it offers optionality, which is part of its appeal to such a broad range of nationalities and circumstances.
MPRP main benefits include:
- Permanent residence in Malta
- Visa-free Schengen travel
- No minimum stay requirement
- Family of up to four generations
- Indefinite residence status
- English-speaking EU country
What's New in the Malta Permanent Residence Programme in 2026?
Legal Notice 146 of 2025 introduced three substantive changes that applicants should factor into their planning:
- A temporary residence permit pathway. Applicants may now apply for a one-year, temporary residence permit shortly after a redacted application is submitted and initial background screening is cleared. This allows lawful residence in Malta while the full permanent residence application continues through due diligence.
- A unified administration and contribution structure. The two-tier contribution system, which previously distinguished between the property purchase route and the lease route, has been replaced by a single flat government contribution applicable regardless of which property option is chosen.
- Expanded flexibility on qualifying property. The regulations now allow a purchased qualifying property to be rented out immediately on short-term basis.
MPRP Eligibility Requirements
To qualify as a main applicant, an individual must:
- Be at least 18 years of age;
- Hold nationality of a country outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland;
- Not be a national of, or have close connections to, a country currently excluded from the programme. At present this list includes Afghanistan, North Korea, Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Yemen, Venezuela, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus;
- Possess a clean criminal record and successfully pass the Agency's four-tier due diligence process.
Financial Eligibility: The Capital Test
Applicants must demonstrate one of two capital positions, applicable to the main applicant only and not scaled to the number of dependants:
- Option A: €500,000 in capital, of which at least €150,000 must be held in liquid financial assets; or
- Option B: €650,000 in capital, of which at least €75,000 must be held in liquid financial assets.
Qualifying liquid assets include bank deposits, bonds, and publicly listed or traded shares. Cryptocurrency holdings are expressly excluded and cannot be relied upon to satisfy this test.
Real estate may be counted toward the broader capital position, subject to an independent architect's valuation.
Malta Permanent Residence Programme Costs (2026)
An applicant must fulfil the following investment in order to acquire permanent residence under the MPRP.
|Requirement
|Amount
|Administration fee (non-refundable)
|€60,000 total: €15,000 payable on submission; €45,000 on issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle
|Government contribution
|€37,000 on issuance of Letter of Approval in Principle
|Qualifying property — purchase
|Minimum €375,000
|Qualifying property — lease
|Minimum €14,000 per annum
|NGO/philanthropic donation
|€2,000 to a registered local NGO or Agency-approved body
|Additional adult dependant fee
|€7,500 per adult dependant beyond spouse/dependent minors
The combined government fees including the donation to charity amounts to a (excluding the property investment itself) total of €99,000, covering the main applicant, spouse and dependent minor children.
The Qualifying Property Requirement under the MPRP
Applicants are not required to hold a qualifying property at the point of application, since the property must be secured, and supporting documentation submitted, within eight months of the issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle. The exception applies to applicants seeking the temporary residence permit, who must secure the property before that permit is issued.
For the purchase route, the property must be residential in nature and a hotel unit or comparable accommodation will not satisfy the requirement — and must meet the €375,000 minimum value.
For the lease route, the minimum annual rent is €14,000, and the lease agreement must be registered with the Housing Authority.
MPRP Application Process and Indicative Timeline
|Stage
|Description
|Indicative Timing
|Engagement of our firm
|Power of Attorney executed; document preparation begins
|—
|Application submission
|Full application and KYC documentation filed with the Agency
|—
|Initial fee payment
|€15,000 of the administration fee
|Within 1 month of submission
|Residency Malta Agency Due diligence review
|Four-tier vetting of main applicant and all dependants
|Approximately 3–7 months
|Letter of Approval in Principle
|Issued on completion of due diligence
|Remaining €45,000 fee due within 2 months
|Property, contribution and donation
|Property rental or purchase + €37,000 contribution + €2,000 donation
|Within 8 months of Approval in Principle
|Residence certificate
|Issued once documentation is confirmed complete
|Approximately 7 days after final confirmation
|Biometrics and card issuance
|In-person biometric capture for all family members
|Cards issued roughly 2 weeks after biometrics
MPRP Ongoing Compliance Obligations
Beneficiaries are subject to Agency monitoring for the first five years of their residence status, including annual compliance declarations confirming continued ownership or lease of the qualifying property, maintenance of the health insurance policy, and preservation of the required capital position. The Agency retains the right to conduct random property spot-checks during this period.
Why Can an MPRP Application Be Refused?
Applications are subject to rigorous scrutiny, and a four tier due diligence assessment. Common grounds for refusal include a criminal record or pending charges for offences carrying imprisonment exceeding one year, any past or present involvement in terrorism, money laundering, war crimes, crimes against humanity or human rights violations, serious offences of a violent or sexual nature (including against minors), or inclusion on an international sanctions list the Agency is obliged to observe. These grounds apply equally to the main applicant and to every dependant named in the application.
Where an application is refused, any temporary residence permit issued is revoked within 15 days of the refusal notice, and the decision of the Board of Approvals is final.
How Our Immigration Lawyers Can Help with Your MPRP Application
As a firm with extensive experience advising on Maltese residence and citizenship matters, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates supports MPRP applicants at every stage of the process — from an initial eligibility and source-of-wealth assessment, through preparation and submission of the application, to management of the five-year compliance period. Our Senior Partner, Dr Priscilla Mifsud Parker holds licence number RES-ACCA.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]