Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) 2026: Requirements, Costs & Timeline

Who should apply for the Malta Permanent Residence Programme?

Applicants to the MPRP and the underlying motivations vary considerably by nationality and personal circumstance. In our experience, demand tends to cluster around a small number of recurring drivers:

Nationals of countries without visa-free Schengen access. A significant proportion of demand comes from nationals of countries such as Turkey, India, Pakistan and South Africa, whose passports do not carry Schengen visa-free travel rights. For these applicants, the MPRP's grant of 90 days' Schengen access in any 180-day period is often the principal motivation, offering a practical solution to the friction of short-stay visa applications for business and family travel across Europe.

Retirees, particularly from the United Kingdom. Malta's climate, English-speaking environment, and established British expatriate community make it a well-established retirement destination, and British nationals form a substantial share of MPRP retiree applicants seeking a slower pace of life within easy reach of home.

United States applicants seeking a European base. American nationals already benefit from Schengen visa-free access, so the appeal here is different in nature. For US applicants, the MPRP typically reflects a wish for a genuine second home in the Mediterranean — a lifestyle choice as much as a mobility one, combined with the reassurance of holding a lawful, permanent foothold in the EU should personal or geopolitical circumstances change.

Applicants prioritising an English-speaking EU jurisdiction. Malta is the only full EU member state with English as an official language, which removes a significant barrier for applicants who do not wish to acquire a new language in order to settle, do business, or educate children in Europe.

Those drawn to Malta's political and economic stability. As a long-standing EU and Eurozone member with a stable legal system, Malta appeals to applicants often from regions experiencing greater political or economic uncertainty who are seeking a secure, well-regulated jurisdiction in which to hold residence rights and, in many cases, a portion of their wealth.

Multi-generational families. The programme's four-generation dependant structure, spanning the spouse, children up to 28, and parents and grandparents of either spouse, also attracts applicants whose primary objective is establishing a shared residence status for an extended family rather than for the main applicant alone.

These motivations are frequently combined rather than mutually exclusive — a retiree may also value the Schengen access, and a US applicant may equally be motivated by Malta's stability. The common thread across profiles is that the MPRP does not require relocation: it offers optionality, which is part of its appeal to such a broad range of nationalities and circumstances.

MPRP main benefits include: