Cyprus Introduces A New Digital Service For The Renewal Of Residence Permits Of Third-Country Nationals

As part of its ongoing digital transformation, the Republic of Cyprus has introduced a new electronic service for the renewal of residence permits for third-country nationals. The new platform, launched on 6 July 2026, aims to simplify the renewal process, reduce administrative burdens, and provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for applicants and their representatives.

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As part of its ongoing digital transformation, the Republic of Cyprus has introduced a new electronic service for the renewal of residence permits for third-country nationals. The new platform, launched on 6 July 2026, aims to simplify the renewal process, reduce administrative burdens, and provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for applicants and their representatives.

Who Can Submit an Application?

Renewal applications may now be submitted electronically by:

The permit holder;

The employer (where applicable); or

An authorised representative, such as a law firm or accounting firm.

The new system currently applies to renewal applications only and does not cover first-time residence permit applications.

Residence Permit Categories Covered

The online service is available for the renewal of the following residence permit categories:

temporary residence permits for the purpose of Remunerated Employment,

temporary residence permits for the purpose of Domestic Employment,

temporary residence permits for employees in Companies of Foreign Interests,

temporary residence permits for Family Reunification, for family members of Long-Term Residents and employees in Companies of Foreign Interests,

residence permits for Long-Term Residents.

It is expected that additional categories may be incorporated into the platform in the future as Cyprus continues to expand its digital government services.

Electronic Platform Services

The new online system enables applicants and authorised representatives to:

Complete and submit renewal applications electronically;

Upload all required supporting documentation;

Submit or manage authorisation where the application is submitted by a representative;

Receive updates on the status of the application;

Pay the applicable government fees electronically once the application has been reviewed; and

Select the service point for the biometric appointment and the collection of the renewed residence permit.

Although the application process has been digitalised, applicants will still be required to attend in person where necessary for the collection of biometric data, including fingerprints, a photograph and signature, in accordance with the applicable immigration legislation.

CY Login Account Required

Access to the new online service requires a verified CY Login account. Applicants and authorised representatives should ensure that they have completed the necessary registration and verification process before submitting an application.

The introduction of the electronic renewal system represents another important milestone in the digitalisation of Cyprus’ public administration. By enabling online submission and electronic processing of renewal applications, the new platform is expected to improve efficiency and reduce processing times.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.