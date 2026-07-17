Moving From The UK To Spain: Work Visa Explained (Video)

Discover the essential requirements and process for obtaining a Spanish work visa when relocating from the UK. This guide breaks down the employment visa system, eligibility criteria, and practical steps UK nationals need to follow to legally work in Spain post-Brexit.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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Moving from the UK to Spain: Work Visa Explained ���� | How the Spanish employment visa really works.

Been offered a job in Spain and wondering how to get the visa? The Spanish standard employment visa has two separate stages — and the first one isn't yours.

Please visit our website to get more information: http://latitudelaw.com/.

In this video, Javier, a Spanish lawyer at Latitude Law, explains the standard employment visa for Spain — covering the employer-led first stage, the shortage occupation and recruitment requirements, the worker's visa application from their home country, and the usual three-month decision period.

If you or your family need help with a Spanish work visa, we can help. Get expert legal guidance from Latitude Law today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.