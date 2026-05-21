Spain Digital Nomad Visa (Video)

Latitude Law offers a comprehensive library of over 100 explainer videos covering every aspect of UK immigration law, from sponsor licensing and work visas to settlement and British citizenship.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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Are you a UK resident dreaming of working remotely from Spain? In this video, Javier — senior caseworker and Spanish qualified lawyer at Latitude Law — explains everything you need to know about the Spain Digital Nomad Visa.

✅ Who qualifies (remote employees, freelancers & business owners)

✅ Financial requirements linked to the IPREM (approx. €28,000/year in 2026)

✅ Health insurance requirements

✅ Criminal record & document checklist

✅ Whether to apply from the UK or from within Spain

✅ Rules on working with Spanish clients

Whether you're a remote employee, self-employed professional, or business owner, the Spain Digital Nomad Visa could be your route to living in Spain legally.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.