Driving Licence Conversion In Cyprus: 2026 Guide

Most foreign residents who plan to keep driving in Cyprus eventually have to exchange their licence for a local one. Here is how the conversion works — eligibility, the 185-day residence rule, the TOM 7D application, and what slows applications down.

Moving to Cyprus comes with a list of practical things to organise, and your driving licence is one of the few that can quietly turn into a problem if left too long. Once you become resident in Cyprus, a foreign licence does not always carry you indefinitely. At some point, the question becomes whether to keep using your foreign licence or exchange it for a Cyprus driving licence.

This guide explains how driving licence conversion in Cyprus works in 2026 — who must convert, which countries qualify for direct exchange, the 185-day residence rule, the TOM 7D application, and the reasons applications get held up at the Department of Road Transport.

Driving licence conversion is the process of exchanging a valid foreign driving licence for a Cyprus-issued licence covering the equivalent vehicle categories. Once the exchange is approved, the holder receives a Cyprus licence and, in most cases, surrenders the original foreign licence to the Cyprus authorities.

The conversion route exists because Cyprus does not require resident drivers to retake their test from scratch when they already hold a valid licence from a recognised country. What the conversion procedure tests is not your driving — it is whether your foreign licence is valid, whether the issuing country is recognised, and whether you actually live in Cyprus.

Conversion is administered by the Department of Road Transport, commonly referred to as TOM (Τμήμα Οδικών Μεταφορών). Applications are submitted to the relevant District Transport Office or, in some cases, through a Citizen Service Centre (KEP).

The Department checks three things: that you satisfy the residence requirements in Cyprus, that your foreign driving licence is valid, and that the issuing country is recognised for direct exchange. For non-EU licences, the Department may also verify the licence with the issuing authority abroad before approving the exchange.

At EU level, the concept of usual residence governs which country can issue a driving licence. As a rule, a person applies in the EU country where they usually live — generally the country where they live for at least 185 days per calendar year because of personal or work ties.

The answer depends on where the licence was issued. EU licences, recognised non-EU licences, and licences from countries not on Cyprus's recognised list each follow a different path.

A valid EU driving licence is recognised in Cyprus. If you hold one, you can keep driving in Cyprus without converting it — there is no obligation to exchange.

The exchange becomes relevant in three situations: you have settled in Cyprus and want a Cyprus-issued licence; your EU licence expires and you are now resident in Cyprus, in which case the renewal must happen here rather than in the original country; or your licence is lost, stolen or damaged while you live in Cyprus.

For non-EU licences, the position depends on whether the issuing country appears on the list of countries recognised by Cyprus for direct exchange. If it does, you can convert the licence to a Cyprus one once the residence and document requirements are met.

If the issuing country is not recognised, direct exchange is not available. In that case, you may need to apply through the ordinary Cyprus licensing route, which can include a theory test and a practical driving test — effectively starting the licensing process locally.

Foreign students living in Cyprus often need to prove their status and residence before the Department will consider the application. The evidence usually includes proof of enrolment at a recognised higher education institution and confirmation of attendance for the required period. The precise evidence depends on the immigration status and the practice of the office handling the application.

Residence is where most driving licence conversions in Cyprus stand or fall. The Department applies the EU concept of usual residence — generally, the place where a person lives for at least 185 days in each calendar year because of personal or work ties.

In practice, this means the Department wants to see that Cyprus is your real base, not just an address on paper. Recently arrived residents are the most common group affected: someone who moved to Cyprus three months ago and has no rental agreement, no ARC, no utility bill in their name and no Cyprus employment will struggle to evidence usual residence, regardless of intent.

Documents the Department typically accepts as evidence of residence in Cyprus include:

registration certificate (Yellow Slip) or residence permit, as applicable

Alien Registration Certificate (ARC)

rental agreement or property title deed

utility bills in the applicant's name

employment confirmation or business documentation

student enrolment and attendance evidence, where relevant

The exact mix of evidence depends on nationality, immigration status and the office handling the file. For EU citizens, the Yellow Slip is usually the anchor document; for third-country nationals, it is the residence permit and the ARC.

If you are planning to convert your licence soon after relocating, settle the residence evidence first. Apply for your Yellow Slip or residence permit, register a utility account in your name, and keep your rental agreement to hand. Doing this before booking the TOM appointment avoids a wasted visit.

The documents differ slightly depending on the applicant's circumstances and the country of issue. A standard conversion file usually includes:

completed TOM 7D application form

recent passport-size photograph (usually 45 x 35 mm)

original foreign driving licence

copy of the foreign driving licence

valid passport or national identity card

proof of residence in Cyprus

residence permit, registration certificate or ARC, as applicable

official translation of the foreign driving licence, where required

medical certificate, where applicable (depending on age or licence category)

any additional evidence requested by the Department of Road Transport

Before submission, check that your name, date of birth, licence number and licence categories are consistent across every document. A discrepancy as small as a transliterated name on the licence and a different spelling on the passport is enough to send the file back.

If the foreign licence is not issued in Greek or English, an official translation is required. The translation must accurately reflect the holder's full name, licence number, issue and expiry dates, the issuing authority and the vehicle categories.

Informal or partial translations are usually rejected. The translation must come from a source the Department accepts, and the format should be confirmed before submission so the file is not turned back at the counter.

A medical certificate may be required for older applicants, for certain professional vehicle categories, and for licences that include heavy goods or passenger transport categories. Anyone unsure whether their case triggers the medical certificate requirement should check with the Department before booking the appointment, since obtaining the certificate retrospectively can delay the process by several weeks.

The conversion process follows five steps from eligibility check to issue of the Cyprus licence.

1. Eligibility check. Confirm whether the foreign licence can be exchanged directly in Cyprus. This means checking the country of issue, the validity and remaining term of the licence, the categories you want transferred, your residence status, and whether a translation is needed.

2. Document preparation. Complete the TOM 7D form, gather the residence evidence, arrange the translation if required, and obtain the medical certificate where relevant. Cross-check every document for consistency before submission.

3. Submission. Submit the application to the relevant District Transport Office or authorised service point. You will usually need to appear in person for identification and to surrender the foreign licence.

4. Verification. For non-EU licences, or where the Department considers further checks necessary, the issuing authority abroad may be contacted to confirm the licence is genuine and current. This is the step that can extend the timeline materially.

5. Issue. Once approved, a Cyprus driving licence is issued. In most exchange cases, the original foreign licence is surrendered or retained as part of the conversion file.

Most conversion problems come down to one of a short list of issues. The most common are:

insufficient evidence of residence in Cyprus

applying before the residence requirement is satisfied

expired or invalid foreign licence

licence issued by a country not recognised for direct exchange

missing or non-compliant official translation

name on the licence does not match the passport or ID

missing ARC, residence permit or registration certificate

unclear which licence categories are being transferred

the issuing authority abroad has not yet confirmed the licence

Most of these are document problems, not legal ones — which means they can be solved by preparing the file properly before submission rather than after the Department raises an objection.

There is no fixed processing time. A straightforward EU conversion with complete documents and clear residence evidence is typically handled within a few weeks. Cases involving non-EU licences, missing documents or verification with the foreign issuing authority can take significantly longer — sometimes two or three months.

The single biggest variable is whether the Department needs to write to the issuing authority abroad. Once that happens, the timeline depends on how quickly that authority responds, which is outside both your control and the Department's. Starting early and submitting a complete file is the only practical way to keep things moving.

If a Cyprus driving licence is lost, stolen or damaged, the holder can apply for a replacement. The process requires the relevant application form, identification documents and payment of the applicable government fee. A police report is usually needed for stolen licences.

Where the lost licence was originally issued in another EU Member State and has not yet been converted, the Department may ask the issuing authority to confirm the licence details before issuing a Cyprus replacement.

In some cases, the Cyprus driving licence can be collected by an authorised representative on behalf of the holder. This requires a written authorisation, identification documents for both parties, and acceptance by the office handling the file. The option is useful for business owners and busy professionals who cannot attend the office in person at the appointed time.