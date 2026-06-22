Moving To Cyprus From Poland: Tax, Residency & Structuring Guide 2026

Relocating from Poland to Cyprus requires coordinated planning in both jurisdictions. This guide covers Polish exit tax, deregistration, the Yellow Slip, Cyprus Non-Dom status, the revised 60-day rule and Cyprus company structuring for Polish entrepreneurs in 2026.

Poland rarely makes the headlines as one of Europe's worst tax regimes, and on paper, it shouldn't. But headline rates are not what drives Polish entrepreneurs to consider Cyprus.

What drives them is the costs they have quietly absorbed: mandatory costs that run whether the business had a good quarter or not, contribution burdens that compound while something valuable is being built, and an exit tax that ensures the longer you wait to act, the more expensive it becomes to change your mind.

For those who have already built something valuable in Poland, the contrast still justifies the move, because 0% on dividends has a way of cutting through almost any conversation about exit tax. Either way, the answer is the same: coordinated planning across both jurisdictions, done correctly, from the start. That is exactly what this guide is for.

The result is one of the most straightforward and beneficial relocations available to a Polish entrepreneur: a simple residency application, English widely used in professional services, 300 days of sunshine per year, a large Polish population, and a tax environment that is materially more favourable for shareholders, investors and business owners.

Why Cyprus specifically?

For Polish nationals, Cyprus offers something no other EU jurisdiction matches: a materially lower tax burden, full EU membership, an English-speaking professional environment, and a legal system rooted in common law. The practical advantages include:

15% corporate tax rate, one of the lowest in the European Union

0% tax on dividends and interest for qualifying Non-Dom residents for an initial period of 17 years, with the possibility of further optional extensions introduced by the 2026 reform

0% capital gains tax on the disposal of shares and securities, subject to the limited exception for "property-rich" companies that hold Cyprus immovable property at 20% or more of share value (threshold reduced from 50% by the 2026 reform)

No inheritance tax, at any level, on any asset

Foreign pensions may be taxed, at the taxpayer's annual election, at a flat 5% rate on the portion exceeding €5,000 per year (the €5,000 threshold was increased from €3,420 by the 2026 reform)

As a fellow EU member, Polish nationals enjoy free movement — no visa, no permit application, no immigration queue

English common law legal system, English-speaking professionals, and direct flights to Warsaw, Kraków, Gdańsk and other Polish cities

300 days of sunshine, near-zero violent crime, excellent international schools, and a growing Central and Eastern European expatriate community

Cyprus vs Poland: tax comparison 2026

The tax difference between Poland and Cyprus can be significant, especially for entrepreneurs, shareholders and individuals receiving dividends, interest or investment income.

Area Cyprus 2026 Poland 2026 Corporate income tax 15% 19% standard; 9% for small taxpayers (revenue up to €2m) Personal income tax Progressive; first €22,000 tax-free; top rate 35% Progressive; PLN 30,000 tax-free; 12% up to PLN 120,000; 32% above; plus 4% solidarity levy (danina solidarnościowa) on income exceeding PLN 1,000,000 Dividends — Non-Dom individuals 0% SDC for Non-Doms; 2.65% GESY may apply on income up to the €180,000 cap (max €4,770/year) 19% flat withholding tax Interest — Non-Dom individuals 0% SDC for Non-Doms; 2.65% GESY may apply, subject to the €180,000 cap 19% withholding tax Capital gains on securities Generally exempt; exception for shares in "property-rich" companies (Cyprus immovable property ≥ 20% of share value), taxed at 20% 19% flat tax; relief available for long-term PIT-38 filers in some cases Tax residency trigger 183-day rule or revised 60-day rule 183-day rule or centre-of-vital-interests test

Cyprus increased its corporate tax rate to 15% from 1 January 2026 but preserved key exemptions and incentives that continue to make it one of the most tax-efficient EU jurisdictions.

Lifestyle advantages of Cyprus

Tax efficiency brings people to Cyprus. Life there tends to keep them.

Three hundred days of sunshine a year, a family-friendly environment with near-zero violent crime, international schools across Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos and Larnaca, and a professional world that runs entirely in English — banking, law, business, all of it.

It also happens to sit at a crossroads that suits internationally mobile entrepreneurs well. Europe is on the doorstep, the Middle East and Gulf are a short flight away, and the island's strong expat communities — increasingly Central and Eastern European in character — mean the social infrastructure of relocation already exists.

Add EU legal certainty, no inheritance tax, and the kind of setting where sea, mountains and a genuinely modern city coexist within an hour's drive, and the lifestyle case starts to feel less like a bonus and more like the point.

The correct relocation sequence: Poland to Cyprus

A successful relocation from Poland to Cyprus must be planned in phases and in the correct order.

Phase 1 — Pre-relocation Polish tax review

A specific leave date and exit strategy

Polish tax residency analysis under the centre-of-vital-interests test

Exit tax assessment where applicable

Notification to the Polish tax office (Urząd Skarbowy)

Phase 2 — Preparation before departure

Housing plan in Cyprus

Polish deregistration steps where needed

Preparation of MEU1 residency application documents

Phase 3 — Arrival and Cyprus registration

Arrival in Cyprus

Submission of MEU1 residency (Yellow Slip) application

Cyprus Tax Identification Number

Non-Dom and Cyprus tax residency application under the 183-day or 60-day rule

Cyprus company or business structuring review, focusing on economic substance

Phase 4 — Ongoing compliance

Ongoing compliance in both Poland and Cyprus

Polish and Cyprus advice should be coordinated before departure. The order of steps matters — particularly exit tax review, Polish deregistration, and the timing of Cyprus tax residence.

What to do in Poland before moving to Cyprus

Leaving Poland is not simply a matter of packing and departing. The Polish tax system has its own mechanisms for determining residency, and without the correct steps taken before departure, exposure to Polish tax can continue well beyond the day you leave. A structured pre-departure plan is essential.

Polish tax residency

Poland determines tax residence under two alternative tests: the 183-day rule and the centre-of-vital-interests test. An individual is Polish tax resident if they satisfy either.

The 183-day rule is straightforward: spending more than 183 days in Poland in a calendar year makes you a Polish tax resident, regardless of any other connection.

The centre-of-vital-interests test is the more important rule for anyone relocating. Even if you spend fewer than 183 days in Poland, you remain a Polish tax resident if your centre of personal or economic interests is in Poland. Moving your family, closing your Polish business activities, and establishing a genuine life in Cyprus is as important as counting days.

The key steps to breaking Polish tax residence are:

Physically relocating to Cyprus and spending fewer than 183 days in Poland

Moving your centre of personal interests: if your family, primary home and social life move to Cyprus, the personal-interest tie to Poland is broken

Moving your centre of economic interests: restructuring your income source, company management and banking away from Poland

A careful point to watch: meeting one of the two ties, personal or economic, can still qualify you as a Polish tax resident.

Why this matters: a Polish tax resident is required to report and pay tax in Poland on their worldwide income, regardless of where it was earned. A non-resident, by contrast, is taxed in Poland only on Polish-source income — Polish employment, Polish business activity, Polish real estate, or certain payments from Polish entities. Where Polish-source income continues after departure, the Cyprus–Poland Double Tax Treaty will generally limit Poland's taxing rights, so the same income is not taxed twice. Coordinating the treaty position from the outset is part of the relocation plan.

Polish exit tax

Poland introduced an exit tax (podatek od wyjścia / podatek od dochodów z niezrealizowanych zysków) in 2019. It applies to individuals who transfer their tax residence outside Poland and hold qualifying assets with unrealised gains where the aggregate fair market value exceeds the statutory threshold.

The key rules are:

The exit tax applies to unrealised gains where the aggregate fair market value of qualifying assets exceeds PLN 4 million . For spouses with shared property, the threshold applies collectively.

. For spouses with shared property, the threshold applies collectively. For individuals changing their tax residence, the tax applies only to specific categories of assets, principally: rights and obligations in a partnership; shares and other participations in companies; derivatives and other securities; and units in collective investment vehicles. Personal-use assets and real estate are not, as a rule, within scope.

The rate is 19% on unrealised capital gains, or 3% where the tax value of the asset is not established.

on unrealised capital gains, or 3% where the tax value of the asset is not established. The obligation arises at the point of tax residence transfer, not on actual disposal.

Under certain conditions, the tax may be paid in instalments over a period not exceeding five years.

Polish exit tax can apply to unrealised gains on shareholdings and other qualifying assets when you leave Poland. This must be reviewed before departure — not after. For entrepreneurs, investors or shareholders with significant unrealised gains, a specific exit tax assessment is essential.

A further development to monitor: the compatibility of Poland's exit tax for individuals with EU law (in particular the ATAD Directive and CJEU case law) is currently the subject of a referral to the Court of Justice of the European Union. While the regime remains in force, this is a live area of legal risk that may influence timing and planning strategy.

Notifying the Polish tax office

Though there is no single standardised departure form, there are clear obligations:

Notify your competent Urząd Skarbowy of your change of address and residency status, typically through a ZAP-3 address update form or by updating your registration details

For those registered for VAT (VAT-R), formal deregistration or suspension steps must be completed

For entrepreneurs registered in the Central Register and Information on Economic Activity (CEIDG), a suspension or closure of activity is required if you are ceasing Polish business operations

File your final Polish personal income tax return (PIT) for the departure year correctly, reflecting your non-residence status for the portion of the year after departure

If you have been subject to lump-sum taxation (ryczałt) or the flat tax regime (podatek liniowy), additional filings may be required

Failing to correctly notify the Polish authorities risks the tax office continuing to treat you as a Polish tax resident and assessing you on your worldwide income accordingly.

What to do in Cyprus close to / on arrival

Polish practical deregistration steps

Several practical deregistrations should be completed before or shortly after departure:

Cancel or redirect utility accounts at your Polish address

Notify your Polish bank and investment accounts of your change of address and residency status

Notify your Polish pension provider (PPK or OFE) of your departure and new address

Cancel or adjust Polish private health insurance and notify your NFZ (National Health Fund) registration

Update your address in the PESEL register with the local gmina (municipality)

If retaining Polish property and letting it, ensure compliance with the non-resident rental income rules under Polish tax law

Residency permit preparation and accommodation

For Polish nationals, the Cyprus side of the relocation is significantly simpler than for non-EU nationals. As EU citizens, Polish nationals have the right to live and work in Cyprus without any visa or permit requirement. However, EU citizens intending to reside in Cyprus for more than 90 days are required to obtain an EU Registration Certificate (known as the Yellow Slip) from the Civil Registry and Migration Department.

This is not an immigration hurdle; it is a straightforward registration that confirms the right of residence already held under EU free movement law. It should be treated as a first priority on arrival.

Before applying, you need a Cyprus address. Whether you rent or purchase is a matter of preference, though securing the address should be your priority.

Apply for the Yellow Slip / MEU1

The application must be submitted within four months from the date of entry into Cyprus. The Yellow Slip is required for:

Legal residence in Cyprus

Tax registration

Social insurance registration

Banking

School registration

Utility setup

Long-term relocation evidence

Typical documents include passport or ID, proof of address, employment or self-employment evidence, sufficient resources where applicable, basic health insurance, and family documents where relevant.

Apply for the Yellow Slip as early as possible after arrival. It is required for bank account opening, tax registration and most official processes in Cyprus.

Obtain a Cyprus Tax Identification Number

After arrival and residence registration, the individual should obtain a Cyprus Tax Identification Number. This is required for Cyprus tax registration, filings, Non-Dom status, employment, company director arrangements and other tax matters.

Register as a Cyprus tax resident

Cyprus tax residence for individuals can be achieved under either the 183-day rule or the 60-day rule.

The 183-day rule

An individual is Cyprus tax resident if they spend more than 183 days in Cyprus during the relevant calendar year. No additional conditions are required.

The revised 60-day rule for 2026

From 2026, the Cyprus 60-day rule has been revised. The previous condition requiring the individual not to be tax resident in any other jurisdiction has been removed. The other conditions remain in place.

To qualify under the 60-day rule, the individual must generally:

Spend at least 60 days in Cyprus during the tax year

Not spend more than 183 days in any single other country during the same tax year

Carry on business in Cyprus, be employed in Cyprus, or hold an office such as director in a Cyprus tax resident company

Maintain a permanent residential property in Cyprus, owned or rented

Ensure the Cyprus business, employment or office is not terminated during the tax year

This rule is particularly useful for entrepreneurs and internationally mobile individuals who do not need to spend most of the year in Cyprus but want a genuine Cyprus tax base.

By removing the "not tax resident elsewhere" condition, Cyprus now allows the 60-day rule to be met even where another jurisdiction continues to regard the individual as tax resident under its own domestic law. This is positive for cross-border profiles, but it also increases the likelihood of dual tax residency. Where that arises, the allocation of taxing rights will turn on the tie-breaker rules in Article 4 of the Cyprus–Poland Double Tax Treaty. Treaty analysis becomes more, not less, important under the revised rule.

Day counting rules

For Cyprus tax residency, day counting must be tracked carefully:

The day of arrival in Cyprus counts as a day in Cyprus

The day of departure from Cyprus counts as a day outside Cyprus

Arrival and departure on the same day counts as a Cyprus day

Departure and return on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus

A Polish relocator should keep proper travel records: flight tickets, boarding passes, passport stamps where applicable, calendar records and accommodation evidence.

Cyprus Non-Dom status

The Cyprus Non-Dom regime is one of the main reasons why Polish entrepreneurs and investors relocate to Cyprus.

A Cyprus tax resident who is not domiciled in Cyprus may be exempt from Special Defence Contribution (SDC) on dividend and interest income. For qualifying Cyprus Non-Dom individuals:

Dividends are generally not subject to Cyprus income tax

Dividends are exempt from SDC

Interest is exempt from SDC

Rental income is, from 1 January 2026, also exempt from SDC (it continues to be subject to income tax)

GESY may apply at 2.65%, subject to the annual income cap of €180,000 (resulting in a maximum annual GESY exposure on such income of €4,770)

Duration of Non-Dom status

The standard Non-Dom benefit period is 17 years from the date the individual becomes Cyprus tax resident. After 17 years of Cyprus tax residency (in the last 20 years), the individual is deemed to acquire Cyprus domicile and the SDC exemption ceases under the default position.

Optional extension introduced by the 2026 reform

The 2026 reform introduced an optional extension mechanism beyond the initial 17-year period:

A non-domiciled individual whose domicile of origin is outside Cyprus may elect to extend the SDC exemption for a further five-year period by paying a lump sum of €250,000 covering the full period

This election may be made twice consecutively, providing up to ten additional years of SDC-exempt status (a maximum total benefit window of up to 27 years)

Separately, an individual who has become deemed-domiciled may alternatively elect, on an annual basis, to pay a fixed SDC of €50,000 regardless of actual dividend and interest income

For Polish entrepreneurs and shareholders with long-term wealth-structuring horizons, the extension option is a meaningful planning tool and should be factored into the overall structuring decision from the outset.

Considering a move from Poland to Cyprus? Our relocation and tax team handles the full process: Yellow Slip registration, Non-Dom application, Cyprus company setup, and coordination with your Polish advisers. Contact us to start your planning. Book free consultation

Cyprus personal income tax 2026

From 2026, Cyprus increased the tax-free threshold for individuals from €19,500 to €22,000 and revised the personal income tax bands.

Chargeable income Cyprus tax rate 2026 €0 – €22,000 0% €22,001 – €32,000 20% €32,001 – €42,000 25% €42,001 – €72,000 30% Over €72,000 35%

This makes Cyprus attractive for individuals who combine a moderate salary with dividend income under the Non-Dom regime, where dividends themselves carry no SDC.

Setting up a Cyprus company

Many Polish entrepreneurs moving to Cyprus also consider setting up a Cyprus private limited liability company. A Cyprus company may be useful for:

International consulting

Holding participations

E-commerce, SaaS and digital businesses

IP exploitation under the Cyprus IP Box regime

Investment holding

Group structuring

Invoicing clients internationally

Employing the founder or key team members in Cyprus

From 2026, Cyprus companies are subject to 15% corporate income tax. In addition, the 2026 reform expanded the definition of Cyprus corporate tax residency: companies incorporated under Cyprus law are now automatically treated as Cyprus tax resident (the "incorporation test"), unless an applicable double tax treaty provides otherwise. The previous "management and control" test continues to be relevant for tie-breaker analysis where dual residency claims arise.

Company incorporation requirements

A Cyprus company is incorporated through the Registrar of Companies. The key documents are the Memorandum and Articles of Association, the statutory declaration (HE1), the registered office form (HE2) and the director and secretary form (HE3).

A typical Cyprus company setup includes:

Name approval

Drafting Memorandum and Articles

Appointment of director(s) and secretary

Registered office address

Shareholder structure

UBO registration

Tax registration

Bank or EMI account

Accounting and bookkeeping setup

VAT registration if required

Payroll registration if employees are hired

Substance and management in Cyprus

A Cyprus company must not be a paper structure. For tax and banking purposes, the structure should reflect genuine management and control in Cyprus. Substance may include:

Cyprus-resident director or board majority

Board meetings held in Cyprus

Strategic decisions taken in Cyprus

Cyprus registered office

Proper accounting records

Cyprus bank or EMI account

Local service providers

Employment or director remuneration where appropriate

Contracts signed and managed from Cyprus

Evidence that Poland is no longer the effective place of management

If the business continues to be effectively managed from Poland, Polish tax authorities may challenge the structure under domestic law and the Cyprus–Poland treaty tie-breaker rules. Substance in Cyprus must be genuine, not cosmetic.

VAT registration

Cyprus VAT registration is generally required where taxable supplies exceed €15,600 in any rolling 12-month period. The standard Cyprus VAT rate is 19%. For companies providing services across the EU, additional VAT, VIES and reverse-charge rules may need to be considered.

Suggested timeline for moving from Poland to Cyprus

Timing Action 3–6 months before move Polish and Cyprus tax review; exit tax analysis; decide whether a Cyprus company is needed 2–4 months before move Secure Cyprus housing; plan Polish tax deregistration; review Polish contracts, insurance and business structure 1–2 months before move Prepare Cyprus company incorporation and banking documents, where applicable Immediately on arrival in Cyprus Settle accommodation, collect documents, prepare Yellow Slip application Within 4 months from Cyprus entry Apply for Yellow Slip / MEU1 During the Cyprus tax year Track days for 183-day or 60-day tax residency Once Cyprus tax position is established Apply for Cyprus tax registration and Non-Dom status Ongoing Maintain compliance, accounting, tax filings, payroll, VAT and substance

Common mistakes when moving from Poland to Cyprus

The most common mistakes are: