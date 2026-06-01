Malta Permanent Residence Programme And Global Residence Programme: A Combined Approach For Non-EU Nationals

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) grants non-EU nationals permanent residence rights in an EU member state. The Global Residence Programme (GRP) offers a 15% flat tax rate on foreign income remitted to Malta, subject to a minimum annual tax liability of €15,000. The two programmes are governed by entirely separate legal frameworks and administered by different authorities. For eligible applicants, GVZH recommends completing the MPRP application first and, once due diligence has been concluded and permanent residence secured, assessing whether the GRP adds value to the applicant’s specific tax position. A qualifying property investment may satisfy the threshold requirements of both programmes, though whether to pursue both is a decision that depends entirely on the individual’s income profile and international arrangements.

Does Malta Permanent Residence Resolve Your Tax Position?

Obtaining permanent residence in Malta under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) does not resolve an applicant’s tax position. The programmes are governed by entirely separate legal frameworks. The MPRP, administered by the Residency Malta Agency under S.L. 217.26, is an immigration instrument. It confers the right to reside. It says nothing about how income is taxed, at what rate, or on what basis.

An MPRP holder should be aware that income arising in Malta is subject to Maltese income tax regardless of the time spent in the country. Where an MPRP holder does spend significant time in Malta, tax residence may arise, potentially bringing remitted foreign income within the charge to Maltese income tax at progressive rates of up to 35%, while foreign income retained offshore and foreign capital gains will remain outside the Maltese tax net. The 183-day rule is the most cited test, but it is not the only one. Tax residence is also determined through a hierarchy of criteria: permanent home, center of vital interests, and habitual abode. An individual can become tax resident in Malta even without crossing any specific day threshold if Malta is demonstrably the center of their personal and economic life. This question deserves careful, specialist advice from the moment permanent residence is obtained.

The tax question is addressed by a separate instrument entirely, the Global Residence Programme, which is where the two programmes become genuinely complementary.

What tax benefits does the Global Residence Programme offer?

The Global Residence Programme (GRP), administered by the Commissioner for Tax and Customs’ International Tax Unit under S.L. 123.148, confers Special Tax Status. The framework is straightforward:

Foreign-source income remitted to Malta is taxed at a flat 15%, with no upper cap on the amount that benefits from this rate, subject to a minimum annual tax of €15,000 covering the main applicant and all qualifying dependents;

Foreign-source income not remitted to Malta is not taxed in Malta;

Foreign capital gains are exempt from Maltese tax, whether remitted or not; and

Income arising in Malta, local rental income, for instance, falls outside the 15% framework and is taxed at 35%.

The absence of a cap on the 15% rate is commercially significant. An individual remitting €3 million of foreign income to Malta pays €450,000 in Maltese income tax, and nothing further, regardless of how much additional foreign income is not remitted to Malta. For high-net-worth individuals with substantial international income, the arithmetic is compelling.

The GRP applicant does not require any minimum time in Malta. What it does require is that the holder does not establish tax residence elsewhere by spending more than 183 days in any other single jurisdiction.

One practical constraint: a GRP qualifying property may not be sublet. This is a meaningful difference from the MPRP, under which a purchased qualifying property located in a Special Designated Area may be leased to third parties during temporary periods of absence from Malta.

MPRP vs GRP Malta: Permanent Residence vs Tax Status Explained

The GRP confers a tax status. It does not give the holder a right to reside permanently in Malta. A GRP beneficiary obtains a residence card through a separate Identita application, renewable based on the underlying GRP status remaining in force. If that status lapses, because the minimum tax is not paid or the qualifying property is no longer held, the immigration position needs to be addressed separately.

The MPRP grants permanent residence status. The underlying status does not expire. The five-year card is renewed, with no physical presence requirement. An applicant who additionally obtains GRP status may benefit from the Special Tax Status for as long as it remains advantageous to their circumstances and may cease it at any time. The underlying MPRP permanent residence status is entirely unaffected by any such decision.

An applicant who later decides the GRP no longer suits their circumstances retains their Maltese permanent residence regardless. The two are entirely independent once granted.

For families, the MPRP adds something further: up to four generations, the main applicant, their spouse or de facto partner, children, and the dependent parents and grandparents of both partners, may be included in a single application, with permanent residence extending to all of them.

How the Two Programmes Compare

The difference between MPRP and GRP become clearer when comparing the two frameworks side by side.

MPRP GRP Purpose Permanent residence Special tax status Administered by Residency Malta Agency Commissioner for Tax and Customs through the International Tax Unit Tax benefit None, standard rates apply 15% flat on remitted foreign income (no cap) Minimum property (purchase) €375,000 €275,000 (Malta) / €220,000 (Gozo/South of Malta) Minimum rent €14,000 per annum €9,600 per annum (Malta) / €8,750 (Gozo/South of Malta) Government contribution €37,000 None Admin fee €60,000 €6,000 (€5,500 Gozo/South of Malta) Min. annual tax None €15,000 Temporary residence card Yes, issued at application stage, converts to permanent residency on approval Separate Identita application required after final approval of Commissioner for Tax and Customs Qualifying property sub-letting For short let – Yes (purchased in SDA); after 5 yrs of compliance (rented) Not permitted Processing time 4-8 months 2-3 months

Can you hold both the MPRP and the GRP at the same time?

For a non-EU national with internationally mobile wealth, the two programmes are genuinely complementary. The qualifying property investment typically satisfies both at once: the MPRP requires a minimum purchase price of €375,000, which comfortably exceeds the GRP threshold of €275,000. One property, two applications, two different outcomes.

In practice, we would recommend completing the MPRP application first and, once due diligence has been concluded and permanent residence secured, assessing whether the GRP adds value to the applicant’s specific tax position. The two programmes involve independent due diligence processes before separate authorities, and the outcome of one need not be contingent on the other. The additional cost of running a concurrent GRP application is modest relative to the potential benefit: a €6,000 administrative fee and the €15,000 Year 1 minimum tax. For an applicant with meaningful foreign income remitted to Malta, the tax saving on the difference between 15% and standard progressive rates will typically exceed those costs within the first year.

That said, this combination is not right for everyone. An applicant with limited Malta-side remittances, or whose income and tax position is already efficiently structured internationally, may find the €15,000 annual minimum an unattractive fixed cost. The starting point is always a clear picture of the individual’s income profile, existing international arrangements, and long-term intentions with respect to Malta.

For existing MPRP holders who have not yet considered the GRP: the two applications are independent and the GRP can be pursued at any point after MPRP approval. If you are spending meaningful time in Malta and have not yet reviewed your tax position, it is worth doing so sooner rather than later. Our Immigration, Citizenship & Residence team advises on both programmes and can assess which combination is appropriate for your specific circumstances.