AI Founders And Malta Citizenship By Merit: Recognising Exceptional Contribution In The Age Of Superintelligence

Malta's Citizenship by Merit framework is emerging as a strategic tool for recognising exceptional AI founders, researchers and technologists whose contributions advance national interests or benefit humanity. As artificial intelligence transitions from technological innovation to a matter of national strategy, smaller states like Malta are positioning themselves to compete selectively for exceptional talent and technological capability through citizenship frameworks that value scientific, entrepreneurial

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As AI becomes a question of national strategy, Malta recognises, through the grant of citizenship by merit, exceptional contributions by founders, researchers and technologists to Malta or humanity, including contributions to innovation, responsible AI and European technological leadership.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a matter of national strategy, scientific capability, economic competitiveness and responsible governance. For Malta, this creates an opportunity that extends beyond adopting AI technology. Malta can aspire to become a notable European hub for specialist AI research and development, commercially relevant technovation and responsible AI – while contributing a prominent voice to the European debate on how innovation, global competitiveness, human agency and the safeguarding of humanity should be balanced.

Exceptional people will be central to that ambition. Malta’s Citizenship by Merit framework is particularly relevant because Maltese law expressly contemplates exceptional contributions by scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and technologists, whether through exceptional contribution to Malta or humanity or where naturalisation itself is of exceptional interest to Malta.

This publication considers how a relatively small number of catalytic AI founders, scientists, technologists, AI-safety specialists and thought leaders could help develop the next stage of Malta’s technology ecosystem – Malta 3.0 – and how exceptional national-interest impact may intersect with citizenship, genuine ties and the wider principle of Contributive Belonging.

Key Legal Points

Maltese citizenship law expressly recognises scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and technologists among persons whose exceptional services or contributions may be relevant to naturalisation by merit.

Citizenship by Merit can recognise exceptional contribution already made as well as a concrete contribution that an applicant intends to make and credibly commits to delivering.

The relevant legal threshold concerns exceptional service or contribution to Malta or humanity, or the exceptional interest that an individual’s naturalisation may hold for Malta.

Citizenship by Merit remains discretionary and case-specific. Founder status, company valuation, investment or professional prominence alone do not establish entitlement.

Current rules require at least eight months of legal residence in Malta , together with the other statutory requirements and evidence of ties created with Malta. Official guidance also expressly requires applicants to describe contributions already made or intended and to present a forward-looking plan for continued contribution.

, together with the other statutory requirements and evidence of ties created with Malta. Official guidance also expressly requires applicants to describe contributions already made or intended and to present a forward-looking plan for continued contribution. For AI personalities, relevant national-interest impact could arise through specialist R&D, scientific innovation, strategically important commercial activity, AI safety, responsible AI, ethics, governance, knowledge transfer or ecosystem development.

Malta’s national AI strategy already combines the advancement of AI and R&D with accountability, human oversight, safety, privacy and trustworthy technology.

The quality of an individual’s overall relationship with Malta matters. For globally mobile founders and researchers, ties may take different substantive forms and should not be reduced to a crude measure of time physically spent in one jurisdiction.

Who Is This For?

This publication is intended for AI founders, scientists, researchers, technologists, AI-safety and governance specialists considering a substantive relationship with Malta; investors and family offices supporting frontier-technology founders; universities and research organisations; policymakers; and advisers examining the relationship between exceptional technological contribution, national interest and citizenship.

What This Means for You

For an exceptional AI founder or researcher, Malta presents a proposition broader than company relocation.

The more interesting question is whether your knowledge, research, technology or leadership could create an exceptional impact that Malta genuinely needs – and whether Malta can become a meaningful part of your own professional and personal ecosystem.

A person capable of strengthening Malta’s AI research base, creating strategically important technology, developing responsible-AI capabilities, influencing European AI governance or catalysing a wider community of exceptional people may create value well beyond conventional investment metrics.

Where the overall facts meet Maltese law’s exceptional threshold, Citizenship by Merit can provide the legal framework through which such contribution and national interest may ultimately be recognised.

Superintelligence and National Strategy

The Superintelligence Debate Has Changed the Stakes

Artificial general intelligence and artificial superintelligence were, until relatively recently, predominantly subjects of specialist research, long-term technological forecasting and science fiction. That boundary has shifted materially. Google DeepMind’s 2026 paper From AGI to ASI examines the possible transition from human-level artificial general intelligence towards artificial general superintelligence, described intuitively as systems more intelligent and cognitively capable than large organisations of humans. The paper considers several potential pathways, including continued scaling, paradigm shifts, recursive improvement and large multi-agent systems, while acknowledging substantial uncertainty around the speed and form of that transition.

OpenAI’s Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age similarly places superintelligence directly within contemporary public policy. Its central proposition is that incremental policy adjustments may be insufficient as increasingly capable AI changes how knowledge is created, work is organised and economic opportunity is distributed. Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei has approached the same transition from the perspective of security, governance and democratic resilience. In his statement to the Paris AI Action Summit, he described sufficiently capable AI as potentially resembling a “country of geniuses in a datacenter”, an analogy that is useful precisely because it moves the analysis beyond technology products and towards national capability, economic power and security.

These organisations differ materially in their expectations, priorities and preferred regulatory responses, and their positions should not be collapsed into a supposed industry consensus. What is striking, however, is the scale of the issues on which the debate now operates. If increasingly capable AI materially influences scientific discovery, cybersecurity, defence, biotechnology, healthcare, productivity, public administration and economic organisation, then AI ceases to be merely another sector of the digital economy. It becomes part of the architecture of national competitiveness and, potentially, national resilience.

Why This Matters for Malta

For Malta, the relevant strategic question is not whether the country can reproduce the scale of Silicon Valley, compete for every frontier model or host every component of hyperscale AI infrastructure. It cannot, and it does not need to. A more credible ambition is for Malta to become a notable player in selected areas of European AI, developing specialist capabilities in which a small jurisdiction can exercise influence disproportionate to its physical scale.

That proposition has two complementary dimensions. The first is technological and commercial: Malta can develop greater depth in specialist AI R&D, applied research and commercially relevant technovation. The second is institutional: Malta can seek to become a European centre of influence for responsible AI development, particularly where commercial practicality needs to be reconciled with safety, ethics, human agency and effective regulation. Malta’s realigned National AI Strategy already points in this direction by combining R&D, data infrastructure and private-sector competitiveness with accountability, explainability, human oversight, safety, privacy and data governance.

The frontier AI industry itself increasingly treats innovation and safety as interconnected rather than mutually exclusive. In September 2026, OpenAI called for mandatory capability-based national AI safety requirements, while Google DeepMind’s Frontier Safety Framework seeks to identify capability thresholds at which increasingly powerful systems require progressively stronger risk assessment, governance and mitigation. These approaches are neither identical nor beyond criticism, but they demonstrate why the important policy question is no longer whether AI should be innovative or responsible. The more difficult question is how states can enable innovation while ensuring that increasingly capable systems remain compatible with human interests.

For Malta, that challenge creates an opportunity. A small European state with established experience in technology regulation can position itself not simply as a jurisdiction using AI, but as one capable of contributing to how responsible European AI is researched, commercialised, evaluated and governed.

AI Talent and National Interest

Technology strategy is often discussed in terms of infrastructure, computational resources, investment incentives and regulation. All are important, but AI ecosystems are ultimately built by people. This is especially true in frontier fields where relatively small groups of researchers, founders and technical leaders can determine where intellectual property is created, where laboratories and specialist teams are assembled, where research capital flows and where consequential ideas become institutions or businesses.

Malta should therefore think selectively rather than numerically. The strategic objective need not be mass relocation of technology workers. A more differentiated approach would seek to engage a small number of catalytic AI personalities – founders, scientists, technologists, responsible-AI specialists and thought leaders whose individual capabilities can create disproportionate national value and whose presence within Malta’s professional and institutional ecosystem can attract other people, knowledge, capital and international relationships around them.

Catalytic People Create Ecosystems

An exceptional founder rarely contributes only through the immediate economic footprint of one company. Founders introduce other founders, researchers build research networks, credible scientists attract institutional collaboration, and entrepreneurs connect jurisdictions with investors, engineers and international technology communities. An internationally recognised AI-safety researcher may generate intellectual and institutional capital without creating a conventional high-growth business, while a specialist entrepreneur may establish a relatively small team whose strategic importance to Malta is considerably greater than its headcount.

This multiplier effect should form part of the national-interest analysis. Specialist R&D capability, new intellectual property, university collaboration, research funding, high-value employment, international laboratory relationships, regulatory expertise, technical education and knowledge transfer can all emerge around a catalytic individual. The strategic question is therefore not simply how much capital an AI founder brings into Malta, but what capability becomes possible in Malta because that person is meaningfully connected to the country.

This approach also fits the broader evolution discussed in my analysis of the European citizenship and residency landscape in 2026, where contribution, durable connection and the quality of mobility rights increasingly matter alongside the traditional mechanics of relocation.

From Brain Drain to Brain Circulation

The traditional vocabulary of talent attraction tends to assume that countries either gain or lose people. International founders and researchers increasingly operate differently. An entrepreneur may raise capital in the United States, manage an engineering team across Europe, conduct research with institutions in several jurisdictions and maintain family or personal connections in more than one country. A scientist can contribute meaningfully to Malta without transferring every component of an international laboratory, just as an experienced founder might establish a specialist Maltese team, mentor local entrepreneurs, support research and remain commercially active elsewhere.

Malta’s objective should therefore extend beyond the binary language of brain drain and brain gain towards brain circulation. Success can mean making Malta a meaningful node within the international networks through which exceptional talent, research, ideas and capital move. For a small state, becoming sufficiently relevant that exceptional people choose to maintain substantive professional, scientific, institutional and personal ties may be more realistic, and ultimately more valuable, than measuring success only through permanent relocation statistics.

Malta Citizenship by Merit and AI

Against this strategic background, Malta’s Citizenship by Merit framework acquires particular relevance. Article 10(9) of the Maltese Citizenship Act and the Granting of Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit Regulations provide the current legal architecture for merit-based naturalisation. Official guidance expressly identifies scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and technologists, among other categories of persons whose profile or contribution may be relevant, and provides for consideration where an individual renders exceptional service or contribution to Malta or humanity, or where naturalisation is of exceptional interest to Malta.

The wider legal framework and procedural requirements are analysed in our dedicated publication on Malta Citizenship by Merit. For present purposes, the important point is that the framework creates a legal mechanism capable of recognising exceptional technological and scientific personalities where the statutory threshold is genuinely met. It should neither be reduced to commercial success nor understood as a conventional founder immigration route.

Past Contribution and Credible Future Impact

One particularly important feature of the framework is that exceptional contribution is not necessarily confined to achievements that are already complete. The official Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit guidance requires the applicant’s proposal to describe the exceptional service or contribution that the individual has made or intends to make to Malta or humanity and to present a forward-looking plan for continued contribution.

This permits both retrospective and prospective national-interest assessment. An established AI founder may already have produced technological or scientific achievements of exceptional international significance. Another candidate may possess an exceptional track record and propose a concrete Maltese initiative capable of creating major national-interest impact. What matters is not an artificial distinction between past and future, but the quality, credibility, significance and demonstrability of the contribution. An aspiration unsupported by delivery capability is materially different from a project supported by the individual’s record, identifiable stakeholders, coherent implementation arrangements and measurable outcomes.

Contribution to Malta or Humanity

The statutory reference to contribution to Malta or humanity is especially significant in science and artificial intelligence, where consequential achievements frequently transcend national borders. An advance in AI-assisted medicine or drug discovery may build Maltese research capability while producing benefits well beyond Malta. Research into model evaluation, interpretability or AI safety may strengthen Maltese institutions while contributing to a wider international knowledge base. A governance framework developed with Maltese institutions could influence responsible deployment elsewhere in Europe.

This allows a more sophisticated analysis than one based on investment volume. It permits Malta to consider what an individual’s knowledge, achievements and committed future activity could contribute to national capability and, in appropriate cases, to humanity more broadly. The post-2025 legal setting for this analysis, and its relationship with contribution, national strategy and European citizenship law, is explored in Maltese Citizenship After EC v Malta: One Year On – Contributive Belonging in European Citizenship Law.

Legal Residence, Malta Ties and Individual Assessment

Citizenship by Merit remains discretionary and case-specific. The current framework requires at least eight months of legal residence in Malta before the formal application, alongside the applicable residential property, language, due-diligence and other statutory requirements. The rules also require evidence of the wider ties created with Malta. Those requirements form part of an overall assessment rather than a mechanistic formula in which any single fact guarantees a particular outcome.

For an internationally mobile founder or researcher, that distinction matters. Founder status does not determine the case, nor does company valuation, technical reputation or a particular financial commitment. The relevant analysis concerns the individual’s profile, the exceptional character and national-interest impact of what has been achieved or concretely proposed, the credibility of delivery, the ties established with Malta and the overall relationship between the applicant and the state.

What Exceptional AI Contribution Looks Like

There is no statutory formula converting AI achievement into citizenship merit, and it would be unhelpful to create one artificially. Artificial intelligence encompasses scientific research, commercial application, institutional governance and public-interest work across a constantly changing range of fields. Nevertheless, three substantive areas of contribution appear particularly relevant to Malta’s future AI ambitions: specialist AI research and scientific innovation; commercially relevant technovation; and responsible AI, safety, ethics and governance. Around all three sits a fourth dimension – ecosystem formation – through which an exceptional individual can multiply the effect of their own contribution by attracting other people and capabilities.

Specialist AI R&D and Scientific Innovation

The first area is specialist research. Malta does not need to compete directly across every category of frontier AI development, but it can build targeted capability where scientific expertise produces strategic value. AI-assisted medicine and pharmaceutical research, materials science, cybersecurity, maritime technology, climate modelling, financial systems, robotics and public-sector technology are examples of fields in which specialised AI capability could strengthen Malta’s research and economic base.

An exceptional researcher could contribute by establishing a specialist team, collaborating with Maltese universities, developing research infrastructure or intellectual property, training researchers or connecting Malta with international scientific institutions. The measure of contribution should not simply be whether research activity has technically occurred in Malta. A more meaningful inquiry is what scientific capability, human capital, institutional relationship or body of knowledge exists in Malta as a consequence of that person’s involvement that would otherwise have been materially weaker or absent.

Commercial Technovation

The second area is entrepreneurship. Commercial success matters because successful AI enterprises can create skilled employment, proprietary technology, intellectual property, exportable services and international networks. It should not, however, be confused with exceptional national-interest impact. A highly valued global company with only a nominal Maltese connection may contribute less strategically to Malta than a smaller specialist business which develops technology, people and capability within the country.

The stronger proposition is technovation – commercially viable innovation that embeds technology, expertise and entrepreneurship into Malta’s development. That could include specialist R&D operations, strategically relevant AI products developed or tested in Malta, high-value technical employment, ownership and development of intellectual property, research collaboration or the application of AI to sectors in which Malta already possesses economic or regulatory depth. Responsible AI cannot become a euphemism for economically uncompetitive AI. For Malta and Europe, the more credible ambition is to demonstrate that commercially serious innovation and responsible development can reinforce each other.

Responsible AI, Safety, Ethics and Governance

The third area may offer Malta its most distinctive opportunity. The realigned Maltese AI strategy is already organised around the proposition that innovation and trust should develop together. Its principles include accountability, legal responsibility, explainability, human agency and oversight, safety, privacy and responsible data governance. At the same time, the international debate among frontier AI developers increasingly concerns not simply what advanced systems can do, but how their risks should be measured and governed.

Google DeepMind researchers have, for example, argued in recent work on superintelligence and cooperation that preserving human agency should form part of the architecture of advanced AI systems rather than being treated merely as an external constraint. OpenAI has published a blueprint for democratic governance of frontier AI and subsequently supported mandatory capability-based safety requirements. Anthropic, while arguing in its 2026 position on open-weight models against blanket protectionist bans on models that do not possess dangerous capabilities, has simultaneously emphasised the national-security significance of controlling genuinely dangerous frontier capability. The policy choices remain contested, but the underlying tension is increasingly clear: societies need to remain technologically competitive without becoming indifferent to the consequences of increasingly capable systems.

For Malta, this creates an area in which contribution may be scientifically or institutionally important even where it does not immediately generate conventional commercial returns. AI safety research, model evaluation, interpretability, technical assurance, cybersecurity, privacy-preserving AI, governance, human oversight and responsible deployment can all strengthen a country’s capacity to use advanced systems with greater confidence. A state serious about AI therefore needs not only people capable of building powerful technology, but people capable of helping institutions understand when and how that technology can be trusted.

Ecosystem Building as the Multiplier

These three forms of contribution become more powerful where the individual also becomes an ecosystem catalyst. An exceptional founder may attract researchers and capital; an eminent scientist may create international research relationships; a recognised AI-governance specialist may connect Malta with European and global safety networks; and an experienced entrepreneur may mentor local founders while drawing other exceptional people into the jurisdiction.

The strongest national-interest propositions may therefore combine direct contribution with multiplier effects. The individual does something important, but also changes what becomes possible for others. For a small jurisdiction, that ecosystem effect can be particularly valuable because a relatively limited number of highly credible people can materially alter the quality and international standing of a specialist sector.

Malta 3.0 and European AI Leadership

Malta’s opportunity is not to become another Silicon Valley, nor should credibility depend on claiming leadership across every part of artificial intelligence. A more convincing strategy is specialisation over scale. I use the expression Malta 3.0 as shorthand for the next stage of Malta’s development as a small but sophisticated European jurisdiction capable of combining commercially relevant technological innovation with serious expertise in trusted and responsible AI. It is not an official government term, but a proposition for what Malta could choose to become.

This ambition sits comfortably within the direction of Malta Vision 2050, which places innovation, resilience, modern education and long-term competitiveness within a wider national strategy. Malta has also been selected to host the CALYPSO EuroHPC AI Factory Antenna, connecting Maltese startups, SMEs, researchers and public bodies with European high-performance computing infrastructure and AI expertise. These developments do not by themselves create an AI hub, but they provide credible building blocks around which a more ambitious specialist proposition can develop.

Commercial Innovation and Responsible Governance

Europe faces a strategic tension. If regulation becomes detached from technological and commercial reality, Europe risks losing competitiveness and allowing the most consequential technological ecosystems to consolidate elsewhere. If the pursuit of competitiveness abandons responsibility, increasingly powerful AI could create serious economic, social, security and potentially systemic risks. The answer is not to choose one extreme. It is to become better at developing institutions capable of pursuing both innovation and responsibility intelligently.

This is where Malta could develop a meaningful differentiator. Its proposition should be based on commercially aware, technologically literate and responsible AI governance rather than regulation for its own sake. Founders should be able to build viable businesses, researchers should be able to pursue technically ambitious work, and institutions should be capable of understanding the systems they are asked to regulate or deploy. For Malta, the ability to place regulators, entrepreneurs, technologists, researchers, lawyers and policymakers in relatively close institutional proximity can become an advantage when compared with much larger jurisdictions in which the same actors can be considerably more fragmented.

Malta as a Specialist European Testbed

A small jurisdiction can consequently become useful as a controlled environment for solving specific AI problems. A national-interest project might address responsible AI in financial services, maritime activity, healthcare, cybersecurity or public administration. Another might develop model-assurance or evaluation capability. A research initiative could bring technologists, ethicists, lawyers and public authorities together around explainability, human oversight or practical implementation of the EU AI Act.

This should not be understood as turning Malta into a permissive sandbox for untested high-risk technologies. The opportunity is more sophisticated: Malta could become a serious European environment in which useful and commercially relevant AI is developed, tested, evaluated and governed responsibly. A jurisdiction able to demonstrate credible models of responsible deployment can influence the wider European debate precisely because its contribution is practical rather than purely theoretical.

A European Centre of Influence

Malta’s ambition should therefore extend beyond domestic AI adoption. Europe is engaged in a consequential debate about technological sovereignty, competitiveness, fundamental rights, safety and the institutional governance of advanced AI. Influence in that debate need not depend on the size of the state. A jurisdiction becomes influential when it develops credible expertise, convenes credible people, produces useful ideas and demonstrates models that others consider worth studying.

An internationally respected responsible-AI initiative, specialist research cluster, AI-safety capability or well-designed collaboration between industry and public institutions could therefore produce more strategic value for Malta than attempting to attract indiscriminate volumes of generic technology activity. Malta should aim to become known for something specific. Technovation with trust – commercially relevant innovation accompanied by serious responsibility – could become one such proposition.

An Invitation to Exceptional AI Personalities

This reframes Malta’s proposition to exceptional AI founders, scientists and thinkers. The relevant invitation should not only be what can Malta offer you? It should equally ask what could you help Malta – and Europe – become? For one founder, that may mean building specialist AI R&D capability. For another, it may mean developing a globally competitive technology company with genuine Maltese substance. A scientist may establish research capacity that Malta presently lacks, while an AI-safety or ethics specialist may help build frameworks for evaluating and governing increasingly capable systems.

This is a more ambitious relationship than conventional founder relocation. It invites exceptional people to participate in shaping a jurisdiction and, in doing so, to develop their own substantive relationship with it. That proposition leads directly to the wider citizenship concept of Contributive Belonging.

Contributive Belonging in the Intelligence Age

What does it mean to belong to a country in an age when exceptional founders, scientists and entrepreneurs may operate across several jurisdictions simultaneously? Traditional citizenship models have been associated principally with birth, descent and naturalisation following residence. Those remain central foundations of nationality law, but they do not describe every legitimate relationship that can develop between a globally mobile individual and a state.

The Doctrine of Contributive Belonging offers a framework for analysing this wider relationship. It recognises that belonging can emerge through the interaction between substantive ties and contribution, and that the quality of a person’s relationship with a country cannot always be reduced to a single territorial metric. This is particularly relevant to internationally mobile AI founders and researchers whose professional lives are inherently cross-border.

The Totality of the Relationship

A meaningful relationship with Malta can develop through several forms of connection. Professional and scientific collaboration, entrepreneurial activity, institutional relationships, commercial interests, family connections, property, civic engagement, research, philanthropy, mentorship and education can each contribute to the overall picture. Physical presence may form part of that relationship, but it is one aspect among several through which genuine connections are created and maintained.

This reflects the practical reality of technology and science. A globally mobile founder may remain deeply engaged with a Maltese research operation while conducting business internationally. A scientist may maintain long-term institutional collaboration across several countries. A technologist may develop Maltese intellectual property, train local specialists and participate in national projects while retaining global responsibilities. The more useful question is therefore whether the relationship has substantive continuity and reciprocal value, rather than whether an internationally active person fits an outdated model of territorial exclusivity.

Contribution as a Dimension of Belonging

Exceptional contribution can itself become one important dimension of that relationship. Consider an internationally respected AI scientist who helps establish specialist research capacity in Malta, trains Maltese researchers, collaborates with institutions, develops intellectual property and connects the country with international research networks. That relationship cannot adequately be described merely through investment, nor does physical location alone explain its significance. The individual has become involved in Malta’s scientific and technological future.

This is the particular relevance of Contributive Belonging to advanced technology. The founder, scientist or technologist does not simply use Malta as a jurisdictional platform. They participate in it and create reciprocal value. Contribution does not replace ties; rather, it can become one of the ways through which a wider relationship of belonging acquires substance.

Citizenship and Mobility as Different Legal Assets

The distinction between residence and citizenship is also important. Residence allows a person to establish themselves within a jurisdiction under defined legal conditions. Citizenship represents membership of the political and legal community and carries a different degree of permanence, protection and intergenerational consequence. The CCLEX Mobility Assets Spectrum™ develops this distinction by assessing citizenship and residence according to their legal durability, geographic scope, permanence and intergenerational value rather than reducing mobility planning to visa-free travel.

For exceptional AI founders, that distinction helps explain why founder immigration and Citizenship by Merit perform different functions. Residence facilitates legal establishment and participation. Citizenship concerns the more enduring legal relationship between individual and state. In a merit-based context, the latter becomes particularly significant where exceptional contribution forms part of a substantive relationship with Malta.

Genuine Links and Modern Mobility

The wider legal discussion of connection and nationality predates the current Citizenship by Merit framework. My earlier analysis of genuine links in European citizenship law examined the role of connections between individual and state during the litigation preceding the Court of Justice’s final judgment in Commission v Malta. Contributive Belonging develops that discussion for a world in which internationally active people may create substantive relationships with several jurisdictions simultaneously through different combinations of legal residence, contribution, institutional involvement, family life and other ties.

Artificial intelligence may become one of the clearest contemporary examples of this phenomenon. A globally recognised AI personality may contribute to several international ecosystems, but that does not prevent Malta from becoming a real and significant component of that individual’s scientific, professional or personal life.

Recognising Exceptional AI Contribution in Malta’s National Interest

The central citizenship question is therefore not whether Malta should seek famous AI founders for their name recognition. It is whether a particular individual’s capabilities, achievements, committed contribution and relationship with Malta may produce exceptional national-interest impact of the kind contemplated by Maltese law. That is a considerably more substantive inquiry and one capable of distinguishing genuine merit from commercial prestige.

Exceptional Impact Is Not the Same as Commercial Success

Commercial success can demonstrate competence, entrepreneurial capacity and market acceptance, but it is not itself the statutory test. A founder may build a billion-euro company without producing any exceptional Maltese contribution, while a much smaller organisation may create a technological capability of genuine strategic importance to Malta. The same distinction applies outside entrepreneurship. An AI-safety researcher may create exceptional public-interest value without building a conventional commercial enterprise.

The assessment of merit should therefore focus on the quality and impact of contribution: originality, scientific or technical significance, national importance, sustainability, knowledge transfer, ecosystem effects, international standing and the credibility of the individual’s commitment to Malta. This is also why the framework is potentially well suited to AI. Exceptional technological contribution can manifest through several dimensions at once – economic, scientific, institutional and societal.

A Concrete Future Contribution Can Matter

The framework is also significant because national-interest impact need not be entirely historical. Official guidance expressly contemplates exceptional service or contribution an applicant intends to make, supported by a forward-looking plan for continued contribution. An AI founder with an exceptional international record could therefore present a concrete proposal to establish specialist R&D capability in Malta; an AI-governance expert could propose an institutionally supported responsible-AI initiative; a scientist might establish research collaboration with Maltese institutions; or a technology entrepreneur could create a commercially sustainable enterprise which simultaneously develops strategically relevant national capability.

The important issue is credibility. A proposed contribution should be capable of being evaluated, implemented and ultimately evidenced. The person must possess the experience and capability to deliver it, the intended impact should be sufficiently significant, and the complete facts remain subject to the statutory process and Malta’s sovereign discretion.

National Interest After Commission v Malta

The wider European legal context remains important. Commission v Malta concerned an institutionalised transactional naturalisation framework based on predetermined financial consideration. It did not extinguish Member State nationality law or remove the possibility of discretionary naturalisation grounded in genuinely meritorious considerations. My analysis of European Citizenship After Commission v Malta examines the wider implications of the judgment and the need to distinguish the commercialisation of nationality from legally substantive models based on contribution, public interest and genuine state connection.

For Malta, that context makes the quality of the national-interest assessment particularly important. A credible Citizenship by Merit case should be able to explain why this individual, this contribution and this relationship with Malta are exceptional. The framework is strongest where national interest is substantive rather than formulaic and where the contribution can be understood within a wider relationship of participation and belonging.

From Contribution to Belonging

The stronger cases may therefore combine several elements: an exceptional individual, a clearly identified national-interest objective, measurable impact already achieved or credibly and concretely committed to, substantive Malta ties and a continuing relationship capable of supporting genuine belonging. That is where the national-interest analysis and the Doctrine of Contributive Belonging intersect.

The point is not to reduce citizenship to a reward for technical achievement. It is to recognise circumstances in which exceptional contribution forms part of a wider and meaningful relationship between an individual and Malta. For the globally mobile AI founder or researcher, that provides a more modern framework for understanding how technological contribution, international mobility and citizenship can legitimately intersect.

How Can Our Citizenship Lawyers Help You?

Exceptional AI founders, researchers and technologists considering Malta may require more than an assessment of whether their existing profile could fall within Citizenship by Merit. The more strategic exercise can be to understand how the individual’s genuine capabilities and ambitions intersect with a Maltese national-interest objective, and how that contribution can be structured so that its purpose, governance, implementation and impact are sufficiently clear to be evaluated.

Our Citizenship by Merit lawyers work with exceptional individuals and their advisers in developing that analysis. This may involve identifying where a founder’s scientific, technological, entrepreneurial or governance expertise corresponds with Malta’s strategic priorities and translating that intersection into a credible national-interest proposition. In the AI field, the resulting project could involve specialist R&D, commercial technovation, AI safety, responsible AI, ethics and governance, cybersecurity, research collaboration, high-value capability building, knowledge transfer or broader ecosystem development.

Shaping an AI National-Interest Project

The exercise begins with the individual rather than with a generic citizenship template. What has the founder or researcher actually achieved? Which capabilities are genuinely exceptional? What intellectual property, scientific knowledge, international networks, entrepreneurial experience or policy influence can the individual contribute? The corresponding Maltese question is where those capabilities meet a real strategic objective which Malta has reason to pursue.

That intersection could lead to a specialist research centre, collaboration with universities or research bodies, establishment of a strategically relevant technology operation, development of AI-safety or assurance capacity, creation of high-value employment and intellectual property, or a responsible-AI initiative capable of influencing the wider European ecosystem. The structure should reflect what the exceptional individual is genuinely capable of delivering and what Malta can genuinely benefit from receiving.

Structuring Measurable National-Interest Impact

A credible project should answer practical questions about impact. What is being created, why does Malta need it, why is this particular person exceptionally well placed to deliver it, which Maltese stakeholders are relevant, what capability will remain within the ecosystem, and how will success ultimately be measured? Depending on the project, our advice may bring together citizenship law, technology regulation, corporate structuring, intellectual property, tax, employment, data protection and governance.

We can also assist in structuring engagement with relevant Maltese businesses, universities, research institutions, public bodies or other ecosystem participants where collaboration is integral to the project. The underlying discipline is similar to that discussed in our work on structuring contribution for measurable national impact: the subject matter may be very different, but a potentially exceptional contribution becomes considerably clearer when national objectives, delivery mechanisms, sustainability and evidential outcomes are properly defined.

Building the Citizenship by Merit Case

Where the founder’s or researcher’s profile and proposed contribution are potentially relevant to Citizenship by Merit, our lawyers can advise on the legal framework alongside the national-interest project. This can include assessing the exceptional contribution or service, preparing the initial proposal and supporting rationale, demonstrating how the individual’s existing achievements establish credibility for future commitments, planning the required period of legal residence in Malta, documenting the wider ties established with Malta, coordinating evidence of national-interest impact and advising on the regulatory architecture surrounding the underlying AI or technology initiative.

Each case remains discretionary and must be assessed on its individual facts. For an exceptional AI personality, however, the process can begin with a larger and more interesting question than citizenship itself: what could you help Malta build? For founders and thinkers who regard commercially competitive but responsible European AI leadership as a project worth contributing to, Malta can offer more than a jurisdiction from which to operate. It can offer the opportunity to participate meaningfully in shaping Malta 3.0.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.