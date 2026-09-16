Belgium Immigration Update: New Annex 64 And Other Changes For Frontier Workers

New rules recently came into force, modernising how frontier workers enter and leave Belgium. Frontier workers who do not have the nationality of an EEA country or Switzerland must now hold an Annex 64, or a specific D visa, to enter and leave Belgium for a period exceeding 90 days. This article gives a short overview of the main changes. Importantly, these changes do not affect a frontier worker’s right to work in Belgium.

1. Who qualifies as a frontier worker in Belgium?

A frontier worker is a foreign national who works in Belgium without living there. Frontier workers enter and leave Belgian territory, doing so for a period exceeding 90 days.

Frontier workers keep their main residence in a country bordering Belgium, i.e. Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, Germany or the United Kingdom.

Frontier workers have the right to enter and leave Belgium, but they do not automatically have the right to reside there.

A frontier worker can be an employee or a self-employed individual. Posting arrangements are covered as well.

2. What formalities apply to frontier workers coming to work in Belgium?1

Three groups of frontier workers can be distinguished, based on nationality:

EEA and Swiss nationals

Third-country nationals residing in France, Germany, Luxembourg or the Netherlands

Third-country nationals residing in the UK

2.1. A frontier worker with the nationality of an EEA country2 or the Swiss nationality3

A frontier worker who holds the nationality of an EEA country or Switzerland is allowed to enter and leave Belgium throughout their occupation simply by presenting a valid identity card or passport.

No other administrative steps or formalities apply for them to enter and leave Belgium. They do not need to register with the commune (local municipality).

2.2. A frontier worker with a third-country nationality residing in France, Germany, Luxembourg or the Netherlands4

A third-country national who resides in a neighbouring country and works in Belgium only qualifies as a frontier worker if they return to their country of residence on a daily basis. Exceptions may apply where justified by the nature of the work. Even then, the frontier worker must return to their country of main residence at least once a week5.

The right to enter and leave Belgium is subject to the condition that the third-country national validly resides in a neighbouring country and is entitled to work in Belgium, either as an employee or as a self-employed individual. This entitlement to work in Belgium can be evidenced by a work permit (for employees), a professional card (for self-employed individuals) or an A1 form.

Third-country nationals must also provide an e-mail address or an address in Belgium, as well as an address in the neighbouring country where they reside. The latter can be confirmed by a declaration on honour.

The individual must notify the commune where they work within 8 days of entry. The commune will then issue an Annex 64 (replacing the Annex 15, which was issued in the past6).

The Annex 64 is valid for the same duration as the employment in Belgium, up to a maximum of 1 year. It can be renewed. In addition, the validity of the Annex 64 will always be limited to the duration of the individual’s residence title in the neighbouring country.

2.3. A frontier worker with a third-country nationality residing in the United Kingdom7

A frontier worker who lives in the United Kingdom and holds a third-country nationality is subject to a specific procedure.

They must apply for a visa with the competent Embassy or Consulate in the United Kingdom, namely a D visa (B63). As with the Annex 64, the D visa does not allow them to reside in Belgium. To obtain the visa, they must, on top of the documents as set about above8, also provide a criminal record certificate not older than 6 months.

3. When do the new Annex 64 and D visa rules take effect?

The rules came into force on 15 August 2026. Frontier workers residing in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France or Germany who still hold a valid Annex 15 do not need to take immediate action. Annex 15 documents issued to these frontier workers remain valid during a 12-month transition period. For new cases, an Annex 64 must be applied for.

For frontier workers residing in the United Kingdom, the Belgian Immigration Service advises applying for a D visa as soon as possible, as these frontier workers can no longer enter Belgium with an Annex 15.

Footnotes

1. In this newsletter, we focus only on the right to enter and leave Belgium. We do not address other obligations and formalities, such as whether a work authorisation is required or whether an A1 document must be applied for. ↩︎

2. i.e. the nationality of a member state of the European Union, Liechtenstein, Norway or Iceland. ↩︎

3. Example: an Italian national residing in France. ↩︎

4. Example: an Indian national residing in Germany. ↩︎

5. If the third-country national remains longer on the Belgian territory, a Single Permit must be applied for. ↩︎

6. An Annex 15 evidences a temporary right to reside, whereas a frontier worker with a third-country nationality does not have a right to reside in Belgium, only a right to enter and leave. A new annex was therefore created specifically for the situation of frontier workers: the Annex 64. ↩︎

7. Example: a UK national residing in the United Kingdom or an Australian national residing in the United Kingdom. ↩︎