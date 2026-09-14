Buying Property In Cyprus: Due Diligence And The Fast-Track Permanent Residence Route

For many non-EU buyers, acquiring property in Cyprus is both an investment decision and part of a longer-term relocation plan. The two issues are connected, but they should not be confused: buying property does not automatically create a right of residence.

A successful transaction requires proper legal due diligence, correct structuring of the purchase and, where permanent residence is sought, careful compliance with the specific immigration route.

The fast-track permanent residence route

Cyprus offers a fast-track permanent residence route for eligible non-EU applicants who make a qualifying investment, including in new residential property. The required investment is generally at least EUR300,000 plus VAT, subject to the applicable requirements and source-of-funds evidence.

The applicant must also demonstrate a secure annual income from abroad and satisfy the remaining eligibility conditions. Family members may be included, but the application should be structured correctly from the outset.

Property due diligence remains essential

Immigration eligibility does not replace property due diligence. Before committing to a purchase, the buyer should review:

the seller’s title and authority to sell;

planning and building permits;

encumbrances, mortgages and restrictions;

the sale agreement and payment schedule;

VAT treatment;

the availability and timing of separate title deeds; and

whether the specific property qualifies for the intended immigration route.

Particular care is needed where property is purchased off-plan, through a company, or subject to existing financing.

Source of funds and documentation

The immigration and property files must be consistent. Authorities will expect a clear evidence trail for the investment funds, including bank transfers and supporting documentation showing their source.

Incomplete or poorly coordinated documentation can delay both the purchase and the residence application.

Conclusion

Property investment and permanent residence should be handled as one coordinated legal project, but they remain legally distinct processes. A buyer should ensure that the property is sound, the contractual protections are adequate and the immigration criteria are met before funds are committed.