This country-specific Q&A provides an overview of Corporate Immigration laws and regulations applicable in Malta.

What are the relevant government entities relating to immigration in your jurisdiction?

Identità (Identity Malta Agency) – the government agency offers a specialized public service in matters relating to e-ID cards, e-Passports, visas, residence documents, acts of civil status and public deeds.

– the government agency offers a specialized public service in matters relating to e-ID cards, e-Passports, visas, residence documents, acts of civil status and public deeds. Community Malta Agency (Agenzija Komunita Malta) – a Government Agency which is responsible for administering all Maltese citizenship-related matters.

– a Government Agency which is responsible for administering all Maltese citizenship-related matters. Residency Malta Agency (RMA) – is the Government entity responsible for managing and promoting three residency programmes for non-EU nationals. The Malta Permanent Residence Programme, the Nomad Residence Permit and the Malta Startup Residence Programme. Through these programmes, third-country nationals are granted temporary or permanent residency.

– is the Government entity responsible for managing and promoting three residency programmes for non-EU nationals. The Malta Permanent Residence Programme, the Nomad Residence Permit and the Malta Startup Residence Programme. Through these programmes, third-country nationals are granted temporary or permanent residency. Jobsplus – responsible for approving applications for Single Permits and Employment Licences, carrying out labour market testing, and maintaining records of employment in Malta.

– responsible for approving applications for Single Permits and Employment Licences, carrying out labour market testing, and maintaining records of employment in Malta. Malta’s immigration police – responsible for enforcement, border control, and irregular migration matters.

– responsible for enforcement, border control, and irregular migration matters. The International and Corporate Tax Unit (ICTU) of the Commissioner for Revenue (Malta Tax and Customs Administration – MTCA) – while primarily a tax authority, the ICTU plays a direct role in the immigration landscape by administering the tax components of residence programmes with a special tax status dimension, including the Global Residence Programme (GRP), The Residence Programme (TRP), the Malta Retirement Programme (MRP).

What are the options available for sponsor-based employment in your jurisdiction and timelines involved in securing a work permit?

Malta’s primary employment-based immigration route is the Single Permit, which combines a residence permit and an employment licence into one document for Third Country Nationals (TCNs). The main categories are:

Single Permit (Standard) – for TCNs employed by a Maltese-registered entity. The employer must be licensed with Jobsplus and must demonstrate compliance with Maltese employment law.

EU Blue Card – available to highly qualified TCNs employed in Malta at a minimum gross annual salary of at least 1.5 times the average Maltese gross annual salary. The Blue Card confers enhanced mobility rights within the EU.

Key Employee Initiative (KEI) – a fast-track scheme, allowing the expedited processing of Single Permits for key senior or specialised employees.

Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) – an alternative fast-track route for highly skilled TCNs who may not be eligible for the KEI but who hold relevant academic, vocational, or technical skills in line with their employment offer in Malta.

EU/EEA/Swiss nationals retain the right to reside and work in Malta freely by virtue of EU free movement rights and are not subject to the Single Permit requirement or any Jobsplus employment licence requirement. However, the employer is required to register the employment with Jobsplus by submitting an online engagement form, and must also notify Jobsplus upon termination of employment by submitting a termination form. Registration with the Expatriates Unit at Identità is required for stays exceeding three months, upon which an eResidence Document is issued.

What are the primary options available for unsponsored work and investment in your jurisdiction?

A TCN may apply for a residence permit as a self-employed individual, provided they can demonstrate a viable business plan, sufficient financial resources, and no adverse impact on the Maltese labour market. Approval from Jobsplus is required, and applicants must show evidence of registered business activity in Malta. Self-employment by a TCN is treated as an exceptional case and financial thresholds are set high.

Applicants must satisfy at least one of the following criteria:

A minimum capital investment of €500,000 deployed in Malta within six months of the Employment Licence being issued;

A project formally approved by Malta Enterprise and notified to Jobsplus; or

A highly skilled individual committing to employ at least three EEA/Swiss or Maltese nationals within eighteen months of launch.

Malta Global Residence Programme (GRP) – a tax residence programme for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, subject to a minimum annual tax payment of €15,000.

Applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions:

Qualifying property must be purchased (min. €275,000 in Malta / €220,000 in Gozo or South Malta) or rented (min. €9,600/year in Malta / €8,750/year in Gozo or South Malta);

Economic self-sufficiency must be demonstrated, with no recourse to Maltese social assistance;

Comprehensive EU-wide health insurance is required for the applicant and all dependants;

The applicant must not spend more than 183 days per year in any single other country; and

A clean criminal record is required.

Applications must be submitted through a licensed Authorised Registered Mandatary (ARM). The application fee is €6,000 (€5,500 for Gozo/South Malta). The first residence permit issued for holders of GRP status is valid for one year; renewals are issued for two years provided programme conditions continue to be met.

EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals have the right to establish themselves in Malta by virtue of EU free movement rights, without any capital investment threshold, labour market test, business plan requirement, or Jobsplus approval. An EU national wishing to reside in Malta for more than three months must register with the Expatriates Unit at Identità under one of the following bases:

have the right to establish themselves in Malta by virtue of EU free movement rights, without any capital investment threshold, labour market test, business plan requirement, or Jobsplus approval. An EU national wishing to reside in Malta for more than three months must register with the Expatriates Unit at Identità under one of the following bases: Self-employment – the applicant must provide evidence of registered self-employed status with Jobsplus, VAT registration, tax registration, and National Insurance number; or

– the applicant must provide evidence of registered self-employed status with Jobsplus, VAT registration, tax registration, and National Insurance number; or Economic self-sufficiency – the applicant must demonstrate stable and sufficient financial resources to support themselves and any dependants without recourse to Maltese social assistance, together with comprehensive EU-wide health insurance.

Both categories result in the issuance of an eResidence Document, valid for five years.

Residence Programme (TRP) – a tax residence programme for EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, equivalent to the GRP, subject to a minimum annual tax payment of €15,000 on foreign income remitted to Malta.

Applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions:

Qualifying property must be purchased (min. €275,000 in Malta / €220,000 in Gozo or South Malta) or rented (min. €9,600/year in Malta / €8,750/year in Gozo or South Malta);

Economic self-sufficiency must be demonstrated, with no recourse to Maltese social assistance;

Comprehensive EU-wide health insurance is required for the applicant and all dependants;

The applicant must not spend more than 183 days per year in any single other country; and

A clean criminal record is required.

Applications must be submitted through a licensed Authorised Registered Mandatary (ARM). The application fee is €6,000 (€5,500 for Gozo/South Malta). The first residence permit issued for holders of TRP status is valid for one year; renewals are issued for two years provided programme conditions continue to be met.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) – a residency by investment programme for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals seeking permanent residence in Malta. Established under Legal Notice 121 of 2021. Processing takes approximately 6–8 months; applicants may obtain a one-year temporary residence permit while their application is being processed.

Applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions:

Capital assets of at least €500,000 must be demonstrated, with a minimum of €150,000 in liquid funds (alternatively, €650,000 in total assets with at least €75,000 in liquid assets);

Qualifying property must be purchased (min. €375,000) or leased (min. €14,000/year) and held for a minimum of five years;

A flat government contribution of €37,000 is payable regardless of whether the qualifying property is purchased or leased;

An administration fee of €60,000 is payable in two stages: €15,000 upon submission and €45,000 following the Letter of Approval in Principle;

A philanthropic donation of €2,000 to an approved Maltese registered organisation is required;

Additional adult dependants (excluding the spouse) attract a further fee of €7,500 each; and

Comprehensive health insurance covering Malta and the EU is required for the applicant and all dependants.

Applications must be submitted exclusively through a licensed agent.

Malta Retirement Programme (MRP) – a programme designed to attract nationals of the EU, EEA, Switzerland, and non-EU countries who are not in an employment relationship and are in receipt of a pension as their regular source of income. Established under S.L. 123.134 and administered by the Commissioner for Revenue. The application fee is €2,500 (non-refundable).

Applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions:

At least 75% of total chargeable income must derive from a qualifying pension, which must be remitted to Malta. Qualifying pension income includes occupational pensions, personal overseas retirement plans, annuities, and insurance-based retirement schemes; lump-sum payments do not qualify;

Qualifying property must be purchased (min. €275,000 in Malta / €220,000 in Gozo or South Malta) or rented (min. €9,600/year in Malta / €8,750/year in Gozo or South Malta) and must serve as the applicant’s principal residence; subletting is not permitted;

Beneficiaries must reside in Malta for at least 90 days per calendar year on average over a five-year period and must not reside in any other single jurisdiction for more than 183 days in a calendar year;

Comprehensive EU-wide health insurance is required for the applicant and all dependants;

A clean police conduct certificate (not older than six months) is required; and

The applicant must not be domiciled in Malta and must have no intention to establish domicile within five years.

Applications must be submitted through a licensed Authorised Registered Mandatary (ARM). Foreign pension income remitted to Malta is taxed at a flat rate of 15%, subject to a minimum annual tax of €7,500 plus €500 per dependant. Foreign income not remitted to Malta attracts no Maltese tax. Malta-source income is taxed at the standard rate of 35%.

Nomad Residence Permit (NRP) – a temporary residence permit for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals who work remotely for employers or clients based outside Malta, administered by the Residency Malta Agency. Applications are submitted online via the Residency Malta Agency portal.

Applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions:

Applicants must be third-country nationals (non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals) and must prove they can work remotely using telecommunications;

A minimum gross annual income of €42,000 (approximately €3,500 per month) must be demonstrated; evidence of income must cover the preceding 12 months via payslips, bank statements, or tax returns;

The applicant must work as a remote employee of a foreign company, as a director or shareholder of a company registered outside Malta, or as a freelancer/independent contractor serving clients outside Malta. Persons contracted by a foreign company giving services to that company’s Maltese subsidiary, and persons directly or indirectly providing services to Malta-based companies or individuals, are ineligible;

Proof of accommodation in Malta is required (rental agreement or property deed); no minimum property value threshold applies, but rental agreements must be for a minimum of 12 months;

Comprehensive health insurance with a minimum coverage of €100,000 covering Malta and the EU; and

A clean police conduct certificate (not older than six months) is required.

Nomad permit holders benefit from a 12-month exemption from Maltese income tax on authorised remote work income. After the first year, such income is subject to a flat Maltese income tax rate of 10%.

The permit is issued for one year and is renewable annually at the discretion of the Residency Malta Agency for up to a maximum of three years. It does not provide a pathway to permanent residence or citizenship.

Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit – a fully discretionary, merit-based pathway to Maltese citizenship established under Subsidiary Legislation 188.06, for individuals whose achievements, services, or contributions are of significant value to Malta or to humanity. There are no fixed investment, donation, or financial thresholds prescribed as conditions for eligibility. Applications are submitted to the Community Malta Agency and may be handled by a competent professional authorised by the applicant.

Applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions:

Render an exceptional service or make an exceptional contribution to Malta or to humanity, or be of exceptional interest to the Republic of Malta, in fields including science, research, technology, entrepreneurship, culture, arts, sport, philanthropy, or humanitarian w ork;

A minimum period of lawful residence in Malta of at least eight months preceding the formal application date;

Holding or leasing of adequate residential property in Malta;

Endorsement from the designated competent body; and

Adequate knowledge of Maltese or English.

What are the requirements for becoming a sponsor of employment-based migrants and what are the role and reporting duties of sponsors?

Employers act as the sponsors for employment-based migrants in Malta. To sponsor a non-EU employee, an employer in Malta must:

Be a legally registered and compliant business in Malta.

Offer a genuine job with a valid employment contract.

Apply for the employee’s Single Permit through Identità Malta.

Meet any applicable labour market testing requirements (e.g., advertising the vacancy when required).

Comply with tax, social security, and employment laws.

Sponsor’s Responsibilities

The employer must:

Provide accurate information in the permit application.

Ensure the employee works only in the approved role and under the approved conditions.

Maintain compliance with employment and immigration regulations.

Reporting Duties

The employer must report:

New employee engagements.

Terminations of employment.

Significant changes to the employee’s role or employment conditions that affect the permit.

Employers must also meet their normal payroll, tax, and social security reporting obligations.

Failure to comply can result in permit refusals, penalties, or restrictions on future sponsorship applications.

Are applications filed electronically, or paper base? Is a physical visa/work permit document issued or is an electronic approval issued?

For employment-related applications, submissions are generally made electronically through the respective Identità and Jobsplus portals. However, certain original documents may still need to be presented during the biometric appointment. Upon completion, the applicant is issued with a residence permit card.

Applications for the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) and the Nomad Residence Permit are submitted online via their respective dedicated portals (Residency Malta Agency portal and the Nomad Residence Permit portal). For the MPRP, the original police conduct certificate must be submitted in hard copy as part of the due diligence process; all other documents are submitted digitally. For the Nomad Residence Permit, the application process is fully digital and no hard copy documents are required. Upon approval under both programmes, a physical residence permit card is issued to the applicant.

Applications for citizenship, tax-based residence programmes (including the GRP, TRP, and MRP), and standard long-term residence are generally submitted in paper form through a licensed Authorised Registered Mandatary or directly to the relevant authority. Following approval, a residence permit card is also issued to the applicant, where applicable.

Is an in-person attendance/interview required as part of the visa/work permit application process? Is an individual required to enrol their biometrics (digital photo, fingerprint scan) as part of the visa/work permit process?

For employment permits in Malta there are no specific in-person interviews for the work /residence permit, however as part of the application the applicant is required to complete the pre departure course which involves a physical interview at the applicants closest VFS centre. Following the submission of an application and an approval in principle letter, the applicant is required to travel to Malta for biometrics purposes as part of the process.

What persons qualify as dependants? Can dependants work based on their dependant visa status? Are there any restrictions?

Under Regulation 4(1) of Subsidiary Legislation 217.06 (Family Reunification Regulations), qualifying family members include:

the sponsor’s spouse (aged 21 years or over, provided that the marriage is legally recognised); and

unmarried minor children of the sponsor and/or spouse, including adopted children.

Regulation 4(1)(a) of S.L. 217.06 expressly refers to a spouse and does not extend this category to unmarried partners. The reference to “minor children” relates to children under 18 years of age.

Under normal circumstances, a sponsor would generally be required to have been residing in Malta for a period of 1–2 years before being eligible to apply for family reunification. However, in the case of an EU Blue Card and Single permit under KEI holders, an application for family reunification may be submitted prior to completion of this period, provided that the relevant conditions under S.L. 217.06 and the applicable Family Members Policy are satisfied.

Where family reunification under S.L. 217.06 is not available, and the applicable requirements are satisfied, an application may potentially be considered under the Policy on Family Members of Third-Country Nationals who do not qualify for family reunification. Under this policy, unmarried adult children and unmarried partners may, in certain circumstances, be considered where sufficient evidence of financial and/or physical dependency on the sponsor is provided. Such applications are assessed by Identità on a case-by-case basis and remain discretionary.

As regards employment, residence rights granted under family reunification do not automatically provide unrestricted access to work in Malta. Family members falling within the scope of S.L. 217.06 may be eligible to work, subject to the applicable Jobsplus requirements: an Employment Licence may is required and labour market considerations will apply during 12 months after arrival to Malta.

Holders of permits issued under the Family Members Policy will have more limited employment rights and, subject to applicable conditions, may only be eligible for part-time employment.

In relation to the spouse, provided that the marriage is legally recognised, the spouse would generally qualify as a family member under Regulation 4(1)(a) of S.L. 217.06.

It is important to note that the dependant and family member criteria described above apply specifically to employment-based Single Permit holders. Different parameters apply depending on the programme under which the main applicant holds their status. Each of the investment and residence programmes, including the Global Residence Programme, the Residence Programme, the Malta Retirement Programme, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, the Nomad Residence Permit, and the Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit, provides for its own definition of qualifying dependants and family members, eligibility conditions, and restrictions on employment. In all cases, the specific rules and limitations of the applicable programme must be assessed individually.

What is the general time frame and processes for obtaining permanent residence and citizenship for sponsored and unsponsored business-related immigration?

Standard Long-Term Residence Permit: A TCN who has resided legally and continuously in Malta for five years may apply for long-term resident status. The applicant must demonstrate stable and regular resources, sickness insurance, and integration into Maltese society. Processing typically takes three to six months.

Permanent Residence

For applicants applying under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), permanent residence is typically obtained within 6–12 months from submission of a complete application, subject to due diligence and fulfilment of investment requirements. Once approved, the applicant is issued a permanent residence certificate and residence card.

Process:

Submission of application through a licensed agent. Due diligence and background checks. Approval in Principle. Fulfilment of investment, property and donation requirements. Biometrics and issuance of residence card.

For employment-sponsored migrants and other ordinary residents, Maltese citizenship is generally acquired through naturalisation after a substantial period of lawful residence. While legislation permits applications after five years of residence, citizenship remains discretionary and there is no guaranteed timeframe for approval.

In summary, permanent residence can generally be obtained within 6–12 months, whereas citizenship is a separate process that typically requires several years of residence and is not automatically granted following permanent residence.

Maltese citizenship may also be acquired through the Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit (CBM) framework under S.L. 188.06, for individuals whose achievements, services, or contributions are of significant value to Malta or to humanity. This route is fully discretionary, merit-based, and requires a minimum of eight months of lawful residence in Malta prior to the formal application stage.

What productive type activities can a business visitor undertake and for how long?

In Malta, business visitors are generally regulated under the Schengen short-stay framework (where applicable). A business visitor may undertake temporary business-related activities, provided that the individual does not enter the Maltese labour market, take up employment, or perform activities requiring a Maltese work authorisation.

1. Business meetings vs. working activities

Permitted business visitor activities may include:

attending business meetings and negotiations;

signing contracts;

attending conferences, seminars and trade fairs;

meeting clients, suppliers or business partners; and

exploring business opportunities.

These activities generally do not require an Employment Licence, provided the individual remains employed and remunerated by an overseas entity.

Where the individual is temporarily deployed to Malta to actively perform services (for example, installation of machinery, technical services, training delivery, or IT project implementation), the activity may be considered work or service provision rather than a business visit.

2. Work authorisation for longer stays or employment

A business visitor cannot use short-stay entry to establish employment or perform ongoing work in Malta. If the individual intends to work in Malta, establish a local presence, or remain beyond the permitted short-stay period, the relevant residence and work authorisation must be obtained, such as a Single Permit through Identità.

The permitted duration for a short-stay business visit is generally up to 90 days within any 180-day period (subject to nationality and visa requirements).

Can remote work be carried out from your country?

In Malta, the Nomad Residence Permit allows non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals to reside in Malta while working remotely for an employer, business, or clients based outside Malta.

Applicants must demonstrate remote work activity, a minimum annual income of €42,000, valid health insurance, accommodation in Malta, and a valid passport. Applications are submitted online to Residency Malta Agency, followed by due diligence checks and a biometrics appointment.

The permit is generally issued for one year, is renewable subject to continued eligibility, and applications are typically processed within 30–60 days.

Are there any productive work / revenue generating activities that can be carried out as a visitor and without the need for a work permit? If so, what activities and for how long?

Yes. Visitors may undertake certain business-related activities in Malta without a work permit, provided these do not amount to local employment or the provision of remunerated services to a Maltese entity. Permitted activities generally include attending business meetings, negotiations, conferences, seminars, trade fairs, market research activities, and receiving or delivering short-term training.

These activities may typically be carried out during a short-stay visit of up to 90 days within any 180-day period under the Schengen rules. However, productive work, direct service delivery, or revenue-generating activities performed for a Maltese business generally require the appropriate work and residence authorisation.

Is there a remote work or nomad visa category in your jurisdiction? If not, how likely is it that this will be implemented in future?

Please refer to question 10.

How easy is it to switch visa categories/jobs/employer from within country? And/or if made redundant, can the individual regularise their stay in another capacity and what is the timeframe allowable?

It is generally possible to switch jobs, employers, or immigration categories from within Malta, subject to meeting the relevant eligibility requirements and obtaining the necessary approvals. For employment-based permits, a change of employer application must typically be submitted before commencing work with the new employer.

If an individual is made redundant or their employment is terminated, they are generally granted a 30-day grace period to seek alternative employment or regularise their stay. This may be extended by a further 30 days (up to a maximum of 60 days) where the individual can demonstrate sufficient financial means. During this period, they may apply for another residence route, such as a new employment permit, family-based residence, self-employment, or the Nomad Residence Permit, provided they meet the applicable requirements.

What common issues or concerns may arise for employers under business immigration in your jurisdiction?

Employers should also ensure that the job advertisement used to support the recruitment of a third-country national accurately reflects the position being offered, as the role, duties and employment conditions advertised should be consistent with those set out in the employment contract and permit application.

From 1 March 2026, employers are required to verify the Pre-Departure Course certificate submitted by first-time TCN applicants as part of the work permit application process. The certificate contains a QR code which the employer must scan to confirm its authenticity and validity prior to submission. Failure to include a valid and verified Pre-Departure Course certificate will result in the application being rejected.

For newly incorporated companies, the authorities generally expect at least one Maltese or EU/EEA employee to be engaged before sponsoring a third-country national.

Practical challenges often arise where foreign documents require legalisation/apostille and certified English translations. To minimise delays, it is generally preferable to obtain certified translations in Malta, as translations carried out abroad may require additional certification, legalisation or apostille formalities before being accepted.

Processing times.

Is there a fast track process / certification that business can obtain to expedite visa / permit processing?

Malta offers the Key Employee Initiative (KEI), a fast-track process for highly skilled third-country nationals employed in managerial, technical, or specialist positions. Eligible applications are generally processed within five working days from the submission of a complete application, however this is at a discretion of Identita, the entity managing the applications.

Malta also operates the Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI), which provides an accelerated route for certain skilled workers who may not qualify under the KEI but possess relevant expertise and experience.

What are the recent trends, both political and social that have impacted (or are anticipated to impact) your jurisdiction with regard to immigration policy and law?

Malta continues to attract a significant number of third-country nationals due to ongoing labour market demands, particularly in sectors experiencing shortages. At the same time, the authorities have increased their focus on compliance, with more detailed checks on employers, job positions, salary levels and supporting documentation.

There is also a growing emphasis on ensuring that the employment offered is genuine and that the information provided in applications is consistent with the actual role and employment conditions.

Are there any new and / or anticipated changes impacting immigration law and / or policy in your jurisdiction?

The main trend is towards stricter monitoring rather than major legislative changes.

Malta’s Labour Migration Policy regulates the employment of Third-Country Nationals (TCNs). It ensures work permits respond to genuine market gaps while protecting workers’ rights, enhancing retention, and supporting social infrastructure.

The updated framework features strict, phased enforcement measures:

Mandatory Vacancy Advertising: Employers must advertise roles on the Jobsplus portal and EURES for 2–3 weeks depending on the permit type.

Workforce Retention Limits: Permits will be refused if an enterprise’s employee termination rate exceeds specific thresholds. For medium and large enterprises, these thresholds are tightening to 45% and 40%, respectively, to prevent repeated staff turnover.

Visa and Application Rules: TCNs from visa-exempt countries applying within 60 days of Schengen entry can remain in Malta during processing, while those applying between days 61 and 90 must await the decision outside the Schengen Area.

Employers can expect continued attention from the authorities on compliance with immigration and employment requirements, including proper documentation, recruitment procedures and timely renewals.

How do you see technology developing and evolving to support immigration process in the future?

Immigration processes in Malta are becoming increasingly digital. Online submissions, electronic communication with authorities and digital document management have already improved efficiency.

Going forward, further digitalisation and integration between government systems should help speed up processing, improve verification of information and make compliance monitoring more effective.

What are the Right to Work requirements in your jurisdiction?

In Malta, the right to work depends on the individual’s nationality and immigration status.

EU/EEA/Swiss nationals generally have the right to work in Malta under EU free movement rules, subject to applicable registration requirements for longer stays.

Third-country nationals (TCNs) require authorisation to work in Malta. Depending on the circumstances, this may be through a Single Permit, EU Blue Card, Key Employee Initiative (KEI), Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI), Employment Licence, required for certain categories of employment, including short-term employment of less than six months and specific work arrangements, or another applicable route.

Employers must ensure that the employee’s permit covers the actual employment being carried out, and that the role, salary and conditions match the approved application.

For newly incorporated companies, the authorities may also expect evidence of an established business presence, including, in practice, having at least one Maltese or EU/EEA employee before sponsoring a third-country national.

What are the types of civil and criminal penalties employers may face for non-compliance with immigration rules i.e. employing an individual who does not have the Right to Work?

Employing a person without valid work authorisation may lead to fines, administrative action and, depending on the circumstances, criminal liability.

Employers may also face difficulties with future immigration applications and increased scrutiny from the authorities. Maintaining proper Right to Work checks, keeping records and monitoring permit expiry dates are therefore essential.

Are there labour market testing requirements in your jurisdiction and if so, what do they involve?

Yes. Malta applies Labour Market Testing (LMT) to many applications involving the employment of third-country nationals, although exemptions may apply under specific immigration routes or legislation.

Labour Market Testing is conducted by Jobsplus and generally involves an assessment of:

The labour market situation, including checks of the Unemployment Register and the availability of suitable Maltese, EU, EEA or Swiss candidates for the position.

The suitability of the prospective employee, including review of qualifications, professional experience, employment history, references and, where relevant, feedback from competent authorities or professional bodies.

The prospective employer, including verification of the legitimacy and operational needs of the business through review of staffing levels and turnover, business plans, Malta Business Registry records, evidence of business activity (such as work contracts, sites of work or operational documentation), and compliance with applicable employment requirements. As a general rule, employers are expected to have at least one Maltese or EU employee.

The purpose of the Labour Market Test is to ensure that employing a third-country national is justified, that no suitable candidates are readily available on the local or EU labour market, and that the employment is genuine and complies with Maltese labour migration requirements. Certain categories of applicants may be exempt from Labour Market Testing under applicable legislation or policy.

Are there quota requirements, restrictions or a cap on the numbers of foreign nationals hired per company in your jurisdiction?

Yes. Malta has introduced workforce planning measures which may limit the number of additional TCN applications an employer can submit, depending on the size and circumstances of the company.

The limits are calculated based on the employer’s existing workforce and apply differently depending on whether the company is a micro, small, medium or large enterprise. Companies that have been operating for less than three years are also subject to additional considerations.

Certain categories are generally exempt from these restrictions, including roles in critical sectors, healthcare, elderly and disability care, KEI applicants, certain skilled occupations and sportspersons.

The authorities may also consider specific exemptions where justified by the nature of the business or sector requirements.

Are there any exit procedures in your jurisdiction, if an individual is departing permanently?

In Malta, when a third-country national (TCN) terminates their employment and permanently departs from the island, the employer is required to submit a termination letter to support the revocation of the employee’s work permit. The TCN is also required to return their residence card to Identità.

Similarly, when an EU national permanently departs from Malta and is in employment, Identità must be notified through the relevant online portal, and any residence card issued to the individual must be returned.

Are there any requirements for medical certificates or vaccinations for your jurisdiction?

Health insurance requirements vary depending on the residence category.

TCN work permit holders applying for a Single Permit for the first time are required to provide proof of private health insurance with a minimum coverage of €100,000 as part of their application. However, once the Single Permit is issued and the individual is in active employment and paying social security contributions in Malta, they become entitled to access the Maltese public healthcare system and the private health insurance requirement does not apply to subsequent renewal applications.

Private health insurance remains a mandatory ongoing condition for the following categories:

Nomad Residence Permit holders — minimum coverage of €100,000;

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) applicants and beneficiaries — full EU-wide coverage required;

Global Residence Programme (GRP) and The Residence Programme (TRP) beneficiaries — comprehensive EU-wide coverage required;

Malta Retirement Programme (MRP) beneficiaries — comprehensive EU-wide coverage required;

Self-employed TCNs — comprehensive coverage of at least €100,000 required; and

Economically self-sufficient EU nationals registering on that basis — comprehensive EU-wide health insurance required.

EU nationals exercising employment-based treaty rights are not subject to a private health insurance requirement, as their entitlement to healthcare derives from their employment and social security status in Malta.

Under Maltese law, vaccination against Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Polio is obligatory. All TCN applicants, regardless of job category, must demonstrate immunity against these diseases. Where immunity cannot be evidenced, applicants are required to receive one combined Polio/Diphtheria vaccine dose in Malta prior to approval. Failure to comply will result in rejection of the health screening application. However it is always important to check the requirements of the individual application prior to applying to check the requirements for vaccination purposes.

There are no mandatory vaccinations required for entry into Malta for visitors or short-stay travellers. The vaccination obligations described above apply specifically to individuals taking up residence and/or applying for work permits.

Are there any language requirements for your jurisdiction?

Malta’s two official languages are Maltese and English. English is widely used in business, legal, and administrative contexts, and proficiency in English is a practical necessity for individuals residing and working in Malta. As of 5 January 2026 all third country nationals who are applying for a single permit in Malta need to do apply for a Pre-Departure Course prior to starting an application for the single permit, which also includes an interview that checks basic English proficiency.

What are the government costs associated with a typical employment based visa?

Government fees for a single permit in Malta for a year is currently at Eur600 for a year with a renewal of Eur150 for every year of renewal for up to (3) years if applicant is eligible.

Is a local contract of employment required in order to obtain a work based visa or work permit? Are there salary or other thresholds to be met by the migrant?

A signed local contract of employment issued by the Maltese employer is a mandatory requirement for all Single Permit applications. The contract must comply with Maltese employment law, including applicable minimum wage provisions, statutory leave entitlements, and any relevant sectoral collective agreements. The contract must accurately reflect the role, duties, and remuneration as set out in the permit application.

The salary thresholds as at 18th June 2026 are as follows:

Single Permit – he salary must meet at least the national minimum wage applicable under Maltese law. The salary must be appropriate and commensurate with the position being offered;

Single Permit – Specialist Employee Initiative – minimum basic gross annual salary of €30,000;

Single Permit – Key Employee Initiative – minimum basic gross annual salary of €45,000;

Blue Card Applicants – the gross annual salary must be at least 1.5 times the average gross annual salary in Malta, as published by the National Statistics Office (NSO) in the Labour Force Survey. This threshold is revised periodically in line with NSO publications.

What are the maximum periods of stay for individuals on an employment based visa / work permit?

For individuals on an employment-based work permit in Malta, there is currently no fixed maximum period of stay, provided eligibility conditions continue to be met and the permit is renewed in a timely manner. Permits are renewable indefinitely, subject to the continued existence of the underlying employment relationship, the employer’s ongoing compliance with Maltese employment law, and the absence of any grounds for refusal or revocation.

Does your jurisdiction allow dual nationality?

Yes, Malta allows dual nationality.

What are the most positive aspects of your immigration system compared to the rest of the world?

Malta’s immigration system offers a number of distinctive advantages that compare favourably with other jurisdictions globally:

EU membership and free movement – as a full EU Member State, Malta offers residents and citizens access to the EU’s free movement area, with significant implications for business mobility, career development, and family life across 27 Member States;

– as a full EU Member State, Malta offers residents and citizens access to the EU’s free movement area, with significant implications for business mobility, career development, and family life across 27 Member States; English as an official language – Malta is one of only two EU Member States with English as an official language, making it exceptionally accessible to international professionals, investors, and their families without the language barriers encountered in most other EU jurisdictions;

– Malta is one of only two EU Member States with English as an official language, making it exceptionally accessible to international professionals, investors, and their families without the language barriers encountered in most other EU jurisdictions; Clear and structured residence pathways – Malta offers well-defined immigration routes for employed persons, self-employed individuals, investors, retirees, remote workers, and family members, with clear eligibility criteria and documented processing procedures;

– Malta offers well-defined immigration routes for employed persons, self-employed individuals, investors, retirees, remote workers, and family members, with clear eligibility criteria and documented processing procedures; Long-term settlement and citizenship – Malta provides genuine opportunities for long-term settlement and, ultimately, citizenship by naturalisation, conferring the full rights of EU citizenship including the right to live, work, and study across the EU. Malta permits dual nationality, meaning applicants are not required to renounce their existing citizenship;

– Malta provides genuine opportunities for long-term settlement and, ultimately, citizenship by naturalisation, conferring the full rights of EU citizenship including the right to live, work, and study across the EU. Malta permits dual nationality, meaning applicants are not required to renounce their existing citizenship; Competitive tax regime – Malta’s tax framework is one of the most competitive in the EU, combining a range of targeted incentives for internationally mobile professionals, retirees, and investors. The Tax Treatment of Highly Skilled Individuals (HSI) Rules and the Senior Employees of Family Offices, Back Offices and Treasury Management Operations Tax Rules both offer a flat 15% income tax rate on qualifying employment income for senior professionals in eligible sectors. The Global Residence Programme, The Residence Programme, and the Malta Retirement Programme similarly offer preferential flat tax rates on foreign income remitted to Malta. Malta’s corporate tax framework provides an effective rate of approximately 5% following the application of the shareholder refund mechanism, and an extensive network of over 80 double taxation treaties further reduces withholding taxes and facilitates cross-border tax planning. Together, these measures make Malta one of the most fiscally attractive jurisdictions in the EU for high-earning professionals, family offices, retirees, and investors alike.

– Malta’s tax framework is one of the most competitive in the EU, combining a range of targeted incentives for internationally mobile professionals, retirees, and investors. The Tax Treatment of Highly Skilled Individuals (HSI) Rules and the Senior Employees of Family Offices, Back Offices and Treasury Management Operations Tax Rules both offer a flat 15% income tax rate on qualifying employment income for senior professionals in eligible sectors. The Global Residence Programme, The Residence Programme, and the Malta Retirement Programme similarly offer preferential flat tax rates on foreign income remitted to Malta. Malta’s corporate tax framework provides an effective rate of approximately 5% following the application of the shareholder refund mechanism, and an extensive network of over 80 double taxation treaties further reduces withholding taxes and facilitates cross-border tax planning. Together, these measures make Malta one of the most fiscally attractive jurisdictions in the EU for high-earning professionals, family offices, retirees, and investors alike. Strong worker protections – Maltese employment law provides robust protections for all workers regardless of nationality, including equal treatment provisions, minimum wage guarantees, statutory leave entitlements, and access to the Maltese public healthcare system through social security contributions;

– Maltese employment law provides robust protections for all workers regardless of nationality, including equal treatment provisions, minimum wage guarantees, statutory leave entitlements, and access to the Maltese public healthcare system through social security contributions; Family reunification – Malta’s immigration framework provides structured family reunification pathways, allowing eligible migrants to bring their spouse, children, and in certain cases dependent parents to Malta under a derived residence status;

– Malta’s immigration framework provides structured family reunification pathways, allowing eligible migrants to bring their spouse, children, and in certain cases dependent parents to Malta under a derived residence status; Fast-track routes for skilled professionals – the Key Employee Initiative (KEI) and Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) provide expedited processing for skilled and senior professionals, offering processing timelines significantly shorter than those available in comparable EU jurisdictions;

– the Key Employee Initiative (KEI) and Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) provide expedited processing for skilled and senior professionals, offering processing timelines significantly shorter than those available in comparable EU jurisdictions; Family office framework – Malta has developed a dedicated legal framework for private family offices, making it an attractive jurisdiction for high-net-worth families seeking to centralise the management of their wealth, investments, and succession planning within an EU-regulated environment;

– Malta has developed a dedicated legal framework for private family offices, making it an attractive jurisdiction for high-net-worth families seeking to centralise the management of their wealth, investments, and succession planning within an EU-regulated environment; Mediterranean quality of life – Malta’s climate, safety record, healthcare system, international schools, and relatively affordable cost of living compared to Northern European hubs are significant pull factors for internationally mobile professionals and their families.

Are you facing any challenges resulting from a shortage of skills. If yes, which skills?

Yes. Malta continues to experience skills shortages across a number of sectors, driven by a tight labour market, sustained economic growth and increasing demand for specialised expertise. The National Skills Strategy 2026–2035 identifies shortages in digital and information and communications technology skills, artificial intelligence, engineering and technical professions, research and innovation, green and sustainability-related skills, healthcare, and education, including shortages in specific teaching disciplines. It also highlights increasing demand for transversal skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, leadership, creativity and adaptability. As a result, employers increasingly rely on international recruitment to address skills gaps in key sectors.

These findings are supported by the Malta Skills Survey conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) in 2022, with preliminary results published in 2023, which provides statistical evidence of skills distribution and mismatch across the working-age population, particularly in relation to digital, communication and care-related skills.

The Government has also addressed these shortages through the 2025 Labour Migration Policy Strategy, which includes targeted bilateral recruitment agreements with third countries, sector-specific exemptions for shortage occupations, the Skills Pass system for hospitality, construction and care sectors, and continued investment in the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology and the University of Malta to strengthen domestic skills output.

Are there any plans in place to address green skills and/or to support transition to green economies?

Yes. Malta has established a policy framework to support green skills development and the transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy. This is primarily aligned with the EU Green Deal and Malta’s national climate objectives.

Key supporting policy documents include:

National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP 2021–2030): Sets Malta’s binding commitments on renewable energy, energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and decarbonisation measures across transport, buildings, and energy infrastructure.

Low Carbon Development Strategy: Outlines Malta’s long-term pathway towards climate neutrality and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in line with EU net-zero targets.

Malta Vision 2050 / Sustainability Strategy: Provides the overarching framework integrating sustainability, circular economy, biodiversity protection, and green economic development.

EU Green Deal / Fit for 55: Malta participates in EU-wide decarbonisation and sustainability initiatives, which provide the overarching framework for national green transition policies and targets.

National Skills Strategy 2026–2035: Identifies green and sustainability-related skills as a priority area, alongside digital and technical skills, to support Malta’s economic transition.

These strategies are complemented by ongoing investment in education and training through educational institutions, as well as EU funding mechanisms supporting green transition initiatives.

Originally published by Legal 500.