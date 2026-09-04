Schools In Malta For Expat Families: A Relocation Guide To Education – Part 2

Relocating to Malta with children raises important questions about school enrolment, language requirements, and eligibility for public education. This comprehensive guide addresses the most common concerns families face when navigating Malta's education system, from mid-year enrolment possibilities to documentation requirements and the role immigration status plays in accessing schools.

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Frequently Asked Questions: Schooling and Education in Malta

Can my child start school in Malta after the academic year has already begun?

Yes. Although many families relocate before the start of the scholastic year in September, children may often enrol during the academic year, provided the necessary documentation is available and a suitable school placement can be arranged.

Does my child need to speak Maltese before enrolling?

No. Many children relocate to Malta without any prior knowledge of Maltese. English is widely spoken and used throughout the education system, and schools have considerable experience supporting international students as they adapt to their new environment.

Are Government (public) schools in Malta free for third-country nationals?

Government schools are generally available free of charge to children who are legally residing in Malta and satisfy the applicable eligibility requirements. The family’s immigration status and residence arrangements will determine eligibility in each individual case.

Can my child attend school while our residence application is still being processed?

This depends on the immigration route under which the family is relocating and the stage reached in the application process. As each situation differs, families are encouraged to seek professional advice before making relocation arrangements.

Are there international schools in Malta?

Yes. Malta has several well-established independent and international schools offering high-quality education, with many delivering lessons primarily in English and some following internationally recognised curricula.

What documents are usually required to enrol a child in school?

Although requirements vary, schools will commonly request the child’s passport, birth certificate, previous school reports, proof of residence in Malta and documentation confirming the family’s legal residence status. Additional documents, including certified translations or vaccination records, may also be required depending on the family’s circumstances.

Do Government schools provide school transport?

Government school transport may be available to eligible students, subject to the applicable regulations and the family’s place of residence.

At what age does compulsory education begin in Malta?

Compulsory education begins at the age of five and continues until the age of sixteen. However, many children begin attending kindergarten from the age of three, allowing them to become familiar with the school environment before commencing compulsory education.

Why should families seek immigration advice before relocating to Malta?

Relocating involves much more than obtaining a residence permit. Careful planning can help families understand their immigration options, prepare the required documentation, organise school enrolment and ensure a smooth transition to life in Malta. Professional advice at an early stage can often save considerable time and help avoid unnecessary delays.

Immigration Advice for Families Moving to Malta

Relocating a family to Malta involves both immigration formalities and practical arrangements such as school enrolment, and each family’s circumstances differ.

GVZH Advocates’ Immigration and Private Clients Team advises individuals and families on the residence and immigration programmes available in Malta, including the requirements applicable to accompanying dependants. Families considering a move to Malta are welcome to contact us to discuss their circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.