Schools In Malta For Expat Families: A Relocation Guide To Education – Part 1

Malta offers expat families a comprehensive education system with government, church, and international schools providing diverse curricula in an English-speaking environment. Understanding school options, costs, and enrolment procedures is essential for families planning their relocation to this Mediterranean destination.

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Relocating to a new country is an exciting milestone, but for families it also brings several important practical considerations. Among the first questions parents ask when planning a move is where their children will attend school, so this guide sets out the schools in Malta for expat families and the options open to them.

Malta has established itself as one of Europe’s most attractive destinations for international professionals, investors, entrepreneurs and remote workers. Alongside its thriving economy, English-speaking environment and high quality of life, the country offers an education system that welcomes students from around the world. Whether a family is relocating through employment, or another residence pathway, parents can be reassured that Malta provides a wide range of educational opportunities for children of all ages.

Understanding the Maltese Education System: What Expat Families Should Know

Education in Malta is compulsory for children between the ages of five and sixteen. However, many children begin attending kindergarten from the age of three, allowing them to develop social, language and learning skills before entering primary school.

The education system follows a structured progression through kindergarten, primary education, secondary education and post-secondary studies before students may continue to university or vocational education. Malta’s education system maintains its own unique bilingual identity, with both Maltese and English recognised as official languages. As a result, children benefit from studying in an environment where English is widely spoken and used throughout much of the curriculum.

The academic year generally begins during the last week of September and concludes towards the end of June. Throughout the year, students enjoy several holiday periods, including the Christmas holidays, Carnival break, Easter holidays and the summer recess.

Government Schools in Malta for Expat Families

Many parents are pleasantly surprised to discover that Government schools in Malta offer a high standard of education and are available free of charge to children who are legally residing in the country and satisfy the applicable eligibility requirements.

Government schools are administered by the Ministry responsible for Education and are located throughout Malta and Gozo, making them easily accessible to families regardless of where they choose to live. Children attending these schools benefit from qualified educators, inclusive learning environments and access to educational support services designed to meet a variety of learning needs.

School placement is generally determined by residential address, which is why securing accommodation before starting the enrolment process is sensible.

Among the schools in Malta for expat families, Government schools represent an excellent opportunity for children to integrate into Maltese society while receiving a high-quality education in a multicultural environment.

Church Schools

Church schools have long formed an important part of Malta’s educational landscape. Although these schools are heavily subsidised and do not generally charge tuition fees, admission is highly competitive and places are often allocated through an annual ballot system.

Many families are attracted by the strong academic reputation of Church schools, their emphasis on values-based education and their broad range of extracurricular activities. Parents should nevertheless be aware that although tuition is subsidised, additional expenses such as uniforms, books, transport and school activities remain payable.

Independent and International Schools

Families seeking an international environment may prefer one of Malta’s independent schools, which typically offer smaller classes, modern facilities and a student body drawn from many nationalities. Most teach primarily in English, and the range of curricula is genuinely varied. Alongside schools following the Maltese National Curriculum with enhanced academic and extracurricular provision, families will find Cambridge IGCSEs, the International Baccalaureate, and a United States curriculum leading to an American high school diploma with Advanced Placement courses, delivered under US accreditation. For families who may relocate again, or whose children are likely to apply to universities abroad, that choice matters.

What Are the Costs of Private Schools in Malta?

Cost is often the deciding factor when comparing schools in Malta for expat families. While Government schools provide free education to eligible students, many opt for Malta’s independent or international schools, which often provide an English-speaking, multicultural environment and, in some cases, internationally recognised curricula.

Tuition fees vary according to the school, the child’s age and year of study, but generally range from approximately €3,000 to €10,000 or more per year, with certain international schools charging higher fees. Additional costs may include registration fees, uniforms, textbooks, transport and extracurricular activities.

Compared with international schools in other popular European relocation destinations, where annual tuition fees can be considerably higher, Malta can offer a comparatively affordable option for families seeking private or international education in an English-speaking environment.

Demand can be high, particularly at kindergarten and primary level, and some schools operate waiting lists. Families are therefore encouraged to apply in advance and contact their preferred school directly for current fees, availability and admission requirements.

A Bilingual Learning Environment

For most parents comparing schools in Malta for expat families, the language of instruction is a decisive factor, and this is where Malta’s bilingual culture is one of its greatest educational strengths. English is spoken extensively throughout the country and is widely used as a language of instruction within schools, while Maltese forms an integral part of everyday learning and national identity.

Children arriving from overseas often adapt remarkably quickly, particularly where English is already their first or second language. For students requiring additional assistance, schools offer support to help them develop both their English and Maltese language skills, enabling them to integrate confidently into the classroom and wider school community.

Education and Immigration: Planning Your Family’s Relocation

Choosing the right immigration route is only one aspect of relocating successfully to Malta. Parents must also consider housing, healthcare, schooling and the practical arrangements that accompany moving to a new country.

Whatever the relocation route, families should start planning their children’s education early. Doing so allows sufficient time to identify suitable schools, gather the necessary documentation and complete enrolment procedures before the start of the academic year.

Early preparation is particularly beneficial for families seeking admission to independent schools, where waiting lists may apply.

How to Enrol Your Child in a Government School in Malta

Once a family has legally relocated to Malta and obtained, or is in the process of obtaining, the appropriate residence status, parents may begin the enrolment process for their children in a government school.

Enrolment is coordinated through the Ministry responsible for Education and the relevant educational authorities, with school placement generally determined by the family’s residential address. Families are therefore encouraged to secure accommodation before commencing the enrolment process, as proof of residence will usually be required.

Although the documentation requested may vary depending on each family’s circumstances, parents will typically be asked to provide their child’s passport, birth certificate, previous school reports or transcripts, proof of residence in Malta and documentation confirming the family’s legal status in the country. Schools may also request vaccination records or other health documentation where applicable.

If the child has been educated outside Malta, parents may be asked to provide certified translations of academic records if these are not issued in English or Maltese. It is therefore advisable to prepare these documents before relocating whenever possible, as this can help avoid unnecessary delays.

Families arriving after the beginning of the scholastic year should not be discouraged. In many cases, children may still enrol during the academic year, subject to the availability of places and the completion of the required formalities. The relevant educational authorities will guide parents through the placement process to ensure that children are enrolled in the most appropriate year according to their age and previous educational background.

As the enrolment process may differ depending on the family’s immigration status and individual circumstances, obtaining professional guidance before relocating can often make the transition significantly smoother.

Why International Families Choose Malta

Malta has become an increasingly multicultural country, and schools across the islands host students of numerous nationalities. Children build friendships across cultures in a safe, welcoming and English-speaking society. Combined with a strong healthcare system, a strategic Mediterranean location and an excellent quality of life, it is a proposition that continues to attract families seeking long-term stability.

Immigration Advice for Families Moving to Malta

Relocating a family to Malta involves both immigration formalities and practical arrangements such as school enrolment, and each family’s circumstances differ.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.