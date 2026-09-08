Cyprus Citizenship For Highly Skilled Employees

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Cyprus has introduced an accelerated process to citizenship for certain highly skilled foreign employees working for qualifying companies in the Republic.

Sometimes referred to in the market as the “Golden Knowledge” route, the framework is not an investment-based citizenship programme. Instead, it is a citizenship-by-naturalisation route designed to attract and retain highly skilled professionals who live and work in Cyprus and contribute to the country’s economy.

For eligible applicants, the required period of residence may effectively be reduced to four or five years, depending principally on the applicant’s level of knowledge of the Greek language. An accelerated examination procedure is also available.

For international professionals who have established their careers and lives in Cyprus, this represents one of the most significant developments in Cyprus immigration and citizenship law in recent years.

What is the Cyprus “Golden Knowledge” route?

The expression “Golden Knowledge” is a convenient description used in the market for the special naturalisation provisions applicable to highly skilled employees of qualifying companies.

The legal basis is found in Article 111B of the Civil Registry Law, Law 141(I)/2002, as amended.

Unlike historical citizenship-by-investment arrangements, eligibility is not based on purchasing property or making a prescribed investment.

Instead, the framework focuses on factors including:

lawful and genuine residence in Cyprus,

qualifying highly skilled employment,

knowledge of the Greek language,

knowledge of the contemporary political and social reality of Cyprus,

good character,

suitable accommodation and financial stability, and

an intention to continue residing in Cyprus.

Accordingly, the route is particularly relevant to executives, technology professionals, specialists and other highly qualified individuals who have relocated to Cyprus for employment.

Citizenship after 4 or 5 years: How does it work?

One of the most important advantages of the regime is the reduced qualifying residence period.

Route 1 – Greek Language at B1 Level

An eligible highly skilled employee who demonstrates knowledge of Greek at B1 level may apply after:

at least 3 years of qualifying residence accumulated during the preceding ten years, plus

the 12 months of lawful and continuous residence immediately preceding the application.

In practical terms, this can result in eligibility after approximately 4 years of qualifying residence.

Route 2 – Greek Language at A2 Level

Where the applicant demonstrates Greek at A2 level, the requirement is:

at least 4 years of qualifying residence accumulated during the preceding ten years; plus

the 12 months of lawful and continuous residence immediately preceding the application.

This can therefore result in eligibility after approximately 5 years of qualifying residence.

This distinction is important. References to “three-year” or “four-year” citizenship can be misleading because the immediately preceding 12-month continuous residence requirement must also be satisfied.

What does “Continuous Residence” mean?

Applicants are not necessarily required to remain physically in Cyprus every single day. During the 12 months immediately preceding the application, absences from Cyprus of up to 90 days in total do not interrupt the required continuity of residence.

The calculation of residence can nevertheless become important for professionals who travel frequently for business or spend substantial periods outside Cyprus.

At AGPLAW, we can review an applicant’s entry and exit history before an application is filed and calculate the qualifying residence period to identify any potential issues in advance.

Who qualifies as a “Highly Skilled Employee”?

Not every foreign employee working in Cyprus automatically falls within the accelerated framework. The legislation and applicable government policy identify specific categories of highly skilled employees working for qualifying companies.

Depending on the particular employment category and immigration status, relevant criteria may include the applicant’s:

position within the qualifying company

gross monthly remuneration

academic or professional qualifications

relevant professional experience

immigration and employment status and

period of employment in qualifying highly skilled employment.

For certain categories, a gross monthly salary of at least €2500, together with the required academic qualifications or relevant professional experience, is an important part of the eligibility assessment.

Importantly, under the current framework, an applicant must generally have completed at least two years of qualifying highly skilled employment before submitting the application.

The applicant must also remain employed by a qualifying company when the application is submitted and when it is examined. For this reason, citizenship eligibility should not be assessed solely by counting years of residence in Cyprus.

Which Employers qualify?

The accelerated provisions apply to highly skilled employees of companies and organisations falling within the categories recognised under the relevant Cyprus Government framework.

These include, subject to the applicable requirements:

companies of foreign interests operating in Cyprus

Cyprus shipping companies

Cyprus high-tech or innovation companies

pharmaceutical companies

companies active in the fields of biogenetics and biotechnology, and

recognised international institutions of higher or tertiary education in relation to qualifying teaching personnel.

Whether the employer itself qualifies is therefore one of the first matters that should be verified before an individual proceeds with a citizenship application.

Greek language requirement

Applicants must demonstrate the required knowledge of the Greek language. The level achieved has a direct effect on the residence period:

Greek Language Level Earlier Qualifying Residence Immediately Preceding Residence Effective Minimum B1 3 years 12 months Approx. 4 years A2 4 years 12 months Approx. 5 years

For professionals planning ahead, the difference between A2 and B1 can therefore have a material impact on when they become eligible to apply.

An individual who expects to make Cyprus his or her long-term home should consider the language requirement well before reaching the relevant residence threshold, rather than beginning preparations only when the required years have elapsed.

Knowledge of Cyprus

In addition to Greek-language proficiency, applicants are required to demonstrate sufficient knowledge of the contemporary political and social reality of Cyprus. This is a separate eligibility requirement and should form part of the applicant’s preparation for naturalisation.

Good character and other naturalisation requirements

Satisfying the employment and residence criteria does not automatically result in citizenship. Applicants must satisfy the wider statutory naturalisation requirements, including requirements relating to:

good character

lawful residence

suitable accommodation

stable and regular financial resources

compliance with the applicable immigration framework, and

genuine intention to continue residing in Cyprus.

Each application is considered individually by the competent authorities. Citizenship should therefore never be presented as automatic merely because the minimum number of residence years has been completed.

Is property ownership required?

No. An applicant is not required to purchase residential property merely in order to qualify under this citizenship route.

The authorities require evidence of suitable accommodation, which may, depending on the circumstances and supporting documentation, include rented accommodation.

This is an important distinction between the present naturalisation framework and Cyprus’s former investment-based citizenship arrangements.

Can Family Members benefit?

The position of family members requires careful consideration because different provisions may apply depending on the relationship and age of the family member.

The legislation makes provision for certain family members of qualifying highly skilled applicants, while separate citizenship provisions may apply to minor children and other dependants.

Accordingly, where a professional intends to obtain citizenship together with, or ultimately for the benefit of, his or her family, the family’s overall citizenship strategy should ideally be considered at the outset.

AGPLAW can assess the position of the principal applicant together with the spouse or civil partner and children and advise on the appropriate applications and timing for each family member.

Accelerated Examination – Can the Application be examined within eight months?

Qualifying highly skilled applicants may request accelerated examination of their naturalisation application. Under the applicable framework, the accelerated procedure provides for examination within a period not exceeding eight months, subject to the statutory conditions and payment of the applicable accelerated examination fee.

The accelerated examination fee is currently €5,000, in addition to the ordinary application and citizenship-related government fees.

The eight-month period relates to the examination procedure. It should not be understood as a guarantee that citizenship will automatically be granted within eight months.

The competent authorities retain responsibility for examining the application and determining whether all statutory requirements have been satisfied.

When should a highly skilled professional start planning?

Ideally, years before the citizenship application itself. Early planning can make a considerable difference.

A professional who has recently relocated to Cyprus can already consider:

whether his or her employer is a qualifying company whether the employment position satisfies the highly skilled criteria whether salary, qualifications and professional experience satisfy the applicable requirements whether the residence history is being accumulated correctly whether A2 or B1 Greek should be targeted how international travel may affect residence calculations whether immigration permits and employment arrangements remain compliant and how citizenship planning should be coordinated for the applicant’s family.

AGPLAW Citizenship Eligibility Review

Before proceeding with an application, AGPLAW Immigration & Migration Advisory Team can undertake a preliminary citizenship eligibility review for highly skilled professionals.

Depending on the circumstances, our review may include:

confirmation of whether the employer falls within a qualifying category

assessment of the applicant’s employment position and highly skilled status

review of salary, qualifications and professional experience

calculation of qualifying residence based on the applicant’s Cyprus entry and exit history

identification of the applicable A2 or B1 route

review of the two-year qualifying employment requirement

consideration of spouse, civil partner and children

identification of documentary or immigration-status gaps, and

preparation of a roadmap towards the earliest legally available application date.

This allows an applicant to understand whether he or she presently qualifies, when eligibility is expected to arise and what should be done in the meantime.

How AGPLAW Can Assist

AGPLAW advises international professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and their families on Cyprus immigration, permanent residence, citizenship, employment, corporate structuring and private client matters.

Our assistance in relation to citizenship for highly skilled employees may include:

initial eligibility assessment,

residence and travel-history analysis,

verification of employer and employment eligibility,

advice concerning Greek-language and other statutory requirements

preparation of a personalised citizenship roadmap

review and preparation of supporting documentation

coordination of family applications

filing and management of the naturalisation application

assistance with accelerated examination requests

communication with the competent Cyprus authorities throughout the process.

For professionals who are still considering relocation to Cyprus, we can also advise on the appropriate immigration, employment, tax and corporate framework from the outset, allowing future citizenship eligibility to form part of the longer-term relocation strategy.

Considering Cyprus Citizenship?

If you are a highly skilled professional already living and working in Cyprus, or are considering relocating to Cyprus, AGPLAW can assess whether the accelerated naturalisation framework may apply to you.

The most useful first step is not simply to count the number of years you have lived in Cyprus. It is to examine your residence history, employer, employment status, qualifications, Greek-language level and family circumstances together.

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC