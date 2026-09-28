Around The Globe Podcast: Saliba Haig On Malta Visa, Residence And Citizenship Options

what's inside

A practical discussion of Malta work permits, remote-worker residence, family reunification, permanent residence and citizenship options.

Dr Antoine Saliba Haig joined Kingsley Napley partner Ilda de Sousa for the Malta episode of Around the Globe: Your Visa Guide, a podcast series examining immigration systems and visa routes across different jurisdictions. The discussion focuses on the range of Malta visa, residence and citizenship options, including employer-sponsored work permits, residence for remote workers, family reunification, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme and Malta’s amended Citizenship by Merit framework. The episode places these different legal routes within the wider practical decisions facing individuals and families considering Malta as a destination.

Key Legal Points

Malta’s immigration framework includes different routes for employment, remote work, family relocation and longer-term residence .

. Employer-sponsored work permits form part of the options discussed for individuals relocating to Malta for employment.

The episode considers residence options aimed at digital nomads and remote workers.

Family reunification is identified as a distinct part of Malta’s immigration framework.

is identified as a distinct part of Malta’s immigration framework. Longer-term options discussed include the Malta Permanent Residence Programme and the amended Malta Citizenship by Merit framework.

Who Is This For

The discussion is relevant to internationally mobile individuals and families considering Malta for employment, remote working, family relocation or longer-term residence, as well as professional advisers assessing Malta immigration options for clients.

What This Means for You

Malta offers several legally distinct immigration and residence routes rather than a single solution for internationally mobile individuals and families. Selecting the appropriate route therefore starts with the applicant’s underlying objective – employment, remote work, joining family members, establishing permanent residence or considering eligibility under Malta’s citizenship laws.

Practical Insights from the Interview

Kingsley Napley’s Around the Globe: Your Visa Guide series was created to examine immigration systems through conversations with specialist lawyers in different jurisdictions. Episode 3 focuses on Malta, with host Ilda de Sousa, Partner at Kingsley Napley, joined by Dr Antoine Saliba Haig, Partner at Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates.

The Malta discussion spans several different points in the mobility journey. These range from employer-sponsored work permits and residence arrangements for remote workers to family reunification and longer-term residence planning. The episode also addresses the Malta Permanent Residence Programme and Malta’s amended Citizenship by Merit framework.

The breadth of the discussion is significant. International relocation decisions are rarely answered simply by asking whether someone can “get a visa”. The relevant legal status depends on why the individual is moving, how long they intend to remain, whether family members are relocating, and whether the objective is temporary residence, permanent residence or a matter arising under citizenship law.

Original Interview: Around the Globe – Your Visa Guide, Episode 3: Malta

Published by Kingsley Napley, the episode features Ilda de Sousa in conversation with Antoine Saliba Haig on Malta visa, residence and citizenship options.

Link to Listen:Around the globe – your visa guide (Episode 3: Malta)

Malta Immigration Options Discussed

The episode identifies a number of different Malta immigration routes relevant to individuals and families.

Employer-sponsored work permits are considered in the context of individuals relocating to Malta for employment.

Digital nomad and remote-worker residence is discussed as another category for internationally mobile professionals whose work does not necessarily require employment by a Malta-based organisation.

Family reunification forms another part of the discussion, reflecting the importance of considering family members alongside the immigration position of the principal person relocating.

For individuals and families considering a longer-term connection with Malta, the episode also addresses the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, alongside the country’s amended Citizenship by Merit framework.

These routes serve different legal purposes. Their inclusion within one discussion reinforces the importance of considering the intended duration, purpose and family context of a move before selecting an immigration route.

Legal and Practical Implications

The Malta episode reflects a wider development in international mobility advice: residence planning increasingly requires advisers to distinguish carefully between different legal statuses rather than treating visas, residence and citizenship as interchangeable concepts.

For an employee, the starting point may be the legal basis for working and residing in Malta. For a remote professional, the appropriate analysis may concern a residence status designed around location-independent work. Families may need to consider how the immigration position of spouses, partners, children or other qualifying relatives interacts with the principal applicant’s status.

Permanent residence raises a different set of objectives from temporary or employment-based residence. Citizenship is distinct again and should be assessed under the applicable citizenship law and on its own legal basis.

The practical implication is that immigration planning should start with the client’s circumstances and long-term objective rather than with the name of a particular route.

Our Collaboration with Kingsley Napley

Kingsley Napley describes Around the Globe: Your Visa Guide as part of its wider international approach, bringing together immigration lawyers from different jurisdictions to explain how national immigration systems operate and what the principal routes may mean for individuals, families and businesses. The firm notes that its international work is supported by a long-standing network of specialist lawyers across multiple countries.

Antoine Saliba Haig’s participation as the Malta specialist reflects this form of cross-border professional collaboration. International immigration matters frequently require coordinated advice between the client’s existing lawyers or advisers and specialists qualified or experienced in the destination jurisdiction.

About Antoine Saliba Haig

Dr Antoine Saliba Haig is Partner, Immigration & Global Mobility at Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates. His practice focuses on Maltese immigration, residence and citizenship matters for internationally mobile individuals and families. In the Around the Globe: Your Visa Guide Malta episode, he contributes the Maltese practitioner perspective across employment-based immigration, remote-worker residence, family reunification, permanent residence and citizenship matters.

His work forms part of the firm’s wider Immigration & Global Mobility practice, advising private clients and their professional advisers on the legal implications of establishing residence or a longer-term connection with Malta.

How Our Immigration & Global Mobility Lawyers Can Help You

Chetcuti Cauchi’s Immigration & Global Mobility lawyers advise individuals, families and businesses on Maltese immigration and residence matters, including work and residence permissions, family relocation, permanent residence and citizenship law.

Where several routes may potentially be relevant, the legal assessment should begin with the applicant’s nationality, family circumstances, intended activity in Malta and longer-term objectives. Immigration advice may also need to be coordinated with separate tax, property or private client advice where these issues form part of the wider relocation.