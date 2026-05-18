Malta Permanent Residence For Indians

Malta has become an increasingly attractive destination for Indian nationals seeking stability, international mobility, and a secure European base. Through the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), Indian citizens can obtain permanent residence in a reputable EU Member State through a structured and regulated framework, requiring a property investment and government contributions amounting to €99,000.

It is also possible for applicants to commence this process by applying for a temporary residence card issued in just 1 month, until the full processing of the application is completed.

The Programme is underpinned by a robust legal framework, allowing the Main Applicant to include their spouse or long-term partner, children up to 28 years of age, as well as parents (including parents-in-law) and grandparents. All included dependants are granted the right to reside in Malta on a permanent basis.

Unlike many residence schemes globally, Malta offers a permanent status from the outset, combined with long-term legal certainty. All applications are subject to a rigorous, multi-layered due diligence process designed to ensure that only fit and proper individuals are granted Maltese permanent residency.

Why Indians are Choosing Malta

Indian investors and families are typically not just looking for a visa, they are looking for certainty, mobility, and long-term planning options.

Malta addresses these objectives in several ways:

Schengen Access: Visa-free travel across 27 European countries for short stays. This means that applicants no longer need to apply for the bureaucratic process to apply for a visa.

Visa-free travel across 27 European countries for short stays. This means that applicants no longer need to apply for the bureaucratic process to apply for a visa. English-Speaking Environment: Malta is the only EU country with English as an official language

Malta is the only EU country with English as an official language Stable Legal System: A well-regulated EU jurisdiction with a strong rule of law

A well-regulated EU jurisdiction with a strong rule of law Education, Healthcare and Lifestyle: Access to reputable schools, universities, hospitals and a high quality of life

Access to reputable schools, universities, hospitals and a high quality of life Strategic Location: A gateway between Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa

A gateway between Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa Growing Indian Community: A thriving Indian community offers cultural familiarity, festivals like Diwali, and strong support networks.

A thriving Indian community offers cultural familiarity, festivals like Diwali, and strong support networks. No Obligation to Live in Malta: There is no minimum stay requirement. You can obtain and maintain permanent residency while living primarily in India or travelling freely.

For Indian families, Malta often serves as a “Plan B” jurisdiction, offering flexibility without requiring immediate relocation.

What is the Malta Permanent Residence Programme

The MPRP is Malta’s official residency-by-investment programme for non-EU nationals. It grants permanent residency directly upon approval (not a temporary permit). The programme is managed by Residency Malta Agency and is known for its robustness, efficiency, and clear rules.

Successful applicants receive a residence card (valid for 5 years and renewable every 5 years), a permanent residence certificate and enjoy lifelong residency rights.

Key Requirements & Eligibility for Indian Applicants

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) remains open exclusively to non-EU nationals.

The regulations, also set out who may qualify as dependants of the main applicant. These include:

The spouse of the main applicant, in a monogamous marriage or in a relationship of similar status, with the term “spouse” being gender-neutral for MPRP purposes;

Children of the main applicant or their spouse, including adopted children, who are not married, financially dependent on the applicant and under the age of 29.

Parents or grandparents of the main applicant or their spouse, provided they are financially dependent on the applicant.

Adult children of the main applicant or spouse who have a disability.

Applicants must also:

Demonstrate legitimate source of funds and wealth

Maintain a clean criminal record

Not pose any reputational or security risk

Meet minimum asset thresholds, and provide evidence that the applicant is in possession of assets having a value of not less than €500,000 out of which a minimum of €150,000 shall be in the form of financial assets. Alternatively, the applicant may declare that he is in possession of not less than €650,000 out of which a minimum of €75,000 shall be in the form of financial assets.

Here is a clear breakdown of the main financial requirements needed to apply for the MPRP:

Property Purchase Option Property Rental Option Government Admin Fee €60,000 €60,000 Government Contribution €37,000 €37,000 Property Purchase €375,000 (minimum) n/a Property Rental n/a €14,000 per year (minimum) Charitable Donation €2,000 €2,000 Total (excluding property/rent) €99,000 + Property €99,000 + Annual Rent

An additional government fee of €7,500 applies for each additional adult child and parents of the applicant/spouse.

Applicants are not required to purchase or lease a property in Malta upon submission of the application. After receiving the Letter of Approval in Principle, applicans have 8 months to complete the property purchase or lease and submit proof.

Benefits of Malta Permanent Residence

The main benefits of obtaining residency under the MPRP include:

Residency for life

Possibility to apply for a temporary residence permit

All the family can apply together in one application.

Property bought under the programme can be rented out

Addition of unmarried and financially dependent children up to the age of 28.

Addition of financially dependent parents and grandparents

Children obtaining Malta PR with the main applicant, will not lose their PR status if they get married or start employment after they obtain PR

Children obtaining Malta PR with the main applicant, can also obtain PR status for their future spouse and children

Permanent Residence effective on approval

Visa Free Travel in the Schengen Area

No minimum physical stay in Malta or language test required

Investment is only required after approval

The MPRP Application Process Explained

Step 1 – Client onboarding

The process begins by onboarding the client with our firm. At this stage, basic identification documents are required, including a valid passport, proof of address, and a CV or LinkedIn profile.

Step 2 – Application preparation and submission

We assist in gathering and preparing all necessary application forms and supporting documentation. Once the file is complete, it is submitted to Residency Malta Agency. Following submission, the applicant is to pay an initial fee of €15,000 to Residency Malta Agency. Subsequently, the application undergoes comprehensive due diligence checks. Here the applicant can also decide to submit a temporary residence application.

Step 3 – Approval in principle

If the application successfully passes due diligence, an approval in principle is issued and the applicant would need to submit proof of rental or ownership of property in Malta, a health insurance policy and the payment of the pending contributions to Residency Malta Agency.

Step 4 – Biometric enrolment in Malta

The main applicant and all dependants are required to travel to Malta to provide their biometric data for the issuance of the permanent residence certificate and the residence cards.

Core documents required for an application include a valid Indian passport, proof of assets/capital, health insurance with a coverage in Europe, police clearance certificate (from India and any country of residence), and other supporting papers (marriage/birth certificates for family members)

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Comparing Malta with Other European Options

When exploring European residency programmes, many Indian applicants also consider Spain and Portugal. Each country has its strengths, but Malta offers several distinct advantages depending on individual priorities:

Compared to Spain: While Spain previously had a popular real estate-based route, its programme has now been officially closed.

Compared to Portugal: Portugal’s programme often begins with temporary residency and may involve a longer timeline to reach permanent status. Malta stands out by delivering immediate permanent residency.

Is Malta Permanent Residence the right programme for You?

If you are an Indian entrepreneur, business owner, or professional seeking a secure European base without uprooting your life in India, the MPRP is worth serious consideration. It combines lifestyle benefits, mobility, and long-term security.

Our Immigration & Global Mobility team provides comprehensive support across every stage of the process, including:

eligibility assessments and tailored strategy planning

structured documentation planning and source of wealth preparation

property route planning aligned with programme requirements and thresholds

full end-to-end application management, including liaison with the Residency Malta Agency and timeline coordination

ongoing compliance planning covering the initial five-year period and beyond

Licensed Agent: Dr Priscilla Mifsud Parker is a duly licensed agent under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), holding Licence No. RES-ACCA.