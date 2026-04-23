Caravaggio, Contributive Belonging, And The Maltese Citizenship By Merit Framework

This article examines Malta's Citizenship by Merit framework through the historical lens of Caravaggio's admission to the Order of St John, exploring how contribution-based citizenship has evolved from medieval orders to modern legal structures. It analyzes the legal principles underlying merit-based naturalisation and their alignment with EU law following the landmark Commission v Malta judgment.

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A legal and historical analysis of contribution-based citizenship, from the Order of St John to Malta’s modern Citizenship by Merit framework

Caravaggio’s admission into the Order of the Knights of St John in Malta offers a compelling historical lens through which to understand modern Citizenship by Merit. At a time when the Order functioned as a sovereign, transnational entity, belonging was neither automatic nor hereditary, but selectively granted in recognition of exceptional contribution. Malta’s contemporary Citizenship by Merit framework reflects a refined and legally structured version of this principle, extending beyond economic contribution to include exceptional services in fields such as the arts and culture. In a post-Commission v Malta (C-181/23) environment, where the European Court has reinforced the need for a “special relationship of solidarity and good faith,” Malta’s merit-based approach represents a return to a deeper European Citizenship tradition – one rooted in contributive belonging rather than transactional acquisition.

Key Legal Points

Historical precedent of membership – citizenship – granted through merit and contribution

The Sovereign Order of St John as a precursor to structured transnational (European) belonging

Legal evolution from discretionary admission into orders to modern naturalisation framework

into orders to Recognition of exceptional contribution to the arts and culture as a basis for citizenship

as a basis for citizenship The legal distinction between transactional models and merit-based citizenship ‍

‍ Alignment of Malta’s Citizenship by Merit framework with EU law following Case C-181/23 Commission v Malta

Who is this for:

High-net-worth individuals, artists, cultural figures, family offices, and advisors assessing merit-based citizenship pathways

What this means for you:

Citizenship planning increasingly requires demonstrable contribution aligned with national interest, including in non-economic fields such as the arts.

The Order of St John: Europe Before the European Union

Long before the emergence of the European Union, the Sovereign Order of St John operated as a transnational, rules-based community, bringing together individuals from across Europe under a unified legal, institutional, and cultural framework.

The Order exercised sovereign characteristics, including territorial governance, diplomacy, and military defence. It maintained a structured internal legal order, with clearly defined rules governing admission, status, and obligations.

Membership in the Order was not merely symbolic. It represented entry into a recognised legal and political community, with rights, duties, and identity extending beyond the individual’s place of origin.

In this sense, the Order may be understood as an early European construct, where belonging was not purely territorial, but institutional and normative, grounded in shared values, service, and contribution.

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio’s admission into the Order in 1608 stands as one of the most illustrative examples of exceptional merit leading to formalised belonging.

The rules governing admission into the Order of St John were highly structured and, in principle, restrictive. A central requirement for knighthood was proof of noble lineage across multiple generations, typically requiring at least three noble generations on both paternal and maternal lines. This rule reflected the Order’s aristocratic foundations and its function as a military and religious elite.

However, the legal framework of the Order also allowed for exceptional admission outside these strict lineage requirements, where an individual’s contribution was deemed of sufficient value to the Order. Caravaggio’s admission in 1608 is a clear example of such an exception.

Caravaggio did not satisfy the noble lineage criteria. His admission was instead granted:

By way of derogation from the standard eligibility rules

On the basis of exceptional contribution through artistic mastery

In recognition of the value his work brought to the Order’s identity, prestige, and cultural legacy

This was not arbitrary. It was a structured exercise of sovereign discretion within an established legal framework.

Caravaggio’s case illustrates an early form of contributive belonging – where membership is granted on the basis of value, notwithstanding formal ineligibility.

“What we observe in Caravaggio’s admission is not an isolated act of patronage, but the application of a structured legal exception – a recognition that contribution can, in defined circumstances, outweigh formal eligibility requirements.”

— Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Managing Partner, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates

The transition from early modern orders to contemporary states did not eliminate the principle of admission by exception. It transformed it into codified systems of naturalisation grounded in law.

Modern citizenship frameworks:

Replaced feudal allegiance with legal nationality

Embedded citizenship within constitutional and administrative law

Retained, in varying forms, the concept of naturalisation based on merit or contribution

The critical distinction lies in how merit is assessed and formalised.

Where the Order exercised sovereign discretion within internal rules, modern states operate within:

Administrative law frameworks

Transparency and due process requirements

Judicial and supranational oversight

This ensures that exception-based admission remains legitimate, structured, and reviewable.

Malta’s Citizenship by Merit framework represents a contemporary legal articulation of this long-standing European tradition of admission by exception grounded in contribution.

Under Maltese law, citizenship may be granted by naturalisation to individuals who render exceptional services or contributions of national interest, in accordance with the Maltese Citizenship Act (Cap. 188) and the relevant regulations.

The Maltese citizenship framework is characterised by:

Individual, holistic, case-by-case assessment

assessment Evaluation of measurable, substantive contribution , including cultural, philanthropic, economic, or strategic value

, including cultural, philanthropic, economic, or strategic value A requirement of legal residence, reinforcing connection and integration into Malta.

It represents a modern form of admission by exception within a codified legal system.

“The doctrine of contributive belonging, increasingly visible in European citizenship law, reflects a similar logic: citizenship is not merely acquired through predefined criteria, but granted in recognition of alignment, contribution, and value to the State.”

Dr Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Senior Partner, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates

Contribution under Malta’s framework extends beyond economic activity.

It includes exceptional services in the cultural and artistic sphere, where such contributions:

Enhance national identity

Contribute to cultural heritage

Strengthen international positioning

Caravaggio’s presence in Malta provides a historical illustration of this principle.

“Art has historically been more than expression – it has been a vehicle of identity, diplomacy, and cultural legacy. Where artistic contribution meaningfully shapes a nation’s heritage or international standing, it may constitute a form of value that justifies recognition within modern citizenship frameworks.”

Dr Maria Chetcuti Cauchi, Senior Partner, Art & Cultural Property, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates

The judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Commission v Malta (C-181/23) has reshaped the legal parameters within which Member States exercise their competence in nationality matters. While reaffirming that nationality remains within national competence, the Court made clear that such competence is not unfettered.

The Court emphasised that nationality must reflect:

“a special relationship of solidarity and good faith.”

This formulation introduces a substantive legal test. Citizenship must not be reduced to formal compliance with predefined criteria, but must reflect a genuine connection grounded in alignment, participation, and contribution.

In this context, the concept of contributive belonging – as explored in the firm’s analysis of European Citizenship after Commission v Malta – gains particular relevance. It provides a framework through which citizenship can be understood not merely as a legal status, but as a recognition of an individual’s relationship with the State.

“The doctrine of contributive belonging, increasingly visible in European citizenship law, reflects a similar logic: citizenship is not merely acquired through predefined criteria, but granted in recognition of alignment, contribution, and value to the State.”

Dr. Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Senior Partner, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates

Malta’s Citizenship by Merit framework aligns with this evolving legal standard by embedding:

Individualised, case-by-case assessment

A requirement of residence and connection

A focus on non-transactional contribution to national interest

This reflects a broader trajectory in European citizenship law, where the emphasis is increasingly placed on substance over form in the attribution of nationality.

Malta Citizenship by Merit: Eligibility, Contribution and Planning Considerations

The implications of this shift in European citizenship law are structural rather than incremental. Citizenship is increasingly understood not as a product of eligibility alone, but as the outcome of a holistic evaluation of an individual’s contribution, integration, and alignment with national priorities.

For high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and advisors, this requires a recalibration of how Malta citizenship by merit eligibility is approached in practice.

First, contribution strategy becomes central. Whether through business activity, philanthropy, innovation, or cultural impact, individuals must demonstrate a form of value that aligns with Malta’s national objectives.

Second, time horizon and positioning matter. Citizenship is no longer a short-term outcome driven by formal thresholds, but part of a broader, longer-term relationship with the jurisdiction, supported by residence and demonstrable engagement.

Third, non-economic contributions are gaining prominence, particularly within the evolving interpretation of merit-based naturalisation.

“The key shift in citizenship planning is from qualification to positioning. Malta citizenship by merit requires individuals to evidence a credible and structured contribution, rather than rely on predefined criteria alone.”

Dr. Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Senior Partner, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates

This reflects an increasingly nuanced understanding of value, also evident in the treatment of contribution within merit-based citizenship frameworks, where cultural and intellectual impact are assessed alongside more traditional indicators.

For Malta, this positions Citizenship by Merit as:

A legally robust model aligned with EU law

A selective pathway focused on contribution and national interest

A framework capable of recognising individuals across sectors, including the creative industries

In this context, citizenship planning becomes contribution-led, requiring individuals to evidence not only eligibility, but relevance and value to the State.

Caravaggio’s admission was not entitlement – it was recognition.

Modern Citizenship by Merit reflects the same principle:

Citizenship is granted, not acquired

It reflects contribution and alignment

It is grounded in legal process

“Caravaggio’s case offers a historically grounded lens through which to understand modern citizenship by merit – a system where exception is not the absence of rules, but the structured application of discretion within them.”

Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Managing Partner, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates

Our Citizenship and Global Mobility lawyers advise high-net-worth individuals, artists, cultural figures, and family offices on navigating the evolving legal landscape of European citizenship, with a particular focus on Malta’s Citizenship by Merit framework.

Our approach goes beyond eligibility assessment. We assist clients in:

Structuring and evidencing qualifying contributions aligned with Malta’s national interest

aligned with Malta’s national interest Developing a coherent contribution narrative , integrating business, philanthropic, and cultural elements

, integrating business, philanthropic, and cultural elements Positioning applications within the parameters of EU law and the principles articulated in Commission v Malta

Managing residence, integration, and documentation requirements within a legally robust naturalisation process

In doing so, we draw on a multidisciplinary perspective combining citizenship law, tax, private client structuring, and cultural advisory.

Whether the contribution arises from entrepreneurship, investment, philanthropy, or exceptional achievement in the arts, our role is to ensure that each application reflects a credible, structured, and compelling case for recognition through citizenship..

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.