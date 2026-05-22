Cyprus Residence Permits Explained: Temporary Residence, Permanent Residence Under Regulation 6(2), And Long-Term Residence

Cyprus offers a number of residence options for non-EU nationals, but the terminology is often confusing. Clients frequently hear expressions such as “pink slip”, “temporary residence”, “permanent residence”, “Category 6(2)”...

A. Danos & Associates LLC is one of the most highly regarded Cyprus law firms drawing on over 45 years of experience. Our firm is based in Cyprus and we have affiliated offices in China, Russia, Ukraine and Greece. Our multi-award winning firm consists of Cyprus lawyers and lawyers qualified in England. We provide legal services of the highest quality in most areas of law, including Cyprus Company Registration and Management, Shipping, Civil Litigation, Real Estate, Intellectual Property, Personal Injury, Immigration Law and Debt Collection.

Article Insights

A. Danos & Associates LLC are most popular: within Employment and HR, Finance and Banking and Tax topic(s)

in European Union

A Practical Guide for Non-EU Nationals Considering Residence in Cyprus

Cyprus offers a number of residence options for non-EU nationals, but the terminology is often confusing. Clients frequently hear expressions such as “pink slip”, “temporary residence”, “permanent residence”, “Category 6(2)”, “long-term residence” or “residency by investment”, without always understanding whether these are separate legal routes, different names for the same thing, or stages in a longer immigration plan.

This guide explains the main residence permits that are currently relevant in practice for non-EU nationals who wish to live in Cyprus. It focuses on three principal categories:

the Temporary Residence Permit, often referred to as the “Pink Slip” or visitor residence permit;

the Permanent Residence Permit under Regulation 6(2), commonly used by qualifying investors and families;

the Long-Term Residence Permit, which is generally relevant after several years of lawful residence in Cyprus.

The aim is to explain, in practical terms, what each permit means, who it is suitable for, and how the main routes differ.

This article does not deal in detail with Cyprus citizenship. Residence and citizenship are separate legal concepts. Lawful residence in Cyprus may, in appropriate cases and subject to separate legal requirements, become relevant to a future naturalisation application. However, a residence permit should not be confused with citizenship, an EU passport, or an automatic right to vote or move freely throughout the European Union.

Residence Is Not the Same as Citizenship

A Cyprus residence permit gives a non-EU national the right to reside in Cyprus under the conditions of that permit. It does not make the holder a Cypriot citizen, and it does not by itself grant the rights of an EU citizen.

This distinction is important. A person may hold a Cyprus residence permit for many years without becoming a citizen. Equally, different types of residence permit carry different obligations. Some require annual renewal. Some depend on maintaining a qualifying investment. Some are based on long and lawful prior residence in Cyprus. Some do not allow employment in Cyprus.

Before applying, it is therefore important to identify the correct route. The “best” permit depends on the applicant’s nationality, income, family position, property plans, business activities, physical presence in Cyprus, and long-term objectives.

1. Temporary Residence Permit — The “Pink Slip” / Visitor Residence Permit

The temporary residence permit is one of the most commonly used routes for non-EU nationals who wish to stay in Cyprus for more than the usual short-stay period. It is often referred to informally as the “pink slip”.

In practice, this route is commonly used by people who want to live in Cyprus without taking up employment in Cyprus, including retirees, financially independent individuals, families, and property owners who do not necessarily wish to apply immediately for permanent residence.

Who is it suitable for?

A temporary visitor residence permit may be suitable for:

retirees or semi-retired persons with income from abroad;

individuals who can support themselves without working in Cyprus;

families relocating to Cyprus for lifestyle, schooling or personal reasons;

property owners who want to reside in Cyprus but do not meet, or do not wish to use, the investment route for permanent residence;

applicants who want a flexible first step before deciding whether to pursue a more permanent option.

Main features

The temporary residence permit is usually issued for a limited period, commonly one year, and must be renewed if the applicant wishes to continue residing in Cyprus.

As a general rule, the applicant must show that he or she has sufficient financial means, suitable accommodation, medical insurance, and the necessary supporting documents. The exact documentation can depend on the applicant’s family circumstances, nationality, source of income, and the practical requirements of the Civil Registry and Migration Department at the time of application.

Does the Pink Slip allow work in Cyprus?

Generally, no. The visitor temporary residence permit is not intended to be an employment permit. A person who wishes to work in Cyprus normally needs to consider a separate employment-based route, a company-related route, or another immigration category that specifically permits the intended activity.

This is one of the most common misunderstandings. Registering a company in Cyprus, owning shares in a company, or owning property in Cyprus does not automatically give a non-EU national the right to live and work in Cyprus.

Renewal and absences

The temporary residence permit requires careful attention to renewal dates and physical presence. Long absences from Cyprus can create difficulties and, depending on the circumstances and applicable rules, may affect the validity or renewal of the permit.

For this reason, applicants who intend to spend substantial time outside Cyprus should take legal advice before relying on this route.

Advantages

The main advantage of the temporary residence permit is flexibility. It does not usually require a major investment and can be a practical solution for applicants who have stable income from abroad and wish to reside in Cyprus without immediately committing to a permanent residence route.

Limitations

The main limitation is that it is temporary. The holder must continue to satisfy the requirements and renew the permit. It also does not usually provide employment rights in Cyprus and should not be treated as a substitute for permanent residence.

2. Permanent Residence Permit under Regulation 6(2)

The Permanent Residence Permit under Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations is one of the most important residence routes for non-EU nationals who wish to obtain a more secure status in Cyprus.

It is often described as the “fast-track” permanent residence route or as permanent residence by investment. In practice, it is widely used by families, investors and high-net-worth individuals who want a long-term base in Cyprus.

Who is it suitable for?

This route may be suitable for:

non-EU nationals purchasing qualifying property in Cyprus;

families seeking a more stable long-term residence status;

individuals with substantial secure income;

investors who want Cyprus residence without relying on annual visitor permit renewals;

applicants who want a clearer and more durable immigration solution than a temporary residence permit.

Main requirements in practice

The Regulation 6(2) route is subject to specific criteria issued and applied by the Cyprus authorities. The current framework generally requires a qualifying investment, sufficient secured annual income, a clean criminal record, medical insurance, suitable accommodation in Cyprus, and robust supporting evidence regarding the applicant’s source of funds and personal circumstances.

The investment requirement is commonly associated with a minimum qualifying investment of €300,000, although the exact qualifying investment categories, payment structure and supporting documentation should always be carefully assessed based on the legal and policy framework in force at the time of application.

Depending on the applicable criteria, qualifying investments may include residential property, certain other immovable property, or other approved investment categories. Where the application is based on residential property, particular attention must be paid to whether the property qualifies under the current rules, whether it is new or resale, how the purchase price is paid, and whether VAT applies.

Applicants must also demonstrate sufficient secured annual income. The current policy framework refers to minimum annual income thresholds, including a base amount for the main applicant and additional amounts for dependants. These thresholds and how income may be evidenced should always be checked before submission, because the Migration Department’s requirements can be applied strictly.

Is it truly permanent?

The Regulation 6(2) permit is a permanent residence permit, but this does not mean that the holder can ignore the conditions after approval.

The holder must continue to comply with the applicable requirements. For example, the qualifying investment should not be disposed of without proper consideration of the immigration consequences. In addition, absence from Cyprus for long periods can affect the permit. Under the general immigration permit framework, absence from Cyprus for a continuous period of two years may lead to the permit ceasing to be valid.

In practice, holders should treat the permit as a long-term status with ongoing compliance obligations, not as a document that can be obtained once and forgotten.

Does Category 6(2) allow employment or business activity in Cyprus?

This is an area where careful legal distinction is required.

The Regulation 6(2) permanent residence route is not primarily structured as a conventional employment permit for salaried work in Cyprus. It is designed mainly for applicants who satisfy the qualifying investment and financial criteria.

However, this does not mean that the holder is prohibited from all commercial involvement.

In practice:

holders may generally own qualifying assets and investments in Cyprus;

holders may generally own shares in Cyprus companies;

holders may act as shareholders in business structures;

passive investment and ownership structures are generally distinct from direct local employment;

direct salaried employment or certain active business roles may require separate legal analysis depending on the structure involved.

For example, owning a Cyprus company or participating as an investor is legally different from being employed by that company in a manner that may require separate permissions.

This distinction is particularly important for entrepreneurs, international business owners, relocation clients and investors seeking to structure their affairs correctly from both immigration and corporate perspectives.

Applicants intending to combine Cyprus residence with active business operations should obtain tailored legal advice on corporate structuring, tax residency, immigration compliance and employment law implications.

Family members

One of the attractions of the Regulation 6(2) route is that it can cover family members, subject to the rules in force. Typically, a spouse and dependent children may be included, provided the applicant satisfies the relevant income and dependency requirements.

Where adult children, elderly parents, or more complex family structures are involved, the position should be checked carefully before proceeding.

Advantages

The main advantages are stability, family planning, and reduced renewal burden compared with annual temporary residence. For applicants already planning to purchase qualifying property in Cyprus, it can be a powerful option.

Limitations

The main limitations are cost, due diligence, and compliance. The investment must genuinely qualify. The applicant’s source of funds and income must be properly documented. Sale of the qualifying property or changes in family circumstances may need to be handled carefully.

3. Long-Term Residence Permit

The long-term residence permit is different from both the temporary visitor permit and the Regulation 6(2) investment-based permanent residence route.

It is not usually a first-entry route for someone who has just decided to move to Cyprus. Instead, it is generally relevant to third-country nationals who have already lived lawfully and continuously in Cyprus for a significant period.

Who is it suitable for?

Long-term residence may be relevant for:

non-EU nationals who have lived lawfully in Cyprus for several years;

persons with a stable residence history in Cyprus;

individuals who can demonstrate integration, resources, accommodation and insurance;

applicants who do not necessarily qualify for, or do not wish to pursue, an investment-based permanent residence route.

Five years of lawful residence

The key concept is long and lawful residence. In general terms, a third-country national must usually demonstrate approximately five years of legal and continuous residence in Cyprus before applying.

However, this is not simply a matter of counting calendar years.

Certain categories of residence may not qualify equally, and absences from Cyprus, permit history, and the legal basis of prior residence can all materially affect eligibility.

For this reason, applicants should not assume that holding any residence permit for five years automatically creates long-term residence eligibility.

A detailed review of the applicant’s immigration history is often essential before proceeding.

Main requirements

Applicants usually need to demonstrate stable and regular resources, suitable accommodation, health insurance, and compliance with the legal requirements applicable to long-term residents. Integration-related requirements may also apply.

The application is document-heavy and should not be approached as a simple renewal of an existing permit.

Duration and renewal

Long-term residence status is more secure than ordinary temporary residence, but the residence card itself has a validity period and must be renewed in accordance with the applicable rules. In practice, long-term residence permits are commonly issued for a defined period, such as five years, with renewal procedures thereafter.

It is therefore better to describe this route as a more secure long-term status, rather than suggesting that the document itself never requires renewal.

Advantages

The key advantage is that the route is based on residence history rather than a major new investment. It can be particularly relevant for persons who have built their life in Cyprus over several years.

Limitations

The main limitation is that it is not immediate. It requires a qualifying history of lawful residence. Applicants who have only recently arrived in Cyprus will usually need to consider another route first.

Comparison Table: Main Cyprus Residence Permit Routes

Issue Temporary Residence Permit / Pink Slip Permanent Residence under Regulation 6(2) Long-Term Residence Permit Typical applicant Retiree, financially independent person, family member, property owner or visitor wishing to stay in Cyprus for more than 90 days Investor, property purchaser, high-net-worth individual or family seeking a more secure residence status Third-country national who has already lived lawfully and continuously in Cyprus for the required period Main purpose Temporary lawful residence in Cyprus without local employment Permanent residence status based on qualifying investment, secured income and compliance with the applicable criteria More secure residence status after long lawful residence in Cyprus Usual duration Commonly issued for one year Permanent residence status, provided the conditions continue to be satisfied Long-term residence status commonly granted for five years, with renewal procedures thereafter Renewal Normally renewed annually No annual visitor-style renewal, but the qualifying investment and other conditions must generally be maintained Residence card/status renewal required in accordance with the applicable rules Investment required No €300,000 investment requirement, although accommodation and sufficient funds must be shown Yes. The current framework is commonly based on a minimum qualifying investment of €300,000, plus VAT where applicable No new investment requirement as such, but stable resources, accommodation and insurance must be shown Employment rights Generally not an employment permit Not a general employment permit. Shareholding/passive ownership is different from direct employment or salaried work Generally more favourable than visitor residence, but rights and conditions must be checked against the permit and applicable law Family members Possible, subject to financial, accommodation and documentation requirements Possible for spouse and dependent children, subject to the applicable dependency and income rules Possible in appropriate cases, subject to family and residence rules Absences from Cyprus Long absences may affect renewal or validity Continuous absence from Cyprus for two years may cause the permit to cease to be valid Absences must be assessed carefully, both before and after approval Best suited for Flexible relocation, retirees, financially independent residents and families testing life in Cyprus Investors and families seeking long-term security linked to qualifying investment Established residents with a clean and well-documented lawful residence history Main risk Renewal problems caused by insufficient funds, poor documentation, long absences or change of circumstances Failure to maintain the qualifying investment, insufficient income evidence, source-of-funds issues or prolonged absence Failure to prove the required lawful continuous residence period, resources, accommodation or other statutory requirements

Which Residence Permit Should You Choose?

There is no single answer. The correct route depends on the applicant’s circumstances.

Temporary residence may be appropriate where:

the applicant wants to live in Cyprus without working locally;

income is generated abroad;

the applicant does not wish to make a qualifying investment;

the applicant wants to test living in Cyprus before committing to a more permanent route.

Regulation 6(2) permanent residence may be appropriate where:

the applicant is purchasing qualifying property or making another qualifying investment;

the applicant has sufficient secured income;

the family wants greater long-term certainty;

annual temporary residence renewals are not desirable.

Long-term residence may be appropriate where:

the applicant has already lived lawfully in Cyprus for the required period;

the residence history is clean and well documented;

the applicant wants a more secure status based on residence rather than investment;

the applicant can meet the financial, accommodation, insurance and integration requirements.

Residence Permits and Future Citizenship

Although this article focuses on residence permits rather than citizenship, many applicants understandably wish to know whether residence in Cyprus may eventually contribute toward naturalisation.

In principle, lawful residence in Cyprus may become relevant when assessing eligibility for Cyprus citizenship by naturalisation, subject always to the legal framework in force at the relevant time.

However, it is essential to understand that:

a residence permit is not citizenship;

permanent residence under Regulation 6(2) does not automatically lead to a Cyprus passport;

physical presence requirements, lawful residence duration, integration criteria and other statutory requirements are highly relevant;

immigration laws and naturalisation criteria may change over time.

For this reason, applicants whose long-term objective is eventual citizenship should plan their immigration strategy carefully from the outset.

For example, a permit that provides immediate residence security may not always be the optimal route if the applicant’s primary objective is future citizenship, particularly where physical presence requirements or categories of lawful residence may be relevant.

Residence planning and citizenship planning should therefore be viewed as related, but legally distinct, strategies.

Common Misunderstandings

“If I buy property in Cyprus, I automatically get residence.”

No. Property ownership alone does not automatically create a right of residence. It may support an application, and in some cases it may form part of a qualifying investment, but an immigration application must still be submitted and approved.

“A Cyprus company gives me the right to live in Cyprus.”

Not automatically. Company ownership, directorship and employment are different legal matters. A non-EU national who owns or manages a Cyprus company should obtain advice on the correct residence and work route.

“Permanent residence means I can leave Cyprus forever and keep the permit.”

No. Even permanent residence status can be affected by prolonged absence or failure to maintain the conditions under which it was granted.

“Long-term residence is the same as permanent residence by investment.”

No. Long-term residence is generally based on years of lawful residence in Cyprus. Regulation 6(2) permanent residence is generally linked to qualifying investment and income criteria.

“The Pink Slip is just a formality.”

No. Temporary residence applications require proper documentation, including financial evidence, accommodation, insurance and other supporting documents. Poorly prepared applications can lead to delays or refusal.

Practical Issues to Consider Before Applying

Before choosing a residence route, applicants should consider:

whether they intend to work in Cyprus;

whether they will purchase or rent property;

whether their income is from Cyprus or abroad;

how much time they intend to spend outside Cyprus;

whether family members will be included;

whether children will study in Cyprus;

whether the applicant may later seek long-term residence or citizenship;

tax residency implications;

source-of-funds documentation;

timing and renewal obligations.

A residence permit should not be selected purely on the basis of speed, cost or marketing appeal. It should align with the applicant’s real lifestyle, financial position, business objectives, family structure and long-term strategic plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a Pink Slip and permanent residence?

The Pink Slip is a temporary residence permit. It is commonly issued for one year and normally requires renewal if the holder wishes to continue residing in Cyprus.

Permanent residence under Regulation 6(2) is a more secure residence status based primarily on a qualifying investment, secured income and compliance with the relevant immigration criteria. It is not the same as an annual visitor permit.

Can I work in Cyprus with a Pink Slip?

Generally, no. The visitor temporary residence permit is not designed for local employment in Cyprus. A non-EU national who wishes to work in Cyprus usually needs a separate employment-based or business-related immigration route.

Can I own a business or company under Regulation 6(2)?

Yes, in principle, a holder of permanent residence under Regulation 6(2) may own shares, investments or business interests in Cyprus.

However, passive ownership or shareholding is different from being employed by the company or carrying out active salaried work in Cyprus. Entrepreneurs and investors should structure their affairs carefully so that company ownership, management activity, employment and tax residency are treated correctly.

Can I work in Cyprus with permanent residence under Regulation 6(2)?

Regulation 6(2) is not a general employment permit. It is primarily an investor/permanent residence route.

A holder may generally be a shareholder or investor, but direct employment, salaried work or active day-to-day business activity may require separate legal consideration and, in some cases, a different permit or approval.

Is the Regulation 6(2) permit the same as a “Golden Visa”?

It is often described commercially as a Cyprus residence-by-investment route or “Golden Visa”. Legally, however, it is an immigration permit granted under Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations and is subject to the criteria applied by the Cyprus authorities.

Is the investment threshold always €300,000?

The current investor-permit framework is commonly based on a minimum qualifying investment of €300,000, plus VAT where applicable. However, the type of investment matters.

Different rules may apply depending on whether the investment concerns new residential property, other real estate, a Cyprus company, or other qualifying categories. The property type, payment evidence, VAT position, source of funds and supporting documents should be reviewed before the application is submitted.

Can I sell the property after obtaining permanent residence under Regulation 6(2)?

The qualifying investment should generally be maintained.

If the permit was granted on the basis of a qualifying property investment, the applicant should not simply sell the property and assume that the permanent residence permit remains unaffected. In practice, if the qualifying property is sold, it should generally be replaced with another qualifying investment or property that satisfies the applicable criteria. Otherwise, the permanent residence status may be jeopardised.

Legal advice should be obtained before any sale, transfer, restructuring or refinancing of the qualifying investment.

How long does temporary residence last?

A temporary visitor residence permit is commonly issued for one year.

The permit can usually be renewed, provided the applicant continues to satisfy the requirements, including sufficient financial means, accommodation, health insurance, documentation and compliance with residence conditions.

Can temporary residence be renewed indefinitely?

There is no automatic unconditional right to renewal.

In practice, temporary visitor residence permits may be renewed year after year if the applicant continues to meet the requirements and the authorities approve each renewal. However, every renewal is a fresh administrative step and should be properly prepared.

When can I apply for long-term residence?

Long-term residence is generally relevant after approximately five years of lawful and continuous residence in Cyprus, provided the applicant also meets the additional legal requirements.

The five-year period should be assessed carefully. It is not enough simply to say that a person has been “in Cyprus” for five years. The applicant must normally show qualifying lawful residence, acceptable absences, stable resources, accommodation, insurance and the required supporting documentation.

Is the long-term residence permit valid forever?

No. Long-term residence is a stronger status than temporary visitor residence, but the residence document/status is commonly granted for five years and must be renewed or regained in accordance with the applicable rules.

Does every type of residence count toward long-term residence?

Not necessarily.

Certain residence categories may be excluded or treated differently, and absences from Cyprus can affect eligibility. A careful review of the applicant’s permit history and travel history is usually required before filing a long-term residence application.

Does a Cyprus residence permit allow travel throughout Schengen?

At present, Cyprus is an EU Member State but is not yet a full member of the Schengen Area. A Cyprus residence permit should therefore not be treated as equivalent to a residence permit issued by a Schengen Member State for all travel purposes.

Cyprus has, however, made significant progress toward Schengen accession, and 2026 has often been referred to publicly as an indicative target. Final accession remains subject to EU-level approval and practical implementation, and the timetable may extend beyond that date.

For applicants, this means that Schengen should be viewed as an important strategic factor, but not as a guaranteed immediate benefit of obtaining Cyprus residence.

Can residence lead to Cyprus citizenship?

Residence may contribute to future citizenship eligibility, but it does not automatically lead to citizenship.

A future naturalisation application will depend on the law in force at the relevant time, the applicant’s lawful residence history, physical presence in Cyprus, integration criteria and other statutory requirements. Applicants who are ultimately interested in citizenship should plan their residence route carefully from the beginning.

Should I apply for temporary residence first or permanent residence directly?

If you do not wish to make a qualifying investment, or you want to test living in Cyprus first, temporary residence may be the more practical starting point.

If you are already purchasing qualifying property or making another qualifying investment, and you have sufficient secured income, Regulation 6(2) permanent residence may be more appropriate.

If you have already lived lawfully in Cyprus for around five years, long-term residence may be worth considering, depending on your permit history and circumstances.

Our Services

At A. Danos & Associates LLC, we advise individuals, families and investors on the most appropriate Cyprus residence route for their circumstances.

Our services include:

advising on temporary residence permits and renewals;

advising on permanent residence applications under Regulation 6(2);

reviewing eligibility for long-term residence;

preparing and submitting residence permit applications;

advising on family member applications;

reviewing property purchases linked to residence applications;

conducting legal due diligence on Cyprus real estate;

advising on source-of-funds and supporting documentation;

assisting with immigration compliance after approval;

advising on the interaction between residence, tax planning, business activity and future settlement goals.

At A. Danos & Associates LLC, we aim to provide clear, commercially practical and legally robust advice from the outset, helping clients avoid unnecessary delay, cost and strategic mistakes when selecting the appropriate Cyprus residence solution.

Conclusion

Cyprus remains an attractive jurisdiction for non-EU nationals seeking a safe, stable and well-connected place of residence. However, the residence permit system should be approached carefully.

A temporary residence permit may be suitable for flexible relocation. Permanent residence under Regulation 6(2) may be appropriate for qualifying investors and families seeking greater long-term security. Long-term residence may be the correct route for applicants who have already built a lawful residence history in Cyprus.

Each route has different requirements, advantages and limitations. Choosing the correct permit at the beginning can avoid unnecessary delays, compliance problems and future difficulties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.