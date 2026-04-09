Cyprus Permanent Residency Under Regulation 6(2) (Category 6.2): A Comprehensive Legal Guide

Permanent residence under Regulation 6(2), commonly referred to as Category 6.2, is one of the principal residence routes available in Cyprus for third-country nationals who wish to secure long-term residence...

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Introduction

Permanent residence under Regulation 6(2), commonly referred to as Category 6.2, is one of the principal residence routes available in Cyprus for third-country nationals who wish to secure long-term residence through a qualifying investment and proof of sufficient income.

Category 6.2 is not a citizenship scheme. It grants permanent residence status in Cyprus. At the same time, it may have longer-term significance for applicants who later choose to live in Cyprus on a genuine basis. Where a person resides lawfully in Cyprus and satisfies the statutory conditions for naturalisation, that residence history may become relevant to a future citizenship application.

For many applicants, the attraction of Category 6.2 lies in its clarity. The route is built around a defined investment threshold, prescribed income requirements, recognised family inclusion rules, and an expedited administrative framework. When properly structured, it offers a clear and reliable legal basis for long-term residence in Cyprus.

Legal Basis and Nature of the Permit

The legal basis for the permit is Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations, as applied by the Migration Department under the current criteria in force.

A successful applicant is granted permanent residence in Cyprus. This is an immigration status of indefinite duration, subject to continued compliance with the relevant conditions. It is distinct from citizenship and should not be confused with it. Nor does it, in its present form, amount to Schengen residence rights.

Advantages of Category 6.2

One of the main advantages of Category 6.2 is that it provides a long-term residence status without the need to maintain temporary permits through repeated renewals.

A second advantage is the possibility of including family members, subject to the applicable rules. The framework covers the spouse and minor children, and it also makes provision, in certain circumstances, for children aged 18 to 25 who are students, as well as separate arrangements for certain adult children.

A further advantage is that the route integrates well with business and wealth structuring. The framework expressly recognises investment in the share capital of a qualifying Cyprus company, and the holder may be a shareholder of a Cyprus company.

Category 6.2 may also be relevant to applicants who intend to build a genuine residence history in Cyprus over time. It is not a direct route to citizenship, but lawful residence may become relevant to a later naturalisation application where the statutory requirements are met.

Cyprus is also actively progressing toward Schengen accession, with a publicly stated objective often referenced around 2026. If accession is completed, the practical value of permanent residence in Cyprus may increase significantly, particularly in terms of mobility within Europe.

Eligibility Criteria

At its core, Category 6.2 requires the applicant to satisfy three elements:

a qualifying investment of at least €300,000; secured annual income at the prescribed level; the applicable suitability and compliance requirements.

The current income threshold is €50,000 for the main applicant, increased by €15,000 for the spouse and €10,000 for each minor child.

The applicant must also have a clean criminal record and satisfy general suitability requirements.

Qualifying Investment Categories

1. Residential Real Estate

The acquisition of a house or apartment is the most commonly used route. This must be a first sale from a development company.

The investment may consist of one or two units, provided they are acquired from the same developer and meet the required threshold.

2. Other Real Estate

Investment may be made in commercial or other types of real estate, including offices, shops, hotels, or similar developments.

This category may include resale properties, provided the investment threshold is satisfied.

3. Investment in a Cyprus Company

The framework allows investment in the share capital of a Cyprus company.

The company must:

– have a physical presence in Cyprus;

– employ at least five persons.

A Category 6.2 holder may therefore be a shareholder and participate in such structures.

4. Investment in Collective Investment Units

Investment may also be made in units of Cyprus-regulated investment funds, including:

– Alternative Investment Funds (AIF)

– Alternative Investment Funds with Limited Number of Persons (AIFLNP)

– Registered Alternative Investment Funds (RAIF)

The investment must be made in a fund established and regulated in Cyprus.

Source of Funds

The investment funds must be transferred to Cyprus from abroad.

This requires a clear and consistent financial trail supported by banking records, transfer confirmations, and supporting documentation where necessary.

Funds may originate from a company account where properly structured and documented.

Employment and Business Activity

Category 6.2 is not a general work permit.

The holder is not permitted to take up salaried employment in Cyprus. However, the holder may be a shareholder of a Cyprus company, receive dividends, and may act as a director within the limits permitted by the applicable Category 6.2 framework.

Family Members

The permit may extend to the spouse and minor children.

In addition:

– children aged 18 to 25 may qualify under certain conditions;

– separate provisions apply for certain adult children.

Each dependent increases the applicable income threshold.

Documentation

The documentation required depends on the investment route and the family structure, and the application must be complete and internally consistent.

Personal Documentation

Valid passports of all applicants

Curriculum vitae of the main applicant

Marriage certificate (where applicable)

Birth certificates of children

Clean criminal record certificates

Financial and Income Documentation

Tax returns or accountant certifications

Bank statements

Dividend certificates, rental agreements, or other income evidence

The documentation should clearly demonstrate that the income requirement is met and that the income is stable.

Transfer of Funds and Supporting Financial Evidence

Bank confirmations showing the transfer of funds from abroad

SWIFT confirmations or equivalent evidence

Proof that the investment amount has been paid

Investment Documentation (by Category)

A. Residential Real Estate

Sale agreement

Proof of payment

Developer confirmation

Land Registry documentation

Evidence of first sale

B. Other Real Estate

Sale agreement

Proof of payment

Title deed or Land Registry documentation

Supporting valuation where relevant

C. Cyprus Company Investment

Share purchase or subscription agreement

Corporate certificates

Evidence of operations and employees

Proof of capital investment

D. Investment Funds

Subscription agreement

Proof of payment

Regulatory documentation

Additional Documentation

Declaration of non-employment

Income declaration

Health insurance

Required application forms

Important Note

The final document set should always be aligned with the requirements in force at the time of submission. The authorities place particular emphasis on consistency between financial records, transfer of funds, and investment documentation.

After Approval: Ongoing Obligations

The holder must:

maintain the qualifying investment;

remain compliant with the conditions of the permit;

provide updated criminal record certificates periodically;

maintain health insurance where required.

The permit may be affected if:

the investment is disposed of without replacement;

the holder remains outside Cyprus for an extended period;

the conditions are no longer satisfied.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.