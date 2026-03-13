Moving To Cyprus As A Non-EU Citizen: Visas, Non-Dom Tax Benefits And Relocation Options (UK & International Guide)

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd are most popular:

Kyriakos Tramountanellis’s articles from CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd are most popular:

Which Cyprus Visas Allow Employment and the non dom status?

Moving to Cyprus as a Non-EU Citizen

Visa Options, Non-Dom Tax Benefits and Relocation Guide (UK & International Residents)

Cyprus has become one of the most attractive destinations in Europe for international entrepreneurs, remote professionals, investors and retirees. With its Mediterranean lifestyle, favourable tax system and English-speaking business environment, the island continues to attract thousands of international residents each year.

For individuals relocating from outside the European Union — including British nationals after Brexit immigration rules require obtaining the appropriate visa or residence permit before relocating to Cyprus. Tax planning can off course take place without the physical relocation of the individual by creating Cyprus companies which are managed and controlled locally by local directors (fiduciary services).

If a non-EU national intends to stay in Cyprus for more than 90 days, they must apply for a residence permit issued by the Cyprus Migration Department. These permits allow individuals to legally reside in Cyprus and in many cases also become Cyprus tax residents.

This article explains:

The main visa routes available to non-EU nationals

How these visas interact with the Cyprus Non-Dom tax regime

Which permits allow employment in Cyprus

How entrepreneurs and investors typically structure relocation.

For additional relocation resources and client case studies you may also explore our Knowledge Hub and FinHub Podcast.

👉 https://www.youtube.com/@finhubpodcast/videos

Cyprus Immigration Routes for Non-EU Nationals

Non-EU citizens relocating to Cyprus generally fall into one of the following categories.

1. Tourist Visa – could be used by business persons

The tourist visa allows individuals to enter Cyprus for short visits.

Key features:

Maximum stay 90 days within a 180-day period

No right to work in Cyprus

Often used for exploratory visits before relocation

Many British nationals considering relocation initially visit Cyprus as tourists before applying for a longer-term permit.

Tourist visas are easily extendable / renewable.

2. Visitor Visa (Pink Slip) – not for business persons

The Visitor Visa, often referred to as the Pink Slip, is one of the most commonly used residence permits for non-EU nationals who are low waged in support services such as delivery persons, cooks, builders etc.

It allows individuals to reside in Cyprus provided they:

have sufficient income from abroad

maintain private health insurance

have local accommodation

This visa is commonly used by:

delivery persons

hospitality / food and beverage support staff

individuals living from overseas income.

However, it does not permit employment in Cyprus.

3. Long-Term Residence Permit – ideal for business persons

Non-EU nationals intending to remain in Cyprus long term may apply for residence permits that eventually lead to permanent residence.

These permits allow individuals to legally reside in Cyprus and establish long-term ties with the country.

This category is frequently used by:

international investors

entrepreneurs

individuals relocating their families.

More information on immigration routes can be found here:

https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Relocation/Cyprus-Immigration-Non-EU-Nationals

4. BCS Visa (Business Company of Foreign Interests)

The BCS visa is one of the most important immigration routes for international entrepreneurs.

Through this structure:

a Cyprus company is established

the foreign owner becomes an employee or director

a residence and work permit is issued.

This visa allows the applicant to:

live and work in Cyprus

relocate family members

operate an international business from Cyprus.

Many British entrepreneurs use this route after Brexit to maintain an EU presence.

This visa requires a capital injection of Euro 200k and the owner, staff and clientele of the company should be 3rd country nationals (non UK entities and physical persons).

Further reading:

https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/bcs-visa-cyprus-immmigration

5. Key Personnel Work Permit

International companies operating in Cyprus may employ non-EU Key Personnel.

This category includes:

executive directors

senior management

technical specialists.

These permits allow businesses relocating to Cyprus to transfer essential employees.

6. Digital Nomad Visa

The Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa allows remote professionals to live in Cyprus while working for employers or clients abroad.

Requirements typically include:

minimum income of approximately €3,500 per month

employment outside Cyprus

private health insurance.

This visa has become increasingly popular among:

UK remote professionals

freelancers

consultants.

Due to high demand, this visa is provided on a first in basis and it is usually closed within a month or so from its announcement each year as its ceiling is being reached.

A detailed comparison of Digital Nomad and BCS visas can be found here:

https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/moving-to-cyprus-digital-nomad-bsc-visa-options

7. Permanent Residency by Investment (Category 6.2)

Cyprus also offers Permanent Residency through investment.

Applicants typically qualify by:

purchasing residential property

demonstrating sufficient income from abroad.

Permanent residency allows individuals and their families to live indefinitely in Cyprus.

This route is commonly used by:

high-net-worth individuals

international investors

British citizens seeking EU residency after Brexit.

More information on Cyprus permanent residency can be obtained from this dedicated episode here

Cyprus Non-Dom Tax Status

One of the key reasons entrepreneurs relocate to Cyprus is the Non-Domiciled tax regime.

The Cyprus Non-Dom regime allows individuals who become Cyprus tax residents but are not domiciled in Cyprus to benefit from substantial tax advantages.

A non-dom individual is someone who:

becomes tax resident in Cyprus

has not been domiciled in Cyprus for 17 of the last 20 years.

The regime can remain valid for up to 17 years with the option to extent for additional 10 years.

Further explanation:

https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/how-to-pay-low-taxes-in-cyprus-as-a-non-dom

Main Benefits of the Cyprus Non-Dom Regime

0% tax on dividends

Dividend income received by non-dom residents is exempt from Special Defence Contribution (SDC).

0% tax on interest income

Interest income is also exempt from SDC.

Flexible tax residency rules

Cyprus tax residency can be achieved under:

the 183-day rule

Applicant by staying in Cyprus for 183 days he/ she is considered a Cyprus Tax Resident and can apply for the Non-Domiciled special tax status.

the 60-day tax residency rule.

Applicant by staying in Cyprus at least 60 days and by not being a tax resident anywhere else in the world he/she is considered a Cyprus Tax Resident and can apply for the Non-Domiciled special tax status.

Long-term tax planning

The regime remains valid for 27 years (17 + 5+5), making it one of the most attractive tax systems in Europe.

More resources:

Important: Which Cyprus Visas Allow Employment and the non dom status?

One of the most common misunderstandings among relocation applicants concerns employment rights.

Even though ALL visas allow non domicile application and residence, not all allow employment in Cyprus. This is in line with the strict EU guidelines and regulations.

Visas that DO NOT allow employment in Cyprus

Tourist Visa

Visitor Visa (Pink Slip)

Long-Term Residence Permit

Permanent Residency via Investment

These visas are suitable for individuals who receive income from:

foreign businesses

international investments

overseas rental income.

Visas that DO allow employment in Cyprus

Only the following permits allow individuals to work and pay social insurance contributions in Cyprus:

BCS visa (Business Company of Foreign Interests)

Key Personnel permit

Digital Nomad Visa

These are typically used by entrepreneurs relocating their businesses.

Real Client Relocation Enquiries

Each year we receive enquiries from international entrepreneurs looking to relocate to Cyprus.

Examples include:

1. Move to Cyprus for business and non-dom tax planning:

https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/move-to-cyprus-immigration-non-dom-business-setup

2. Structuring EU rental businesses through Cyprus:

https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/relocate-smart-structuring-an-eu-rental-business-through-cyprus

3. Changing visa status while already in Cyprus:

https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/converting-from-a-bcs-visa-whilst-in-cyprus-legal-options-and-grace-period-explained

These articles illustrate how relocation strategies often combine:

immigration permits

corporate structuring

tax residency planning.

Cyprus Non-Dom FAQs

1. What is the Cyprus non-dom regime?

A tax regime allowing foreign tax residents in Cyprus to benefit from significant tax exemptions.

2. How long does non-dom status last?

Up to 27 years (17 + 5 + 5)

3. Do British citizens qualify?

Yes. UK nationals can apply once they become Cyprus tax residents.

4. Do I need to relocate to Cyprus?

You must become tax resident, which usually requires spending time in Cyprus.

5. Can I obtain non-dom without employment?

Yes. Many individuals qualify through foreign income.

6. Does non-dom eliminate all taxes?

No. It mainly exempts dividends and interest.

7. Can digital nomads qualify?

Yes, if they become Cyprus tax residents.

8. Can entrepreneurs qualify?

Yes. Many company owners relocate under this regime.

9. Can my family relocate with me?

Yes. Most visas allow family reunification.

10. Is Cyprus non-dom still available?

Yes. It remains one of the most competitive tax regimes in Europe.

Conclusion

If you are a non-EU entrepreneur who wishes to take advantage of Cyprus' favourable tax incentives and high quality of life, there are generally two main ways to structure your international activities.

You can either:

1. Operate a Cyprus company remotely, or

2. Relocate physically to Cyprus.

If you choose to relocate, you will need the appropriate immigration permit, as explained in this guide.

The type of visa required will depend on whether you intend to work in Cyprus or simply reside there while managing international income.

If you plan to work and pay social insurance in Cyprus, the most common permits include:

BCS visa

Key Personnel permit

Digital Nomad Visa

Because relocation decisions involve immigration law, tax planning and corporate structuring, it is important to seek professional advice before proceeding.

About Us

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd is assisting corporations and HNWIs with their visa requirements and corporate structures when relocating to Cyprus. This is performed under its capacity as a top 30 tier local Audit & Assurance firm regulated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW). Our firm has offices in Cyprus and the UAE and during 2015 the firm has been awarded by I.C.P.A.C and the A.C.C.A (local and international association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for the Quality of our Audit Services and our Office's Procedures.

Being a Truly International Audit & Assurance firm, we have associates from all over the world and we are constantly looking for new associates to expand our network further. At present, CYAUSE Audit Services operates internationally as Accace Circle, a co-created business community of like-minded BPO providers and advisors who deliver outstanding services with elevated customer experience. Our network covers almost 40 jurisdictions with over 2,000 professionals, it supports more than 10,000 customers, mostly mid-size and international Fortune 500 companies from various sectors, and processes at least 170,000 payslips globally.

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd is also a member of BKR International one of the biggest US Accounting Associations of the word and the 3E Accounting Network, an international accounting network which originates from Hong Kong and has more than 80 members from all over the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.