Every two months, our experts from around the world compile an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

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Every two months, our experts from around the world compile an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

In our April 2026 Immigration and Global Mobility Update you can read about faster application procedures for work permits in Luxembourg, potential major shifts in Croatian and Romanian immigration policies, important changes to applications for sponsored training visas in Australia, increased salary thresholds for hiring foreign workers in several countries, and more.

For full details on all the developments, please download the update below.

Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 46, April 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.