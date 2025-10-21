New EU Border Checks Commence For British Travellers

If you are a British traveller planning to visit or transit through the Schengen area, you may now be affected by the new European Entry/Exit System. We explain the timing and impact of this system for travellers, businesses and UK transport terminals, as well as provide an update on the separate European Travel Information and Authorisation System.

What is the Entry/Exit System (EES)?

The EES registers all visa-free and visa-required travellers entering the Schengen area for short stays. Registration does not apply to citizens of Schengen member countries, or to the two EU countries (Cyprus and Ireland) that are not parties to the Schengen agreement. It is a requirement for British citizens travelling on a British passport unless an exemption applies. A list of exemptions can be found here.

If you need to register your details with the EES, no action will be needed before your trip; registration happens at the external border of any of the 29 European countries that are members of the Schengen area.

The EES collects your facial image, fingerprints, travel document data, and records the time and place of entry and exit. It also logs any previous refusals of entry, including details of the refusal. This replaces manual 'wet stamping' of passports.

Using advanced technology, the EES creates a detailed travel history, calculates the duration of your authorised stay, generates alerts when your stay is due to expire and flags if you overstay. It will improve border management, detect document and identity fraud, and monitor unauthorised short stays. The goal of the system is to make external borders stronger, smarter and more secure.

When is EES being rolled out?

If the EES applies to the traveller, then since 12 October 2025, they have been required to register their biometric information at border crossing points when entering for the first time since the EES was implemented. They also need to re-register every three years or when their passport expires (if earlier).

The UK Government expects that this change will require a significant adjustment for UK travellers to the Schengen area and will be launching a public awareness campaign to help British travellers and businesses prepare. Over the coming weeks, Government social media channels, travel companies and websites will be sharing messages to advise how the EES changes will affect travellers. Government guidance and the FCDO's Travel Aware page will also provide current information.

What are the main impacts of EES?

For travellers

There is a 90/180 day rule for British and other non-EU visitors to the Schengen area. This limits presence in the Schengen zone to a maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period. The EES enables stricter enforcement of this rule by digitally tracking entry and exit dates. Travellers will need to take care to comply with this rule to avoid penalties or entry refusals, such as not being permitted to re-enter the country.

Click here to use the short-stay visa calculator, which can assist with monitoring presence in the Schengen area and ensuring the 90/180 day rule is not breached.

The EES streamlines border checks and they should take no more than two minutes per person, but UK travellers should be prepared for potential delays, especially during the initial implementation phase. It's a good idea to bring food, water, plus any necessary medication, as queues might be longer than usual.

For airline passengers, at larger hubs, travellers will be directed to kiosks, much like those at US airports, to answer multiple-choice questions, have their fingerprints captured, and a photo taken. After that, they'll proceed to the border as usual. At smaller airports, their picture and fingerprints will be taken at the border-control booth, and the questions will be asked by the official.

For businesses

Businesses should consider:

Reminding staff of the 90/180 day rule, noting that following the introduction of EES, this will be routinely enforced;

Directly monitoring the presence of staff as visitors to the Schengen area, to minimise the risk that a staff member may not be eligible to travel to the area on business due to excessive personal and business visits; and

Ensuring that the purpose and scope of business-related travel to the Schengen area is actively monitored, and that appropriate work permission is secured in advance of travel, if required.

For transport terminals

The European Commission, EU member states, local authorities, and the travel industry are preparing ports for the EES. In the UK, this includes funding of GBP 10.5 million for Eurostar St Pancras, Eurotunnel Folkestone and the Port of Dover for registration kiosks and infrastructure.

Eurostar, Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover have installed registration kiosks with the aim of making EES registration quick and easy. Passengers are required to follow the instructions on the screen to scan their passport, provide biometric details and answer four questions about their trip.

What's the latest on the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)?

The new ETIAS is a pre-travel authorisation system for citizens of certain countries (including the UK) who aren't required to get a visa before visiting the Schengen area. It's similar to the American ESTA. The ETIAS is currently due to launch in the last quarter of 2026, although this timeline could slip as it has been pushed back before.

Once the ETIAS becomes a requirement, it will apply to British visitors unless a specific exemption applies. A list of exemptions can be found here.

If required to get an ETIAS authorisation, British visitors will need to apply online or via a mobile app, and their information will be checked against EU security systems. They'll need to provide passport details and answer a series of questions, for example about criminal records and medical conditions.

Most applications should be approved within minutes, but it could take up to 30 days. An ETIAS authorisation will be valid for three years or until the passport expires (if earlier), costing EUR 20 (approximately GBP 17.37) for those aged 18 to 70, and free for others.

ETIAS will allow unlimited visits within its validity period but is linked to the individual's passport, so if this expires, they'll need a new ETIAS.

Takeaway for employers

UK employers should actively monitor staff travel to the Schengen area to ensure compliance with the 90/180-day rule, as the EES now enforces this digitally. Additionally,they should review travel policies and secure any necessary work permissions in advance to avoid disruptions.