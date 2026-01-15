2025 To 2026: Ireland's Immigration Shift – What You Need To Know

2025 has seen significant changes to Irish Immigration and this change will continue into 2026, including digitalisation of processes, centralisation of first-time registrations, stricter family reunification and citizenship requirements, and phased increases to employment permit salary thresholds. Early action and compliance with new requirements will be essential for applicants and sponsors.

1. Irish Residence Permit (IRP) renewals and Christmas travel 2025

Non-EEA nationals whose IRP expires before/during Christmas 2025 were advised to renew online by 31 October 2025 due to processing delays.

Temporary measure allows travel on a recently expired IRP card (with proof of renewal application submitted) between 8 December 2025 and 31 January 2026.

Travellers must carry a printed Travel Confirmation Notice, expired IRP card, and proof of renewal application.

Airlines and foreign missions will be notified, but third-country visa/immigration rules still apply.

2. New Employment Permits Online (EPO) Portal (2025)

Launched 28 April 2025; requires separate, secure accounts for employers, employees, and agents.

All parties must jointly complete applications online with electronic signatures.

Previous Trusted Partner data is pre-populated; only fully submitted applications transferred from the old system.

Aims to streamline processing and enhance security, but some practicalities (e.g., shared access) remain to be clarified.

3. Centralised first-time immigration registration (2025)

From 13 January 2025, all first-time registrations are handled at Burgh Quay, Dublin, for all counties.

Appointments must be booked via the Digital Contact Centre.

Renewals for all counties are now online; no in-person attendance required.

4. Minimum Annual Remuneration (MAR) thresholds for employment permits

Stakeholder consultation on future MAR increases; planned January 2025 increases deferred (except some healthcare roles, which were previously deferred).

Roadmap aligns thresholds with cost-of-living and labour market needs.

5. Changes to immigration policy (Announced 26 November 2025)

Most changes affect refugees/asylum seekers, but family reunification changes apply to all non-EEA families.

Family reunification now requires proof of sufficient resources; stricter eligibility and financial requirements.

Citizenship for refugees: qualifying period extended from 3 to 5 years; new good character and self-sufficiency requirements.

International protection applicants must not have received certain social protection payments in the two years before applying for citizenship.

Employed residents in international protection accommodation must contribute financially towards rent based on income.

New powers to revoke refugee status for security or serious crime.

Updated family reunification policy: stricter limits on eligible family members, financial capacity, application fees, and possible accommodation requirements.

Applications must be made from outside Ireland.

6. Irish government roadmap for employment permit salary thresholds (from 2026)

Gradual MAR increases from 1 March 2026 through 2030.

General Employment Permit: €34,000 → €36,605.

CSEP with degree: €38,000 → €40,904; without degree: €64,000 → €68,911.

Meat processors, horticultural workers, healthcare assistants, home carers: €30,000 → €32,691.

New graduate guidelines: GEP for Irish graduates at €34,009; CSEP for graduates from any recognised institution at €36,848.

Sector-specific lower thresholds in agri-food/healthcare phased out by 2030.

Public service/community/voluntary CSEP roles exempt, following national pay agreements.

MAR thresholds indexed to average earnings (CSO data), with a 4.9% average annual adjustment.

First increase effective 1 March 2026; further phased adjustments through 2030.

Key changes coming for 2026

Full implementation of stricter family reunification policy: eligibility, financial, and accommodation requirements.

Further increases to MAR thresholds for employment permits, subject to ongoing consultation.

Continued development and refinement of the EPO portal and digital immigration processes.

Legislative changes to support new international protection and family reunification rules, including revocation powers and self-sufficiency requirements for citizenship.

Stricter requirements for sponsors of family reunification (financial capacity, accommodation, application from outside Ireland, and fees).

Ongoing alignment of employment permit policy with labour market needs and cost-of-living.

Summary

2025 has seen significant changes to Irish Immigration and this change will continue into 2026, including digitalisation of processes, centralisation of first-time registrations, stricter family reunification and citizenship requirements, and phased increases to employment permit salary thresholds. Early action and compliance with new requirements will be essential for applicants and sponsors.

From an employer's point of view, it will be necessary to adapt to the new digital processes, higher salary thresholds, and stricter sponsorship requirements. Early planning, compliance with new procedures, and awareness of ongoing policy changes will be essential to attract and retain international talent and to avoid disruption to recruitment and workforce management.

Next steps

For a more detailed review document, read our summary here.

Access the PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.