Ireland Immigration Update: Changes To The Irish Employment Permits Online System

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) is in the process of finalising a new cloud-based system designed to revolutionise how employment permit applications are managed in Ireland. This modernisation effort aims to streamline the application process by creating a more secure, user-friendly, and efficient platform. DETE will launch the new cloud-based system, Employment Permits Online, on Monday, 28 April 2025, transforming how employment permit applications are submitted, processed, and issued.

The move is necessary to update the current EPOS system, which uses older technologies. The new cloud-based system will improve the customer experience, increase efficiency, and provide more streamlined processing.

Key Features of the New System

Portal accounts : The new system will introduce individual portal accounts for employers, employees, and agents. These accounts will provide easier access to application statuses and better management of application data.

: The new system will introduce individual portal accounts for employers, employees, and agents. These accounts will provide easier access to application statuses and better management of application data. Registration : Registration will require multi-factor authentication for added security. Employers must upload additional documents, such as Revenue and CRO details, to verify their account. Once verified, employers can add multiple administrators and contact points to their account.

: Registration will require multi-factor authentication for added security. Employers must upload additional documents, such as Revenue and CRO details, to verify their account. Once verified, employers can add multiple administrators and contact points to their account. Joint Applications : The system will allow joint applications, where employers, employees, and agents can complete the application online together, each providing relevant information and electronically signing the document.

: The system will allow joint applications, where employers, employees, and agents can complete the application online together, each providing relevant information and electronically signing the document. Communications: All communications through the portal will be secured, with requests and responses issued via verified email. Core requirements, like business address or Revenue details, require additional validation, while non-core details, such as contact information, can be updated directly by the user.

Transition Period

Following the launch, there may be a brief adjustment period as users become familiar with the new platform, which could impact processing times. Users are encouraged to explore the system in advance to avoid delays.

Next Steps

To facilitate the transition, the current EPOS website will be offline from 6 pm on Thursday, 17 April 2025, for five business days. During this downtime, no applications can be submitted. All draft applications must be completed and submitted before the system goes offline; otherwise, they will not transfer to the new platform.

DETE will launch the new cloud-based system, Employment Permits Online, on Monday, 28 April 2025. Prior to the launch, DETE will provide support tools, including "how-to" videos, a user guide, and an FAQ document to help users navigate the new system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.