The Start-up Entrepreneur Programme ("STEP"), introduced in 2012, allows non-EEA national entrepreneurs to apply for an immigration permission to establish their business in Ireland in order to work and reside in Ireland on a full-time basis.

Deloitte is the largest professional services firm in the world. As part of Deloitte’s services, we are recognised as the leading global immigration service provider supporting companies, employees, and private clients on their immigration needs. Deloitte has a global network of immigration specialists across 135 countries which ensures we can provide full support in locations around the world.

The Start-up Entrepreneur Programme ("STEP"), introduced in 2012, allows non-EEA national entrepreneurs to apply for an immigration permission to establish their business in Ireland in order to work and reside in Ireland on a full-time basis.

A STEP applicant may also apply for residency for their spouse/partner and children under 18 years.

STEP does not provide preferential access to Irish citizenship for successful applicants, although applicants who qualify for Irish citizenship by residency can apply for citizenship under the general rules.

Eligibility

The eligibility requirements for STEP are as follows:

STEP applications are only accepted by non-EEA nationals residing outside Ireland. The proposed business must be a new and genuinely innovative business concept for a high potential start-up venture in Ireland, involving a product or service with significant export potential. Applications that centre on small or medium enterprises in a domestically centred business area will not be deemed appropriate e.g., retail, personal services, catering or other businesses of that nature. The proposed business must be capable of creating 10 jobs in Ireland and turning over €1 million in sales within 3 years of establishment i.e., there are no initial job creation targets. The proposed business must be led by an experienced management team, must be headquartered, and controlled in Ireland and must be less than 5 years old. The applicant must have funding of €50,000 which can be from one or a combination of the following sources, to include personal resources, funding, and business loans. The applicant must also be a person of good character with no criminal convictions in any jurisdiction, to include Ireland.

Application Process

STEP applications are submitted electronically to the Department of Justice (the "Department") by way of a completed application form, together with supporting documents, including a business plan and evidence, providence, and transferability of the relevant funding.

Applications are considered by an independent evaluation committee consisting of public servants on a quarterly basis, generally in March, June, September, and December of each year.

The evaluation committee assesses the application, may seek additional information from the applicant and makes a recommendation to the Minister for Justice (the "Minister") as to the suitability of the application.

For processing times, STEP applications usually take from 1 to 3 months plus. For volume, there were 17 STEP applications in 2023 and 20 plus applications in 2024, and the first batch of STEP applications for 2025 are due to be evaluated by the end March 2025.

If an application is successful, the Minister will issue the applicant with a letter granting them permission to reside and work in Ireland, once (a) the required funding has been transferred to a financial institution regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland; and (b) the applicant and any family members have submitted an affidavit as to their good character/lack of criminal convictions.

If the application is unsuccessful, an applicant will be notified in writing, including the reasons for the refusal. Any decision to refuse is final and cannot be reviewed or appealed. However, an applicant is not precluded from submitting a new STEP application.

Successful Application & Renewal Process

The initial STEP permission is granted for 2 years and can be renewed for a further 3 years, subject to a renewal application being submitted to the evaluation committee and to the applicant complying with the conditions of STEP.

The applicant and his family member (if 16 years or over) will need to register for their Irish Residence Permit ("IRP") cards once they receive their initial and subsequent permissions and must ensure their IRP cards are always valid.

Following the initial period of 5 years, the permission may thereafter be renewed in 5-year instalments, although an applicant and their family members may be eligible to apply for long term residency and/or Irish citizenship.

Withdrawal or Loss of Status

The holder of a STEP permission (and, if relevant, their family members) may have their residency status withdrawn in certain circumstances, to include where the holder is convicted of a serious criminal offence.

If the business venture fails, the holder's immigration status will be reviewed, and they will need to make application to remain in Ireland on another basis e.g., employment permit application etc.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.