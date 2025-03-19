Moving Or Retiring To Ireland As A Person Of Independent Means

With more and more people choosing to move or retire abroad for a multitude of reasons, to include adventure, financial motives or to simply have a plan B, Ireland is an option from a destination and immigration perspective.

Deloitte is the largest professional services firm in the world. As part of Deloitte’s services, we are recognised as the leading global immigration service provider supporting companies, employees, and private clients on their immigration needs. Deloitte has a global network of immigration specialists across 135 countries which ensures we can provide full support in locations around the world.

With more and more people choosing to move or retire abroad for a multitude of reasons, to include adventure, financial motives or to simply have a plan B, Ireland is an option from a destination and immigration perspective. But what is the most appropriate immigration process?

A financially independent non-EEA national who wishes to move to Ireland as a retiree or person of independent means can apply to the Department of Justice (the "Department") for a Stamp 0 immigration permission ("Stamp 0").

The Department describes a Stamp 0 as a "low level stamp" where the holder cannot work or engage in any business, trade, or profession; is precluded from receiving any state benefits or using publicly funded services; and is not permitted to have family members join them.

All applicants must apply for their Stamp 0 before arriving in Ireland and any application submitted in-country is generally refused. Similarly, the Stamp 0 must issue before the non-EEA national can move to Ireland.

Financial Conditions & Supporting Documents

An applicant must be financially independent and must meet the following financial conditions:

An applicant must have an individual income of €50,000 per year, net of annual expenses. An applicant must have access to a lump sum of money to cover any sudden major expenses. The Department states that this lump sum should be equal to, for example, the price of a residential dwelling in Ireland. An applicant must provide independent verification of the above by way of a financial report certified by an Irish accountancy firm, which must also show income and expenditure per month.

In terms of supporting documentation, these must include personal documents for the applicant, in addition to the financial report, which must also include evidence of finances.

Application Submission, Grant & Next Steps

The Stamp 0 application is submitted by post to the Department in Dublin. Application processing times vary depending on the volume of applications, although the average processing time from submission is typically four months.

Where the application is successful, the Department will issue an applicant with a Conditional Letter of Offer and an Agreement Form for Signature.

For entry visa required applicants, they will need to obtain a "D" visa to travel to Ireland to take up their Stamp 0 immigration permission. Non-visa required applicants can travel to Ireland based on their Conditional Letter of Offer.

Once an applicant has arrived in Ireland, they will need to send their Conditional Letter of Offer and signed Agreement Form for Signature to the Department, and they must also submit their original passport. The Department will stamp the original passport and return it by post to the applicant who must then register for their Irish Residence Permit ("IRP") card at Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) in Dublin, by appointment.

Stamp 0 permissions are granted for one year and will need to be renewed annually in advance of the current permission expiring. The Department specifies that all Stamp 0 renewal applications should be submitted four months prior to the expiry of the current permission.

For renewal applications, an applicant must continue to satisfy the above financial conditions and will also need to provide an up-to-date financial report, as part of the renewal application.

Stamp 0 permission holders are expected to continuously reside in Ireland, although reasonable absences for holidays and exceptional family circumstances are permissible.

Stamp 0 permissions can also be granted to non-EEA national elderly dependent relatives, and to visiting academics, although the conditions for granting are different to the conditions as outlined in this article.

Finally, although the Department has long stated that time spent on a Stamp 0 does not amount to "reckonable residence" for the purpose of applying for Irish citizenship, there is an emerging view that this may be incorrect with some legal practitioners also reporting that their Stamp 0 clients have succeeded in applying for Irish citizenship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.