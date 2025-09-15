Irish Citizenship By Descent – The Popular Application For Foreign Birth Registration

This year there has been a marked increase in demand for Irish passports from US applicants, supplementing the surge in applications from UK applicants following Brexit. This has been driven by shifting political landscapes, a connection to the island of Ireland and global mobility opportunities - the Irish passport is consistently ranked one of the best in the world allowing free movement within the UK and EU but also visa free travel to countries throughout the world.

For those seeking Irish citizenship based on ancestry, registration on the Foreign Births Register (FBR) remains the central gateway. In this article, we explore the growing popularity of this application, as well as the eligibility requirements and application process. Careful preparation is key!

Popularity of Irish citizenship by descent

Applications for Irish citizenship through registration on the Foreign Birth Register (FBR) have been growing in popularity. Recently, it has been made famous by comedian Rosie O'Donnell who is reported to be in the middle of seeking Irish citizenship by descent. However, she's not the only celebrity who has researched their Irish roots with a view to obtaining Irish citizenship; "Singin' in the Rain" star Gene Kelly obtained Irish citizenship through his Irish born grandfather; Olivia Wilde is reported to have obtained Irish citizenship through her father, whose parents were Irish; but there are many more who have applied or who are eligible.

And it's a pathway that has been used for Ireland's benefit in the sporting world. Colloquially know as the granny rule, there have been numerous professional football players who have been able to represent Ireland in International sport – let's not forget Euro 88, John Aldridge, Kevin Moran and Ray Houghton...who stuck it in the net!!!

But what's the current appeal? According to the Nomad Passport Index, the Irish passport has placed first overall as the strongest passport to obtain in 2025. While it held that title before, this is the first time it has held the first place solo. Nonetheless, it has consistently been ranked among the top passports globally, as Irish citizenship provides direct access to the United Kingdom via the Common Travel Area and the EU through the EU's Free Movement Directive. In fact, Irish passport holders currently enjoy visa-free, or visa-on-arrival access to over 180 countries around the world, making international travel very convenient.

The appeal can also be seen through the lens of education and employment advantages. Irish citizens can access universities in Ireland, the UK and the EU at much lower tuition fees compared to international students. Irish citizens can freely access job markets in the UK and other EU member states and Ireland, where they don't require work permits or visas. In fact, professional athletes have also experienced its benefits – Jude Bellingham obtained Irish citizenship through his Irish born grandmother, allowing him to comply with EU regulations for playing with Real Madrid in Spain.

Irish law also allows individuals to hold dual citizenship, enabling them to maintain their original nationality (if that nationality also allows this) while enjoying the rights and privileges of being an Irish citizen. This dual status is obviously beneficial for personal, professional, and travel purposes.

The benefits are extensive and so its little wonder why so many more people are researching their family history with a view to potentially seeking Irish citizenship.

Eligibility at a glance

It is estimated that up to 80 million people from around the world may have Irish ancestry. In 2021, 9.5% of the US population, or roughly 31.5 million Americans claimed to have Irish ancestry. And approximately 10% of the UK population are believed to have at least one Irish grandparent. But who of those are entitled to be or become Irish?

While other jurisdictions are making moves to tighten the eligibility criteria for obtaining citizenship by descent, Ireland has remained steadfast to the requirements set out in the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956 (as amended), which only requires applicants to be an "applicant of Irish descent". But what does that mean?

If you were born outside Ireland, you can become an Irish citizen through entry on the Foreign Birth Register if:

One of your grandparents was born on the island of Ireland (including Northern Ireland); or

One of your parents was an Irish citizen at the time of your birth, and they were not born on the island of Ireland – this leaves open the possibility to obtain Irish citizenship if for example, your great grandparent was born on the island of Ireland and at the time of your birth, your parent was an Irish citizen, even if their citizenship was obtained through descent.

Application Process

To apply, you must:

(i) Compile the supporting documentation – this predominantly requires getting hold of birth, marriage and death certificates illustrating the ancestral link between the you and your Irish-born grandparent;

(ii) Complete the online FBR application;

(iii) Pay the application fee (€278 for adults, €153 for minors under 18 years of age); and

(iv) Submit the application by post to the FBR Section in Ireland.

Processing times

Applications are currently taking 9 months to process from receipt of a completed application. Once processed, a Foreign Birth Registration certificate is issued as proof of Irish citizenship, enabling an Irish passport to be applied for.

Challenges

Providing genealogical certificates and other proof of ancestry can be complex, especially if records are incomplete or difficult to obtain. It is not unusual for some applicants to obtain Irish records as far back as the late 1800s or early 1900s. Over time, records may be destroyed or lost or may not exist. It is also not unusual to find a birth certificate where the child's first name is recorded as "baby" as they were yet to be given a name. Therefore, careful preparation of these applications is essential and sometimes clever solutions and outside-the-box thinking is required to piece together family histories.

Despite the challenges involved, the benefits of Irish citizenship make the effort worthwhile.

Conclusion

To make a successful application under the FBR pathway, it is crucial to understand the eligibility criteria, application process, and how to overcome potential challenges. If you need assistance, please contact our Irish immigration law expert, Declan Groarke.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.