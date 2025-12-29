Planning To Employ Third-Country Nationals In Malta? New 2026 Requirement Explained

Malcolm Ferrante’s articles from CSB Group are most popular:

Malta is introducing a mandatory Pre-Departure Course for Third-Country Nationals (TCNs) applying for a first-time Single Permit, with implementation starting in January 2026. While the course is completed by the employee, the impact of this measure will be felt most strongly by employers, particularly in sectors reliant on overseas recruitment. This change marks a significant shift in Malta's employment and immigration framework, placing increased emphasis on pre-arrival preparation, compliance, and workforce planning for employers engaging overseas talent.

Why This Matters for Employers

Although the Pre-Departure Course is a personal obligation of the applicant, employers should be aware that:

Single Permit applications will not be processed without a valid Pre-Departure Course Certificate;

Recruitment timelines may be extended by several weeks if the course is not completed in advance;

Non-compliance or delays could directly affect project timelines, seasonal staffing, and operational continuity.

Employers who plan ahead will be better positioned to secure talent without disruption once the new system becomes mandatory.

Overview of the Pre-Departure Course

The Pre-Departure Course serves as Malta's official mechanism to ensure that incoming workers meet minimum standards in English language proficiency, workplace awareness, and cultural integration. It is delivered through the Skills Pass Portal and structured in two parts, depending on the role the TCN is expected to perform.

Part 1: Mandatory Pre-Departure Integration Course

All first-time Non-EU/EEA/EFTA Single Permit applicants must complete Part 1 before submitting their work permit application. Part 1 includes:

Two online courses: Living and Working in Malta Rights and Obligations at the Workplace

Approximately 20–24 hours of learning in total, including videos, reading material, and practical assignments;

Online assessments for each module;

A 20-minute live interview to verify: English language proficiency; and Understanding of Maltese workplace standards.



Applicants have up to 42 days to complete this phase, meaning employers should factor this timeframe into their recruitment schedules.

Part 2: Sector-Specific Certification (Where Applicable)

Certain sectors — most notably Tourism and Hospitality — require additional, role-specific certification. For these positions:

Applicants must complete both Part 1 and Part 2;

Sector-specific modules and assessments are aligned with National Occupational Standards;

Certification requirements are determined by the competent authority governing the relevant sector.

Employers operating in regulated sectors should confirm early whether their vacancy falls within this category.

Key Dates Employers Should Plan Around

5 January 2026 – Skills Pass / Pre-Departure Portal opens

From 5 January 2026 – Applicants may begin completing the course

From 1 March 2026 – Identità will begin verifying Pre-Departure Course Certificates as part of the Single Permit process

Applications submitted without a valid certificate after this date risk rejection or significant delay.

Cost Implications

The cost of the Pre-Departure Course is €250, payable by the applicant unless otherwise agreed contractually.

Employers may wish to clarify cost responsibility within employment offers or recruitment policies to avoid misunderstandings.

Exemptions and Transitional Rules

TCNs holding valid Single Permits issued before implementation remain exempt.

However, existing employees in sectors requiring Part 2 certification may still need to obtain the full Skills Pass Certificate, in line with sector-specific legislation.

Practical Steps Employers Should Take Now

To remain competitive and compliant, employers should consider:

Updating recruitment timelines to account for pre-departure requirements;

Informing candidates at offer stage about mandatory course completion;

Reviewing contracts and HR policies regarding training costs and compliance obligations;

Seeking early advice for high-volume or seasonal recruitment, particularly in regulated sectors.

How We Support Employers

Our firm works closely with employers to navigate upcoming immigration changes, including:

Strategic workforce planning for overseas recruitment

Eligibility assessments for Single Permit applicants

Guidance on Skills Pass and sector-specific requirements

End-to-end Single Permit and compliance support

If you employ or plan to employ Third-Country Nationals in Malta, contact us to ensure your recruitment strategy is 2026-ready.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.